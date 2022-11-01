Police in Lakewood have warrants for two juveniles they believe are responsible for Monday's fatal fire at the Tiffany Square Apartments near 9th and Sheridan.The early morning fire killed a 31-year-old mother and 10-year-old daughter and left ten injured, including three sent to the hospital."At this point, it does not appear that the mother and daughter, in particular, were targeted in this fire," said John Romero, Lakewood Police spokesman. "We're still talking to two people from the adjacent apartments to figure out if someone, in particular, was targeted or not." Kathleen Payton and her daughter Jazmine Payton-Aguayo were trapped in their...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO