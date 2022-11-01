There’s snow place quite like Utah in the winter. With October barely in the rearview mirror, BYU campus turned into a 560 acre snow globe on Wednesday, in what may have been this season’s kickstarting snowfall. Some students reveled in the flurrying flakes as they emerged from midday classes. Others marched solemnly back to their dorms with stooped heads and even more sullen attitudes, with any last hope of autumnal longevity out the window.

PROVO, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO