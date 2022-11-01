ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of strong winds on Friday, coupled with a few strong to severe storms for parts of Mid-Missouri on Friday night. SETUP: Winds have already started to increase as we transition away from upper high pressure working to our east and The post Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking gusty winds and mild temperatures, storms on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid-60s. Breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with wind gusts between 35-40 mph. Highs in the upper 70s. Storms moving in from the west after sunset. EXTENDED: Clouds move in tonight in advance of our next...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Halloween climatology in Central Missouri

Earlier Monday morning showers quickly exited the region to the northeast trailing behind a low pressure system. This allows for the rest of Halloween to remain dry with skies slowly clearing into the overnight hours. Temperatures officially topped out into the upper 60s across much of Mid-Missouri allowing for a warmer than average trend.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday

(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
COLUMBIA, MO
WTWO/WAWV

America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Local Numbers For Missouri’s Fall Firearms Turkey Season

(Farmington) Hunters in Missouri checked 1,846 turkeys during the fall firearms turkey season that took place the entire month of October, wrapping up on Monday. The top harvest county was Franklin with 70 birds harvested. Here’s the local county breakdown…Dent County had 48 turkeys checked, Crawford 43, Ste. Genevieve County...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
westkentuckystar.com

2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas

A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Evergy reporting outage in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Evergy is currently reporting over 600 customers are without power in western St. Joseph. The St. Joseph Police Department says to use all stop lights as four-way stops until the power is restored.
ktvo.com

Young hunters harvest 13,759 deer during early youth portion in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Early data from the Missouri Department of Conservation reports that young hunters ages 6 to 15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Oct. 29-30. The top counties were Franklin with 330 deer harvested, Osage with 310 and Howell with 260.
MISSOURI STATE
livability.com

6 Reasons St. Joseph, Missouri, Is a Great Place To Live

Find out why residents stay and visitors relocate. Visit St. Joseph, a small city in Northwest Missouri, and you’ll notice an infectious energy that brightens moods and invites people to linger. It’s a place where history gently collides with the present day, with multiple museums, colorful public art and a lively dining scene — a place where locals have more than one spot where they’re considered regulars.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kcur.org

How Missouri’s new voting laws could impact your ability to vote in the midterms

Missourians going to the polls for next week’s midterm election are contending with new laws that may affect how — and whether — they can cast their ballots. One of these new laws requires voters to have a valid, government-issued photo ID. That’s a big change for Missouri, as it restricts the kinds of ID accepted by election authorities. The voter ID change was part of a bigger elections law passed by the Missouri legislature this year and then signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst

I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Most families allowed back home after derailment, acid spill

PAULINA, La. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Louisiana’s St. James Parish say all but two families have been allowed to return to their homes a day after a train car derailment and hydrochloric acid leak forced the evacuation of 200 residences. The parish president says cleanup — including excavation of soil — was required at two homes closest to the spill site. Authorities had begun a street-by-street lifting of the evacuation earlier Thursday. The evacuation was ordered after the Wednesday afternoon derailment of Canadian National railroad cars roughly 40 miles west of New Orleans.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA

