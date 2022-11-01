ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, IL

CBS Chicago

Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego Village Board hears AACVB report

As a regional destination, visitors are finding the village of Oswego on the map. In his report to the Oswego Village Board, the director of the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Cort Carlson provided the information. Three percent of the village’s hotel tax from two national chains goes to...
OSWEGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's iconic Damen Silos finally purchased

CHICAGO - A buyer has been announced for Chicago’s iconic Damen Silos. The 23-point four-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the state has owned since 1928. They were featured in a recent "Transformers" movie. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
oakpark.com

Helpless in Oak Park

Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
OAK PARK, IL
wglc.net

Siblings riding in SUV die in Kane County school bus crash

CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — Two people killed when an SUV they were riding in rear-ended a school bus Monday in a Chicago suburb have been identified as a brother and sister. The Kane County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday 20-year-old Grace Diewald and 19-year-old Emil Diewald died from blunt force trauma. Police say the siblings were passengers in an SUV driven by an 18-year-old Elgin man when it crashed Monday afternoon into the back of a Central Unit District 301 school bus that had stopped to drop off students. The Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reports that the bus driver and the 31 children on the bus were not injured. The SUV’s driver and a third passenger were injured.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Lightscape returns to the Chicago Botanic Garden

GLENCOE, Ill. - Dates have been announced for a popular holiday event at the Chicago Botanic Garden. Lightscape will return Friday, Nov. 11, and run through Jan. 8. Outdoor trails will be illuminated with a variety of light displays. This year's event will feature a number of new displays by...
CHICAGO, IL
beautypackaging.com

Nobelus Opens Facility in Elgin, IL

Nobelus, a supplier of thermal laminates, unsupported films and laminating equipment, has opened a facility in Elgin, IL, to increase office, warehouse, and production capacity in the wake of extraordinary growth. The new building was selected due to its ability to meet the company's unique operational needs as it welcomes...
ELGIN, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Burger King gets ultimate to-go order

The former Burger King at the corner of Orrington Avenue and Clark Street is being torn down, along with an adjacent vacant residential building. Demolition work, which began this week, was ongoing Tuesday. Developer Trammell Crow Co. plans to build a 10-story laboratory sciences building on the site. Plans call...
WAND TV

5-Year-Old Red Panda Leo dies at Brookfield Zoo

CHICAGO (NBC CHICAGO) - Brookfield Zoo announced Wednesday that Leo, its 5-year-old red panda, died suddenly. Leo arrived at Brookfield's grounds in 2018 and "quickly won over the hearts of his caretakers and zoo patrons," the zoo said in a Tweet. The zoo added Leo was known to be quite...
BROOKFIELD, IL
