Somerset County, NJ

Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age

A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
NEWARK, NJ
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega

The NYPD says officers shot and killed a man who was firing a gun outside a bodega on Gun Hill Road in the Bronx. Officers were in an unmarked police vehicle investigating an unrelated incident around 11:20 a.m. Police say a 29-year-old male double-parked a white Lexus at the corner of Hull Avenue and Gun Hill Road around 11:30 a.m. and then entered the bodega.
BRONX, NY
19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
YONKERS, NY
Overturned dump truck closes Central Park Avenue in Yonkers

Busy Central Park Avenue was shut down in Yonkers as a dump truck hauling sand overturned this morning. Police say the truck flipped over after 9 a.m. on the northbound side of Central Park Ave at Fort Hill. The crash cleanup was complicated by sand spilling onto the roadway. Drivers...
YONKERS, NY

