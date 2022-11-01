Jasper, Tenn. – Depending on how you gauge the rhetoric, a process that has been in the works for seven years finally saw the dawn recently when many dignitaries were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Jasper Middle School (JMS). The current JMS building is notoriously plagued with several issues that ultimately made a new construction more feasible than a repair of the old building. The school district has come under fire for the condition of the old building, but has made changes to its maintenance department to stave off a repeat of this or any other of the 11 buildings under the district’s purview. The emotional spectrum from those on hand went from happiness to relief, depending on where they came into the process.

JASPER, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO