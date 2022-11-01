ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

On3.com

Odds released on who could be next Auburn football coach

Monday, Auburn made the long-awaited decision and fired Bryan Harsin. That means there’s a high-profile job open, and big names could be waiting in the wings. Las Vegas oddsmakers have released the favorites to take the job, and some interesting candidates are on the list. Liberty head coach Hugh...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football Playoff Rankings: Where is Penn State ranked?

The beginning of November means we are now entering the final stretch of the regular season in college football, and the chase for division and conference championships are heating up. And, of course, the race for the College Football Playoff is shaping up for a wild finish. While Penn State may not be a player in this year’s playoff hunt after suffering its second loss last weekend, the rankings still matter in the final month as the Nittany Lions are looking to make a run into a New Years Six bowl game. On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff rankings were...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Heather Dinich Ranks Her Top 4 College Football Teams

The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, but Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum offered their predictions on the top four this morning. Dinich unveiled her foursome first: Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan in that order. Those are the top four teams in the AP poll, though Georgia is ranked No. 1.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the College Football Playoff committee explained Oregon’s No. 8 ranking

One of the major questions that we had going into the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings was where the committee would view the Oregon Ducks. There has arguably been no hotter team in the nation than Oregon ever since their Week 1 loss to the defending-champion Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon has scored more than 40-points in every game, winning 7 straight. Quarterback Bo Nix is playing the best football of his career, and is a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. Would that 49-3 loss to Georgia drag the Ducks down in the rankings, or would they be able to overcome it,...
EUGENE, OR
ESPN

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson top first CFP rankings

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- Undefeated earned the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff's initial Top 25 ranking Tuesday night, marking the first time in the program's history it cracked the top four, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson. The 13-member committee ranked...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Ranks Its 11 Most Likely Playoff Teams

We're nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and the number of real contenders for the College Football Playoff has diminished considerably. ESPN's Allstate Playoff Predictor computer model has reduced the field of likely playoff teams down to only 11. Those 11 teams have at least a 2-percent chance of making the Playoff come December.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following Tuesday practice

After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA

