ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

What will it take for Utah to get back to the Pac-12 championship game?

SALT LAKE CITY — The road back to the Pac-12 championship game for Utah got more difficult this summer. In an effort to enhance the competitive nature of the conference and increase the likelihood that the winner of the Pac-12 title game could make the four-team playoff off another quality win, the conference eliminated divisions and decided to feature the top two teams in its championship game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Drops Use Of Kanye West Song At Home Basketball Games

PROVO, Utah – Kanye West will no longer “power” up the Marriott Center before BYU basketball home games. For nearly a decade, Kanye West’s song “Power” has been a staple in pregames for BYU’s student section, The ROC. BYU students have locked arms and swayed back and forth while singing the song.
PROVO, UT
herosports.com

FCS: What’s At Stake For No. 5 Weber State vs. No. 2 Sac State?

A Top 5 FCS showdown occurs this weekend in the Big Sky when No. 5 Weber State hosts No. 2 Sacramento State. Weber State is 7-1 overall, featuring a 35-7 FBS win over Utah State, one non-counter win against Western Oregon, two then-ranked wins over No. 24 EWU and No. 11 Montana, one now-ranked win against No. 16 Montana, and its lone loss to No. 3 Montana State. Weber’s current Massey strength of schedule is No. 10.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

New track & field named after longtime U of U, Weber State football coach

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A middle school on Salt Lake City’s west side has a new track and field. But it’s not just any track. This one has a special name right above it. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the Ron McBride Track and Field. It will serve a diverse group of students at Glendale Middle School as well as nearby Mountain View Elementary.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rdzphotographyblog.com

Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Signs, Signs Everywhere There’s Signs

Like most cities Provo, Utah has a sign ordnance dictating the size and placements of advertising signs. Fortunately the Lakeside Storage Facility is either not in the city of Provo, or has an exemption as they have an amazing collection of petroliana (items relating to the gasoline industry). We happened...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Blocked field goal saves Orem in 26-24 quarterfinal win over Alta

OREM — Special teams stole the show in Friday's 5A state football quarterfinal, where Orem hit a late, go-ahead field goal and blocked Alta's potential game-winning kick to escape the Hawks 26-24. It was a back-and-forth affair packed with turnovers and penalties, where the Tigers found themselves down by a single point with less than 80 seconds to play.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
High School Football PRO

Lehi, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Box Elder High School football team will have a game with Lehi High School on November 04, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LEHI, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion

According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’

Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy