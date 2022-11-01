ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

U.S. citizen arrested during migrant incursion across Rio Grande

U.S. federal statutes require American citizens and legal residents re-entering the country by foot to present themselves at border crossings designated by the Secretary of Homeland Security. Violations (i.e., coming across the Rio Grande or scaling the border fence) include a $5,000 fine for a first offense, or criminal penalties.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Lead prosecutor in Walmart trial withdraws from case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The lead prosecutor in the case against alleged Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius withdrew from the case in a letter to Judge Sam Medrano Thursday morning. It is unclear who is now handling the largest murder trial in El Paso’s history. Cox’s departure from the case marks the second lead prosecutor […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Uptick in El Paso cases concerns local health authority

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The rise of flu cases across the country is also happening in El Paso. The flu season usually starts in October. Infections peak in January and taper off by mid-March. Clearly, there are more flu cases now than there were at this time in 2021....
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Rollover crash reported in Sunland Park area overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rollover incident happened last night just before midnight according to Sunland Park Fire department. It was a single vehicle incident off Anapra Road by the US/Mexico border wall. The vehicle rolled 2 to 3 times. The two occupants refused transport to the hospital.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

Circle K says fuel mix-up at west El Paso station damaged customer's vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD searching for road-rage gunman who nearly struck 8-year-old

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is looking for a driver involved in a road rage incident Tuesday, Nov. 1, saying the suspect is a danger to the public. The victim was driving along the 3200 block of Doniphan in West El Paso in a construction zone that limits traffic into […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Courtroom security video in Las Cruces shows defendant attacking deputy

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- Following a trial on October 14th, ABC-7 obtained courtroom showing Doña Ana County Sheriff Deputy Larry Trujillo being struck three times by defendant Alejandro Norberto Nevarez. Nevarez was sitting a few feet away from Deputy Trujillo. As Judge Douglass Driggers stood up to leave the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Crash on I-10 West near Zaragoza causes major traffic delays

EL PASO, Texas -- A multi-vehicle crash along I-10 West near Zaragoza is causing major traffic delays. According to initial reports two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Back up is extending passed Eastlake. Seek alternate route. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

I-10 west lanes cleared; traffic begins to move again

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Special Traffic Investigators have been dispatched to the crash. UPDATE: All traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Clearing time is one hour, according to police. Correction, the collision happened on I-10 West. EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been transported to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

The world’s largest inland desalination plant is right here in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination plant on the east side is the world's largest inland desalination plant. It is the largest based on how many millions of gallons of clean water it can produce on a given day- capable of cleaning a whopping 27.5 million gallons per day, the equivalent of 416 Olympic size swimming pools.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

DA Rosales responded to decision to proceed with removal petition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County Attorney JoAnne Bernal’s office filed an Intent to Proceed in the case to remove duly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Tuesday afternoon. District Attorney Yvonne Rosales responded to County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal’s decision to proceed with prosecution of Rosales’s removal petition.  In a statement sent to KTSM Rosales […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. For the past two months, the delivery has been delayed in Mesilla Park, and Karin Puette is ready to do whatever it takes to get ahold of the United States Postal Service and have her questions answered. Puette went as far as to say that she would drive all the way to Phoenix, Arizona, where the United States Postal Service staff clerk is stationed.
LAS CRUCES, NM

