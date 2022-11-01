ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Salvation Army of North Texas officially launches Christmas programming

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) — This holiday season, The Salvation Army of North Texas is showing that love exists beyond the most difficult situations. Thousands are facing greater hardship than ever before with the impacts of inflation, rising evictions, and lingering effects of the pandemic. North Texans experiencing poverty and homelessness are living in survival mode trying to pay for rising rent, increased food costs, childcare, and more.
Rockwall Meals on Wheels’ gala creates brighter world for seniors

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 30, 2022) More than 400 guests filled the ballroom of the Hilton Dallas/Rockwall Lakefront Oct. 22 in support of Meals on Wheels Senior Services. Volunteers worked tirelessly in preparation for MOWSS’ fifth annual gala, employing their creative energies to adorn the lakeside venue with vibrant, visual displays of color at every turn.
New after-school program in Rockwall helps transform students into ‘Men and Ladies of Honor’

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) – Honor changes everything. That’s the basis for the new after-school program known as Men and Ladies of Honor, presented by Honor Ministries. “We have a goal to launch Men and Ladies of Honor groups in each 6th through 8th grade school in the Rockwall ISD this year,” said Weldon Davis, Regional Director for Rockwall/Heath Men of Honor and Ambassador to Honduras. “Our vision is to foster young men and ladies who are balanced in their souls and bold in their spirits, prepared to demonstrate to those around them a culture of courage, civility, kindness and compassion.”
Richardson ISD, Plano ISD superintendents discuss academic gap, teacher shortages during chamber luncheon

From left: Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams and Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum speak at a Nov. 1 Richardson Chamber of Commerce luncheon. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum and Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams addressed teacher shortages and increasing workforce opportunities during a State of the District...
City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
Kohl's scheduled to open new Plano store Nov. 11

The new Kohl's department store is scheduled to open Nov. 11 in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Kohl’s is scheduled to open its new store at 5800 Preston Road, Plano, on Nov. 11. The store replaces the existing department store building, which will close Nov. 10 at 4708 W. Spring Creek Parkway. The new 55,000-square-foot store includes apparel, housewares, accessories, shoes and more. The new store also includes Sephora, which offers personal care and beauty products. The previous Kohl's building will be replaced by an apartment development, according to the city. www.kohls.com.
