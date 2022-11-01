Read full article on original website
How late can you buy a Powerball ticket for Monday night’s $1 billion jackpot?
People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in...
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold at South Huntingdon retailer
It wasn’t the jackpot, but a Powerball ticket that won a decent chunk of money Monday was sold at a South Huntingdon retailer. Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket worth $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was sold at Pilot Travel Center, which earns a $500 bonus. The ticket matched four of five white balls drawn and the red Powerball and carried a Power Play option which multiplied the prize.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $1.2 Billion Jackpot?
Wednesday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1.2 billion.
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
10 New Yorkers Won a Sizable Chunk of the $715M Powerball!
At least 10 New Yorkers will wake up this morning with a little extra cash in their pocket - and one New Yorker is a millionaire this morning - after last night's $715 million dollar Powerball drawing from the New York Lottery!. Was there a Jackpot winner in Wednesday night's...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B. Here's the tax bite if you win
Powerball winners who choose to take the lump-sum payment could see a massive tax hit on the second-highest jackpot, which climbed to $1 billion this week.
Wife making Walmart run comes home with winning South Carolina lottery ticket instead
She picked up her husband at home and made a beeline to cash the prize, lottery officials said.
Powerball Lottery Jackpot Climbs to $1 Billion
There were no jackpot winners during the Powerball drawing on Saturday, October 29. This means that the jackpot has now soared to a jaw-dropping 1 billion dollars. That’s right, any Powerball ticket holders out there are now facing a chance to win $1 billion during the next drawing which is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. CST/10:59 p.m. EST on Halloween night, October 31. The second-largest jackpot amount in the game’s history.
WMTW
How much would the $1.5 billion Powerball winner take home in Maine?
No winners on Wednesday's Powerball means Saturday's take-home jackpot for Mainers just got bigger. Saturday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.5 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $745.9 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 11...
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Powerball Tickets Can Be Purchased Online, but Only in Select States
There was a point in time when consumers could only purchase lottery tickets in person, whether it was from a local gas station or grocery store. But as the internet has evolved, it has paved a way for people in select states to buy their Powerball tickets online, or a Mega Millions ticket if that’s the game you prefer to play.
Someone in Connecticut won $1 million last night on a Powerball ticket
Someone in Connecticut won $1 million last night on a Powerball ticket
KTVU FOX 2
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — up for grabs
It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stands at an estimated $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.The anticipated fund is this year's biggest jackpot so far, according to Powerball, which increased the sum from $680 million earlier this week. It is also the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.Powerball's weekly drawings — which happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays — have yielded partial wins for players over the last...
CBS News
Powerball jackpot rises to whopping $1.5 billion, third largest lottery prize in U.S. history
BOSTON - There were no winners in the latest Powerball drawing, so the jackpot has grown to a whopping $1.5 billion. It's the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The one-time cash option is now $745.9 million for the next drawing Saturday night. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2,...
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M bought in N.J. as jackpot climbs to $550 million
Two second-prize lottery tickets — worth $1 million and $2 million — were sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot, which has climbed to $550 million after no one across the country won the top prize. In addition, three tickets bought in New Jersey matched four...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $16.35M lottery prize claimed by trust
The largest lottery prize won so far this year in Massachusetts has been claimed nearly two months after it won. But the winner’s name wasn’t released. The $16.35 million ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms in Ware. It was won off of a “Megabucks Doubler” drawing Sept. 10.
One Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in New York, Jackpot Reaching World Record
The Powerball keeps growing after no one hit the big billion-dollar jackpot, and it could reach record heights. 16 lucky lottery players did cash in on the second prize of a million bucks, including one in New York. The winning Powerball numbers for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing were:. 2-11-22-35-60...
