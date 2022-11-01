Read full article on original website
Family identifies three brothers in suspected fatal drug overdose case in Denver
Family members have confirmed the three people found dead from suspected drug overdoses Sunday were brothers.
9News
Great-aunt facing charges in Denver boy’s death
8-year-old Dametrious Wilson was killed at his apartment on Ulster Street in June. His great-aunt Susan Baffour faces first-degree murder charges.
Larimer County investigators searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash
Investigators in Larimer County are searching for a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and then fleeing the scene.
Family: wrongful police taser settlement came after man had 'best life ripped away'
Idaho Springs police have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement with a 75-year-old man who was wrongfully tasered by police in May of 2021. Michael Clark will reportedly receive a record-breaking payout. Clark has agreed to settle his claim for $7 million. "A settlement like this doesn't happen unless things get really bad," Clark's attorney Sarah Schielke said. "And get quite bad they did." Clark was unexpectedly and wrongfully shot with a taser on May 30, 2021, by Idaho Springs Police Officer Nicholas Hanning. The taser deployment caused a chain reaction of medical issues with Clark including a heart...
Woman in Weld County train collision expected to be charged for road rage allegation
The woman who survived a violent train collision while being detained in the back seat of a police cruiser is expected be charged with felony menacing according to her civil attorney. Yarena Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley was involved in an alleged road rage incident which a witness said she started minutes before. Her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he was advised of the oncoming charge by the Weld County District Attorney’s office Thursday. ...
Arrest made in south Denver fatal shooting
The Denver Police arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzales, 20, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Jonathan Saldana Garcia, the department announced Thursday. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the 1600 block of South Beach Court. Two adult women who were also shot...
3 men who died in suspected drug overdose in Denver were brothers, family says
DENVER — The three men who were found dead in Denver on Sunday after a suspected drug overdose were related, according to family. Police were called to an apartment on Kittredge Street in northeast Denver around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, the coroner's office identified the three men who died there as 28-year-old Darren King Jr., 30-year-old Terrance King and 31-year-old Jairon Jackson.
Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez arrested in deadly house party shooting in Denver
Denver police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party from last month. Three people were shot, a man and two women at the house party on Oct. 22. Officers rushed to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court in Denver about 11:30 p.m. that night. The male victim, later identified as Jonathan Saldana Garcia, was found with gunshot injuries and rushed to the hospital where he died. Investigators learned two other female gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital. Both survived.Officers arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 20, on Thursday morning. He is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Saldana Garcia.
Police: Teen dead after shooting at off-duty officer
Police said a 16-year-old boy chased down and shot at an off-duty Aurora police officer during a road rage incident before taking his own life.
1310kfka.com
Loveland man seriously hurt in hit-and-run near Fort Collins
A Loveland man was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash north of Fort Collins. Police said the 35-year-old man was walking along the shoulder of Colorado 1 near Shore Road just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when a vehicle veered onto the shoulder and struck him. The man was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital. The vehicle that fled the scene was described as a teal or blue-granite pick-up or SUV with front headlight damage.
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. man acquitted in killing of girlfriend’s son
A Larimer County man is found not guilty in the killing of his girlfriend’s young son. Jaime Rodriguez, 28, was acquitted of charges of murder and child abuse resulting in death. He was accused of assaulting the 3-year-old boy while he was misbehaving inside a southeast Fort Collins store in March of last year. The boy was found by his grandfather two hours later unconscious in his home. He was pronounced dead at a local urgent care. The coroner listed the boy’s cause of death as strangulation, but evidence at trial showed there was no DNA was found on the boy’s neck. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
9News
Increased reward for information leading to arrest of suspect in Aurora shooting
Aurora Police are searching for Joseph Castorena in connection to the shooting Sunday. A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Man sentenced to 26 years in prison for robbing shoe stores
A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 26.5 years in prison for his role in robbing two shoe stores.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office locates missing 12-year-old
A 12-year-old girl missing out of Jefferson County has been found and is back with her family, the sheriff's office said.
Westword
Inside Six-Person, One-Death Shooting at Denver Crime Hot Spot
Six people were shot, one fatally, in a November 1 attack near the intersection of Verbena Street and East Colfax — the East Colfax neighborhood identified by the Denver Police Department as a crime hot spot. At last report, three of the surviving victims were fighting for their lives and a trio of suspects remains at large.
1310kfka.com
Greeley pair charged in fatal attempted carjacking near Longmont
A Greeley couple has been arrested in connection with a fatal attempting carjacking north of Longmont. Boulder County deputies handcuffed Martin Cerda and Adriana Vargas early Sunday. They each face a charge of second-degree murder. Cerda also faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Larimer County deputies said they tried to pull over the couple for suspected DUI near Berthoud when they lost them in a high-speed chase. Police said the couple then fatally shot a 21-year-old Denver woman in an attempt to carjack her. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Police get warrants for two juveniles suspected in deadly fire
Police in Lakewood have warrants for two juveniles they believe are responsible for Monday's fatal fire at the Tiffany Square Apartments near 9th and Sheridan.The early morning fire killed a 31-year-old mother and 10-year-old daughter and left ten injured, including three sent to the hospital."At this point, it does not appear that the mother and daughter, in particular, were targeted in this fire," said John Romero, Lakewood Police spokesman. "We're still talking to two people from the adjacent apartments to figure out if someone, in particular, was targeted or not." Kathleen Payton and her daughter Jazmine Payton-Aguayo were trapped in their...
2 juveniles sought on murder, arson charges after deadly apartment fire
Two juveniles who are still at large are suspected of intentionally setting a fire at a Lakewood apartment complex that killed a woman and her child and injured 10 others, police said Tuesday.
Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing missing 12-year-old girl in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 71-year-old former Idaho political hopeful was convicted this week of killing a young girl whose remains were found decades later in a field. The Weld County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday, Oct. 31, that Steven Pankey was found guilty of kidnapping and first-degree murder for the death of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. The Greeley Tribune reports a judge sentenced Pankey to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was acquitted on a charge of first-degree murder — after deliberation.
DUI case dismissed after Fort Collins officer muted bodycam for 30 minutes
Fort Collins Police Services originally told FOX31 its internal affairs investigation into an officer's history of questionable DUI arrests would be done by early October, but it wasn't.
