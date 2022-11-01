Read full article on original website
Apartment complex opens in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
With giant retail malls struggling across the Chicago area, there may be a sign of the future in Aurora.
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL
I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.
CloudBar Chicago brings the food and flavor of the city's neighborhoods into the clouds.
360 Chicago's recent renovation means we can now eat and drink at cloud level at 875 North Michigan Avenue. The emphasis at CloudBar is local, local, local. Tim McGill enjoyed the view on Good Day Chicago.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego Village Board hears AACVB report
As a regional destination, visitors are finding the village of Oswego on the map. In his report to the Oswego Village Board, the director of the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Cort Carlson provided the information. Three percent of the village’s hotel tax from two national chains goes to...
Chicago's iconic Damen Silos finally purchased
CHICAGO - A buyer has been announced for Chicago’s iconic Damen Silos. The 23-point four-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the state has owned since 1928. They were featured in a recent "Transformers" movie. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage. The...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
'You are now the hunted': Chicago mayor issues warning to gunman in East Garfield Park drive-by
Families of the victims of a Chicago Halloween shooting that wounded 14 are asking for strength.
One Of Illinois’ Most Wonderful Events Of The Year Offering Free Admission
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way into Lincoln Park Zoo for their FREE admission nights this Holiday season!. "This festive, one-of-a-kind holiday experience offers a merry, family-oriented tradition in the heart of the city." - LPZ. Let me state the obvious: Christmas is the most wonderful time of...
Young brother, sister killed in Kane County bus crash remembered with fondness
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
oakpark.com
Helpless in Oak Park
Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
wglc.net
Siblings riding in SUV die in Kane County school bus crash
CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — Two people killed when an SUV they were riding in rear-ended a school bus Monday in a Chicago suburb have been identified as a brother and sister. The Kane County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday 20-year-old Grace Diewald and 19-year-old Emil Diewald died from blunt force trauma. Police say the siblings were passengers in an SUV driven by an 18-year-old Elgin man when it crashed Monday afternoon into the back of a Central Unit District 301 school bus that had stopped to drop off students. The Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reports that the bus driver and the 31 children on the bus were not injured. The SUV’s driver and a third passenger were injured.
Lightscape returns to the Chicago Botanic Garden
GLENCOE, Ill. - Dates have been announced for a popular holiday event at the Chicago Botanic Garden. Lightscape will return Friday, Nov. 11, and run through Jan. 8. Outdoor trails will be illuminated with a variety of light displays. This year's event will feature a number of new displays by...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Check your tickets, because a liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for Sunday's midday drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year. The...
Haunted Chicago: The most haunted spots in the Windy City
Did you see a ghost walking through the Congress Hotel? It's one of many ghost stories haunting the Windy City. Author and historian Adam Selzer joined Good Day Chicago on Monday to talk about other haunted spots in the city.
beautypackaging.com
Nobelus Opens Facility in Elgin, IL
Nobelus, a supplier of thermal laminates, unsupported films and laminating equipment, has opened a facility in Elgin, IL, to increase office, warehouse, and production capacity in the wake of extraordinary growth. The new building was selected due to its ability to meet the company's unique operational needs as it welcomes...
evanstonroundtable.com
Burger King gets ultimate to-go order
The former Burger King at the corner of Orrington Avenue and Clark Street is being torn down, along with an adjacent vacant residential building. Demolition work, which began this week, was ongoing Tuesday. Developer Trammell Crow Co. plans to build a 10-story laboratory sciences building on the site. Plans call...
WAND TV
5-Year-Old Red Panda Leo dies at Brookfield Zoo
CHICAGO (NBC CHICAGO) - Brookfield Zoo announced Wednesday that Leo, its 5-year-old red panda, died suddenly. Leo arrived at Brookfield's grounds in 2018 and "quickly won over the hearts of his caretakers and zoo patrons," the zoo said in a Tweet. The zoo added Leo was known to be quite...
fox32chicago.com
Staple of Chicago's music scene to close after former employee accuses business of toxic work environment
CHICAGO - A staple of Chicago's music scene will close its doors for the rest of the year starting next week. This abrupt closure comes after a former employee took to social media to accuse ‘The Hideout’ of a toxic work environment. Mykele Deville, who is also a...
