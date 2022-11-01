Read full article on original website
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
Man accused of shooting 2 Newark officers in custody
The man accused of shooting two Newark police officers has been taken into custody.
FBI raids multiple New Jersey areas in nationwide catalytic converter theft bust
FBI agents raided several New Jersey locations during a crackdown on a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring.
Queens man arrested for stealing $52K cash and payroll checks from a vehicle in Yorktown
Oscar Javier Barrera Pena, 46, was charged with grand larceny and is being held in the Westchester County Jail.
Police: Suspect taken into custody in Newark shooting that injured two officers
Two separate shootings in Newark have left several hospitalized, including two police officers and a child.
Police: Man arrested for chasing kids with real knife on Halloween
Police say 30-year-old Thomas Dailey was arrested Halloween night for menacing several children with a knife after authorities were called to a report of an altercation on River Street.
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega
The NYPD says officers shot and killed a man who was firing a gun outside a bodega on Gun Hill Road in the Bronx. Officers were in an unmarked police vehicle investigating an unrelated incident around 11:20 a.m. Police say a 29-year-old male double-parked a white Lexus at the corner of Hull Avenue and Gun Hill Road around 11:30 a.m. and then entered the bodega.
Questions remain as to how man accused of shooting 2 officers was able to evade police for nearly a day
That shooting shut down a residential neighborhood in the Weequahic section of Newark.
19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
Authorities identify gunman wanted for shooting 2 Newark police officers
Law enforcement officials have identified the gunman accused of shooting two Newark police officers Tuesday afternoon.
Federal authorities bust catalytic converter theft ring with ties to New Jersey
A nationwide catalytic converter theft ring investigation ended with several arrests and raids by the FBI – including in New Jersey. The raids started around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Three locations have been raided so far in the Garden State, including Holmdel, Freehold and Wrightstown. FBI agents were seen earlier...
Police: 4 arrested on weapons charges in Yonkers
Four men have been arrested for illegal possession of two handguns on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, according to state police.
NYPD: Dead man found in freezer by employees in Brooklyn
Police say a 33-year-old man was found dead inside a walk-in freezer in Brooklyn.
Police: Multiple arrests made in Hudson County warrant sweep
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests during a recent warrant sweep.
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
Police ID man killed in Sheepshead Bay double shooting
A 25-year-old man and woman were shot in Brooklyn Monday night, according to police.
Police: Bronx man killed in double stabbing, suspect in custody
The NYPD says a 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside of his Mott Haven apartment Halloween night.
NYPD: Shots fired in Brownsville on Halloween night
One employee at a local wine and liquor store told News 12 he heard five shots ring out before people started to run.
Overturned dump truck closes Central Park Avenue in Yonkers
Busy Central Park Avenue was shut down in Yonkers as a dump truck hauling sand overturned this morning. Police say the truck flipped over after 9 a.m. on the northbound side of Central Park Ave at Fort Hill. The crash cleanup was complicated by sand spilling onto the roadway. Drivers...
