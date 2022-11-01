Read full article on original website
BYU Newsnet
Studies, students suggest ‘shredding the gnar’ provides plethora of mental health benefits
There’s snow place quite like Utah in the winter. With October barely in the rearview mirror, BYU campus turned into a 560 acre snow globe on Wednesday, in what may have been this season’s kickstarting snowfall. Some students reveled in the flurrying flakes as they emerged from midday classes. Others marched solemnly back to their dorms with stooped heads and even more sullen attitudes, with any last hope of autumnal longevity out the window.
BYU Newsnet
BYU Store releases ‘belt bag,’ students embrace fanny pack trend
The BYU Store on campus has followed fashion trends and released a new “Oval Y BYU Belt Bag,” known more popularly as a “fanny pack.”. Nathalie Vanze, a retail clothing worker at the BYU store, said fanny packs have been trending in fashion lately and many students have been wearing them. This is why they decided to bring the “Oval Y BYU Belt Bag” to the store for students.
BYU Newsnet
Richard Reeves gives ‘Of Boys and Men’ lecture at BYU Wheatley Institute
Richard Reeves gave a keynote speech for the annual Wheatly Roundtable on Family about solving the “crisis of boys and men” on Nov. 1. Reeves, a Senior Fellow in Economic Studies at the Brooklyn Institution, recently published “Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do About It.”
BYU Newsnet
Spookify the Y brings Halloween to BYU campus
BYU celebrated Halloween morning as students flocked to booths around campus to participate in activities, eat treats and connect. Spookify the Y is a yearly event put on by BYUSA around Halloween time with booths where students can learn more about BYU and get halloween goodies. The Student Advisory Council, Honor program, Connections program, Clubs and Activities all had booths spread out around campus.
BYU Newsnet
BYU research lab studying menstrual blood to help solve domestic violence cases
A mailbox outside Room 3102 in the Life Sciences Building is filled with used tampons — and an all-women research team at BYU is using them to help put a stop to domestic violence. “We are identifying endometrial tissue within menstrual blood in order to differentiate between circulatory and...
BYU Newsnet
BYU Store sees increase in iPad sales
Managers and student employees at CougarTech, the technology department of the BYU Store, said they’ve seen an increase in the number of students who have purchased an iPad over the past few semesters. “I don’t necessarily know if it’s people buying it as their primary device that they’re working...
BYU Newsnet
Gun violence awareness group plants daffodils to honor Utah victims
The Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah planted daffodils at City Creek Park in Salt Lake City Nov. 2 to raise awareness for the lives lost to gun violence in the state last year. Every year, the center plants daffodils in a different place in the state to honor victims...
BYU Newsnet
4 questions for BYU men’s basketball heading into the 2022-23 season
There’s been a feeling of mystery within the Marriott Center lately. BYU men’s basketball returns to the hardwood Wednesday evening with a scrimmage against Ottawa, opening its season with more question marks and uncertainty than the program has had in years. What can we honestly expect from the...
BYU Newsnet
Powerless — BYU forgoes use of Kanye West track at latest football game
Longtime BYU fan favorite “Power” by Kanye West was noticeably absent from the Cougars’ most recent football game against East Carolina. West, famous rapper and fashion designer, has recently come under scrutiny for his recent comments in the media, including a series anti-Semitic tweets that have since been deleted by Twitter.
