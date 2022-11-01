Teenage suspect in McLain High School deadly shooting pleads not guilty

TULSA, Okla. — The 16-year-old suspect in September’s deadly shooting at McLain High School pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Niavien Golden has been charged with three counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of first-degree murder.

Golden is accused of shooting 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough to death at McLain High School’s homecoming game Friday, Sept. 30.

According to court documents, Golden will remain in custody until his next court date on Nov. 16.

©2022 Cox Media Group