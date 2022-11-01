The NYPD says officers shot and killed a man who was firing a gun outside a bodega on Gun Hill Road in the Bronx. Officers were in an unmarked police vehicle investigating an unrelated incident around 11:20 a.m. Police say a 29-year-old male double-parked a white Lexus at the corner of Hull Avenue and Gun Hill Road around 11:30 a.m. and then entered the bodega.

BRONX, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO