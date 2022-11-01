ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tribune-Review

Powerball ticket worth $150K sold at South Huntingdon retailer

It wasn’t the jackpot, but a Powerball ticket that won a decent chunk of money Monday was sold at a South Huntingdon retailer. Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket worth $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was sold at Pilot Travel Center, which earns a $500 bonus. The ticket matched four of five white balls drawn and the red Powerball and carried a Power Play option which multiplied the prize.
Outsider.com

Powerball Lottery Jackpot Climbs to $1 Billion

There were no jackpot winners during the Powerball drawing on Saturday, October 29. This means that the jackpot has now soared to a jaw-dropping 1 billion dollars. That’s right, any Powerball ticket holders out there are now facing a chance to win $1 billion during the next drawing which is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. CST/10:59 p.m. EST on Halloween night, October 31. The second-largest jackpot amount in the game’s history.
WMTW

How much would the $1.5 billion Powerball winner take home in Maine?

No winners on Wednesday's Powerball means Saturday's take-home jackpot for Mainers just got bigger. Saturday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.5 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $745.9 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 11...
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Seacoast Current

Can You Guess Which Pie is the Most Popular in New Hampshire?

Although you can technically enjoy a scrumptious slice of pie year-round, this dessert becomes all the rage in the fall months, especially around Thanksgiving. Everyone's passionate about their favorite pie flavor(s) and which ones are the best, whether that's apple, pumpkin, blueberry, pecan, or something else. Yours truly loves pumpkin pie, but a fondness for apple may be developing as well.
CBS Pittsburgh

Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — up for grabs

It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stands at an estimated $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.The anticipated fund is this year's biggest jackpot so far, according to Powerball, which increased the sum from $680 million earlier this week. It is also the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.Powerball's weekly drawings — which happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays — have yielded partial wins for players over the last...
Boston 25 News WFXT

New England is home to 7 of the ‘prettiest American towns’ to visit during the winter

Many people love to take off on road trips during the summer and fall, but when it comes to New England, winter excursions should not be overlooked. “There are towns across the country that look like picture-perfect postcards in the wintertime, whether it’s due to a light dusting of snow, historic architecture, dramatic landscapes, or a combination of all three,” Country Living wrote in a new report.
