Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
U.S. citizen arrested during migrant incursion across Rio Grande
U.S. federal statutes require American citizens and legal residents re-entering the country by foot to present themselves at border crossings designated by the Secretary of Homeland Security. Violations (i.e., coming across the Rio Grande or scaling the border fence) include a $5,000 fine for a first offense, or criminal penalties.
Lead prosecutor in Walmart trial withdraws from case
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The lead prosecutor in the case against alleged Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius withdrew from the case in a letter to Judge Sam Medrano Thursday morning. It is unclear who is now handling the largest murder trial in El Paso’s history. Cox’s departure from the case marks the second lead prosecutor […]
KVIA
Uptick in El Paso cases concerns local health authority
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The rise of flu cases across the country is also happening in El Paso. The flu season usually starts in October. Infections peak in January and taper off by mid-March. Clearly, there are more flu cases now than there were at this time in 2021....
El Paso News
Rollover crash reported in Sunland Park area overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rollover incident happened last night just before midnight according to Sunland Park Fire department. It was a single vehicle incident off Anapra Road by the US/Mexico border wall. The vehicle rolled 2 to 3 times. The two occupants refused transport to the hospital.
cbs4local.com
Circle K says fuel mix-up at west El Paso station damaged customer's vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas border
EL PASO, Texas – A group of illegal aliens waving huge Venezuelan and Honduran flags clashed with Border Patrol agents Monday after crossing the Rio Grande River, and reminiscent of the “whipping” incident, some of the media were quick to claim agents shot rubber bullets at the group.
EPPD searching for road-rage gunman who nearly struck 8-year-old
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is looking for a driver involved in a road rage incident Tuesday, Nov. 1, saying the suspect is a danger to the public. The victim was driving along the 3200 block of Doniphan in West El Paso in a construction zone that limits traffic into […]
El Paso CBP officers seize more than 20 pounds of meth, more than 80 of cocaine
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, working at El Paso area ports of entry, intercepted 22 pounds of methamphetamine and a combined 84 pounds of cocaine in separate incidents over the past few days. On Oct. 28, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 12.61 pounds […]
El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
Scheduling hearing has been set in case to remove embattled DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The next step in the process to remove embattled El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office has been set. A scheduling hearing has been set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in the 346th District Court. This case is set for a jury trial beginning March 13, 2023. At […]
El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
Here’s The New Safest City In Texas & What El Paso Has To Say
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
KVIA
Courtroom security video in Las Cruces shows defendant attacking deputy
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- Following a trial on October 14th, ABC-7 obtained courtroom showing Doña Ana County Sheriff Deputy Larry Trujillo being struck three times by defendant Alejandro Norberto Nevarez. Nevarez was sitting a few feet away from Deputy Trujillo. As Judge Douglass Driggers stood up to leave the...
KVIA
Crash on I-10 West near Zaragoza causes major traffic delays
EL PASO, Texas -- A multi-vehicle crash along I-10 West near Zaragoza is causing major traffic delays. According to initial reports two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Back up is extending passed Eastlake. Seek alternate route. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
El Paso fire using daylight saving time as reminder to check smoke detectors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Every year, the El Paso Fire Department uses daylight saving time as a reminder for everyone to check their smoke detectors and change the batteries. This is to protect El Pasoans from a fire-related incident. According to El paso fire, it is recommended to have a smoke detector as well […]
KVIA
I-10 west lanes cleared; traffic begins to move again
UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Special Traffic Investigators have been dispatched to the crash. UPDATE: All traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Clearing time is one hour, according to police. Correction, the collision happened on I-10 West. EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been transported to the hospital...
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol attacked by flagpole-wielding immigrant in El Paso: CBP
AUSTIN, Texas — Border Patrol agents in El Paso used force to drive a group of Venezuelans out of the United States and back toward the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez in a tense scene on Monday, according to a new report. Video taken by the El Paso Times...
KVIA
The world’s largest inland desalination plant is right here in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - The Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination plant on the east side is the world's largest inland desalination plant. It is the largest based on how many millions of gallons of clean water it can produce on a given day- capable of cleaning a whopping 27.5 million gallons per day, the equivalent of 416 Olympic size swimming pools.
DA Rosales responded to decision to proceed with removal petition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County Attorney JoAnne Bernal’s office filed an Intent to Proceed in the case to remove duly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Tuesday afternoon. District Attorney Yvonne Rosales responded to County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal’s decision to proceed with prosecution of Rosales’s removal petition. In a statement sent to KTSM Rosales […]
KVIA
Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. For the past two months, the delivery has been delayed in Mesilla Park, and Karin Puette is ready to do whatever it takes to get ahold of the United States Postal Service and have her questions answered. Puette went as far as to say that she would drive all the way to Phoenix, Arizona, where the United States Postal Service staff clerk is stationed.
Comments / 1