ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) – Honor changes everything. That’s the basis for the new after-school program known as Men and Ladies of Honor, presented by Honor Ministries. “We have a goal to launch Men and Ladies of Honor groups in each 6th through 8th grade school in the Rockwall ISD this year,” said Weldon Davis, Regional Director for Rockwall/Heath Men of Honor and Ambassador to Honduras. “Our vision is to foster young men and ladies who are balanced in their souls and bold in their spirits, prepared to demonstrate to those around them a culture of courage, civility, kindness and compassion.”

