Vols head coach Josh Heupel mentioned as option for open college football job
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was mentioned this week by Football Scoop’s John Brice as a potential option for the Auburn Tigers. Auburn is looking for a new head coach after firing Bryan Harsin on Monday. Harsin, who arrived at Auburn after the 2020 season, went 9-12 in...
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
Odds released on who could be next Auburn football coach
Monday, Auburn made the long-awaited decision and fired Bryan Harsin. That means there’s a high-profile job open, and big names could be waiting in the wings. Las Vegas oddsmakers have released the favorites to take the job, and some interesting candidates are on the list. Liberty head coach Hugh...
College Football Playoff Rankings: Where is Penn State ranked?
The beginning of November means we are now entering the final stretch of the regular season in college football, and the chase for division and conference championships are heating up. And, of course, the race for the College Football Playoff is shaping up for a wild finish. While Penn State may not be a player in this year’s playoff hunt after suffering its second loss last weekend, the rankings still matter in the final month as the Nittany Lions are looking to make a run into a New Years Six bowl game. On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff rankings were...
Kirby Smart made a reporter look silly while discussing Tennessee Vols’ offense
Remember last month when LSU head coach Brian Kelly was blasted for his comments about the Tennessee Vols‘ offense?. Kelly exposed his lack of knowledge concerning Tennessee’s offense when he suggested that the Vols don’t use motion or different formations. That worked out pretty well for the...
Heather Dinich Ranks Her Top 4 College Football Teams
The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, but Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum offered their predictions on the top four this morning. Dinich unveiled her foursome first: Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan in that order. Those are the top four teams in the AP poll, though Georgia is ranked No. 1.
Alabama in sixth position in first College Football Playoff ranking of season
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in...
How the College Football Playoff committee explained Oregon’s No. 8 ranking
One of the major questions that we had going into the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings was where the committee would view the Oregon Ducks. There has arguably been no hotter team in the nation than Oregon ever since their Week 1 loss to the defending-champion Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon has scored more than 40-points in every game, winning 7 straight. Quarterback Bo Nix is playing the best football of his career, and is a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. Would that 49-3 loss to Georgia drag the Ducks down in the rankings, or would they be able to overcome it,...
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson top first CFP rankings
GRAPEVINE, Texas -- Undefeated earned the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff's initial Top 25 ranking Tuesday night, marking the first time in the program's history it cracked the top four, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson. The 13-member committee ranked...
Rashad Fenton Traded to Falcons
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and former South Carolina corner Rashad Fenton was a part of a last-minute move.
ESPN Computer Ranks Its 11 Most Likely Playoff Teams
We're nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and the number of real contenders for the College Football Playoff has diminished considerably. ESPN's Allstate Playoff Predictor computer model has reduced the field of likely playoff teams down to only 11. Those 11 teams have at least a 2-percent chance of making the Playoff come December.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following Tuesday practice
After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
College Football Playoff rankings: First top-25 revealed, and 3 SEC teams is a long shot
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out and there is much to discuss. After the College Football Playoff committee met, here are the first rankings of the 2022 season. Ohio State. Georgia. Clemson. Michigan. Alabama. TCU. Oregon. USC. LSU. Ole Miss. UCLA. Kansas State. Utah. Penn State. Illinois. North...
Dell McGee and Georgia Early Contenders for One of Nation's Best RBs
Georgia has gone all out for Justice Haynes in the 2023 class, and they'll try their luck again in the 2025 class.
Watch: Livingston, Thiero, Ware Speak Following 111-53 Exhibition Win Over Kentucky State
Kentucky guard Adou Thiero and forwards Chris Livingston and Lance Ware spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 111-53 win over Kentucky State on Thursday night inside Rupp Arena. Livingston spoke on his progression from the Big Blue Bahamas tour to now, the intangibles that make him a ...
