Supercharge Your Workforce, Jumpstart Your Career Workshops at Rockwall County Library
Rockwall County Library to offer Apprenticeship Workshops on November 17, 2022. Two workshops, one for employers and one for career-seekers, will highlight apprenticeships and their value in today’s economy. Workshop attendees will receive training resource packets. ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) – Join the Rockwall County Library Thursday, November...
DeSoto votes to hold banks accountable for equitable lending to minority borrowers
DESOTO, Texas — The DeSoto City Council voted unanimously to adopt a "responsible banking ordinance" at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. The ordinance amends the city's "General Provisions" chapter of its Code of Ordinance, to include specific requirements for banks that wish to do business with the City of DeSoto.
Collapse in Dallas-Fort Worth home sales worse than Great Recession
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The downturn in home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth exceeds the collapse in sales experienced during the worst of the Great Recession, according to just-released figures from North Texas Real Estate Information Services. Closed home...
The Salvation Army of North Texas officially launches Christmas programming
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) — This holiday season, The Salvation Army of North Texas is showing that love exists beyond the most difficult situations. Thousands are facing greater hardship than ever before with the impacts of inflation, rising evictions, and lingering effects of the pandemic. North Texans experiencing poverty and homelessness are living in survival mode trying to pay for rising rent, increased food costs, childcare, and more.
Tickets available for Rockwall DUcks Dinner Nov. 10
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 3, 2022) Community members are welcome as Rockwall County Ducks Unlimited hosts a Rockwall DUcks Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at Hidden Creek, 215 Chris Cuny Parkway in Heath, TX 75032. Limited tickets remain and may be purchased here. Ducks Unlimited (DU) is a...
Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club to welcome Congressman Fallon and CAC board president
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) The Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club (RCRHC) invites everyone to join them to make a difference. Their scheduled speakers are U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon and Patricia Mejia during their Thursday, November 10 meeting at 6:30 p.m. Harry Myers Community Center, 815 E. Washington St. Rockwall.
Rockwall Meals on Wheels’ gala creates brighter world for seniors
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 30, 2022) More than 400 guests filled the ballroom of the Hilton Dallas/Rockwall Lakefront Oct. 22 in support of Meals on Wheels Senior Services. Volunteers worked tirelessly in preparation for MOWSS’ fifth annual gala, employing their creative energies to adorn the lakeside venue with vibrant, visual displays of color at every turn.
Registration open for Rockwall Kiwanis Christmas Parade
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) The Kiwanis Club of Rockwall County will proudly present the 2022 Christmas Parade: “Happiness Is…” on Saturday, Dec. 3. Come enjoy this great Rockwall tradition and celebrate the Spirit of the Season! It’s the 53rd annual parade, and it kicks off at 9 a.m.
Rockwall Young Republicans to welcome speaker Jessi Rapelje Blakely, YR Chairman
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) – The Rockwall Young Republicans are very excited to announce their November speaker, Virginia YR Chairman and Candidate for YRNF Chairman, Jessi Rapelje Blakely. The Young Republican National Federation (YRNF) Convention will be held in Dallas next year and it is already expected to...
New after-school program in Rockwall helps transform students into ‘Men and Ladies of Honor’
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) – Honor changes everything. That’s the basis for the new after-school program known as Men and Ladies of Honor, presented by Honor Ministries. “We have a goal to launch Men and Ladies of Honor groups in each 6th through 8th grade school in the Rockwall ISD this year,” said Weldon Davis, Regional Director for Rockwall/Heath Men of Honor and Ambassador to Honduras. “Our vision is to foster young men and ladies who are balanced in their souls and bold in their spirits, prepared to demonstrate to those around them a culture of courage, civility, kindness and compassion.”
Voter turnout in Collin, Denton counties is 26% with 3 days left of early voting in Nov. 8 election
Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Voter turnout after nine days of early voting in Collin and Denton counties for the Nov. 8 election is about 26%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, 183,584 voters cast ballots in Collin County and 159,022 in Denton...
H-E-B draws massive crowd at opening of new North Texas store
Plano is starting to feel the H-E-B fever.
Richardson ISD, Plano ISD superintendents discuss academic gap, teacher shortages during chamber luncheon
From left: Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams and Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum speak at a Nov. 1 Richardson Chamber of Commerce luncheon. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum and Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams addressed teacher shortages and increasing workforce opportunities during a State of the District...
Update: North Texas Schools Closed On Election Day Amid Safety Concerns
Schools across North Texas being used as polling locations will be closed on Election Day due to safety concerns. This will also allow educators and school staff to vote during the day. According to Axios, the decision to close schools in Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Grand Prairie and several others was...
Big crowd gathers for opening of new H-E-B store in Plano
A big crowd waited all night for the doors to open at H-E-B’s new supermarket in Plano this morning. For weeks there has been great buzz about the new store on Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway.
City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Meet Annie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 31, 2022) Meet Annie! This sweet one-year-old girl is looking for a person and a doggie-sibling to play with! She is good on a leash, knows “sit”, and she is housebroken and crate-trained!. Annie loves to fetch, but she won’t always bring the ball completely...
Kohl's scheduled to open new Plano store Nov. 11
The new Kohl's department store is scheduled to open Nov. 11 in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Kohl’s is scheduled to open its new store at 5800 Preston Road, Plano, on Nov. 11. The store replaces the existing department store building, which will close Nov. 10 at 4708 W. Spring Creek Parkway. The new 55,000-square-foot store includes apparel, housewares, accessories, shoes and more. The new store also includes Sephora, which offers personal care and beauty products. The previous Kohl's building will be replaced by an apartment development, according to the city. www.kohls.com.
Approved by Oprah: Here's the North Texas company that made her annual 'Favorite Things' list
GRAPEVINE, Texas — According to pop culture, there are two signs that let you know about the start of the holiday season: Mariah Carey making Christmas posts on social media, and Oprah Winfrey's annual "Favorite Things" list. The 2022 "Oprah's Favorite Things" list went live on Wednesday, Nov. 2....
