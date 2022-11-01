Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Utah vs. Arizona: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Arizona Wildcats haven't won a matchup against the Utah Utes since Nov. 14 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Wildcats and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah should still be feeling good after a victory, while Arizona will be looking to right the ship.
The No. 1 overall recruit in the country — a Utahn — just committed to Utah gymnastics
Avery Neff, the top gymnastics recruit in 2024, per College Gym News, chose to stay home and attend the University of Utah.
ksl.com
What will it take for Utah to get back to the Pac-12 championship game?
SALT LAKE CITY — The road back to the Pac-12 championship game for Utah got more difficult this summer. In an effort to enhance the competitive nature of the conference and increase the likelihood that the winner of the Pac-12 title game could make the four-team playoff off another quality win, the conference eliminated divisions and decided to feature the top two teams in its championship game.
247Sports
Four straight losses still hurt but here is one reason BYU's skid might not be as bad as it seems... yet
LOSING FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES HURTS NO MATTER HOW YOU TRY TO EXPLAIN IT AWAY! THERE IS NO SPINNING THE WAY OCTOBER COLLAPSED ON THIS BYU TEAM AND THE WAY THAT BYU LOST THOSE GAMES! THINGS AREN'T PRETTY IN PROVO!. That had to be the first paragraph written in this article...
Will they play or will they sit? Status of Ute playmakers in question
Cam Rising, Tavion Thomas, Dalton Kincaid among those who are in question this week as Utah prepares for showdown with Arizona Wildcats Saturday night in Salt Lake City
kslsports.com
BYU Drops Use Of Kanye West Song At Home Basketball Games
PROVO, Utah – Kanye West will no longer “power” up the Marriott Center before BYU basketball home games. For nearly a decade, Kanye West’s song “Power” has been a staple in pregames for BYU’s student section, The ROC. BYU students have locked arms and swayed back and forth while singing the song.
ksl.com
Takeaways, observations from Utah's 91-58 exhibition win over Westminster
SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson slammed the ball through the net with authority and the 7-foot center established a physical style of play against a visiting Westminster team in an exhibition game to start off the 2022-23 season for the Utah men's basketball team. Carlson's dunk highlighted the...
herosports.com
FCS: What’s At Stake For No. 5 Weber State vs. No. 2 Sac State?
A Top 5 FCS showdown occurs this weekend in the Big Sky when No. 5 Weber State hosts No. 2 Sacramento State. Weber State is 7-1 overall, featuring a 35-7 FBS win over Utah State, one non-counter win against Western Oregon, two then-ranked wins over No. 24 EWU and No. 11 Montana, one now-ranked win against No. 16 Montana, and its lone loss to No. 3 Montana State. Weber’s current Massey strength of schedule is No. 10.
kjzz.com
New track & field named after longtime U of U, Weber State football coach
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A middle school on Salt Lake City’s west side has a new track and field. But it’s not just any track. This one has a special name right above it. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the Ron McBride Track and Field. It will serve a diverse group of students at Glendale Middle School as well as nearby Mountain View Elementary.
ksl.com
Wildcats prepare for toughest test of year against undefeated Sacramento State
OGDEN — In a wet and wild battle with Montana State, Weber State's only loss of the season, head coach Jay Hill reiterated that the close defeat would not define his team's season. To that point in the season, the Wildcats had been undefeated and road an eight-game road...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Signs, Signs Everywhere There’s Signs
Like most cities Provo, Utah has a sign ordnance dictating the size and placements of advertising signs. Fortunately the Lakeside Storage Facility is either not in the city of Provo, or has an exemption as they have an amazing collection of petroliana (items relating to the gasoline industry). We happened...
ksl.com
Bingham holds off Lone Peak 25-19 to advance to 6A semifinals
SOUTH JORDAN — Bingham shook off a slow start and came up with big plays on both sides of the ball down the stretch to secure a 25-19 win over the reigning state champs Lone Peak in the 6A quarterfinals Friday. "That's a game that could have gone either...
ksl.com
Blocked field goal saves Orem in 26-24 quarterfinal win over Alta
OREM — Special teams stole the show in Friday's 5A state football quarterfinal, where Orem hit a late, go-ahead field goal and blocked Alta's potential game-winning kick to escape the Hawks 26-24. It was a back-and-forth affair packed with turnovers and penalties, where the Tigers found themselves down by a single point with less than 80 seconds to play.
ksl.com
Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
Lehi, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
theprp.com
Silent Planet To Miss Salt Lake City, UT Show After Being Involved In Van Accident
Silent Planet have announced that they were involved in a van accident amid their overnight trek across Wyoming on their way to tonight’s (November 03rd) planned show in Salt Lake City, UT. As a result of the accident, the Californian metalcore outfit will be unable to make their aforementioned live performance in Salt Lake City, UT.
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
Former Governor of Massachusetts, Mitt Romney, Lists His Luxurious Utah Cabin for Sale for Almost $12M
Mitt Romney has served as a Junior Senator for Utah since 2019; however, he is most known in New England for his time as Governor of Massachusetts from 2003-2007. Similar to his time in Massachusetts, his time in Utah is coming to an end. With that, the former governor is selling his nearly 12 million dollar estate.
