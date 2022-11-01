ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga City Council Adopts Westside Community Transformation Plan

On Tuesday, The Chattanooga City Council adopted the Westside Evolves Plan, which provides a ten-year strategy for change in the city’s oldest public housing community. The plan was developed over a two-year period with more than 82 percent of the area’s 4500 residents participating in the process. In further support of the plan, City Council also voted to approve an interlocal agreement that will allow the City to provide $1 million from its affordable housing fund to support the renovation of the historic James A. Henry school.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Open Call for Artists for EPB 10th Street Mural

EPB and their partners invite local artists to submit proposals for the third side of the EPB community mural project along 10th Street. This year’s central theme is “Traditions on MLK” and highlights family traditions throughout the years in Downtown Chattanooga’s Martin Luther King Boulevard area. The open call begins November 1, 2022, and ends January 10, 2023.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

The Chattanooga Choo-Choo Announces Restoration Project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- We are learning more about the changes coming to the Chattanooga Choo Choo. A full scale renovation is underway at the Choo Choo Hotel and Gardens. The hotel will be increased to nearly 130 rooms, have a 150 person capacity ballroom with a courtyard, an outdoor pool, and new restaurants among other features.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mcnewstn.com

Highly anticipated JMS building project gets under way with ceremonial groundbreaking

Jasper, Tenn. – Depending on how you gauge the rhetoric, a process that has been in the works for seven years finally saw the dawn recently when many dignitaries were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Jasper Middle School (JMS). The current JMS building is notoriously plagued with several issues that ultimately made a new construction more feasible than a repair of the old building. The school district has come under fire for the condition of the old building, but has made changes to its maintenance department to stave off a repeat of this or any other of the 11 buildings under the district’s purview. The emotional spectrum from those on hand went from happiness to relief, depending on where they came into the process.
JASPER, TN
WDEF

Enterprise Center Recieves EPA Grant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Environmental Protection Agency announced today that the Enterprise Center is receiving a federal grant to conduct some air quality research in Hamilton County. They are receiving nearly $500,000 in funding for the Community Air Pollution Monitoring Project. This funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Railroad Museum supports changes at Chattanooga Choo Choo

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum is supporting the ongoing changes at the Choo Choo. They say they have been involved in the repurposing of the old railcars. “TVRM has worked with the developers to make the necessary changes in the railcar locations so as to enhance...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Commission overrides mayor’s veto on status of County Attorney

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The dispute between the Hamilton County Commission and new county mayor Weston WAMP reached new heights this morning, as the commission unanimously decided to override for vetoes issued by the mayor last Friday. All but one resolution focused on the current status and future...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

PIE Innovation Center held the official ‘Grand Opening’ Nov. 1st

Bradley County, TN (WDEF) – The PIE Innovation Center in Bradley County is now officially open. The facility is a planned regional educational facility that will prepare students for post-secondary careers and workforce opportunities. Officials say this center is the first of its kind in Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

CPD Chief addresses panhandling, homelessness concerns

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Northern Chattanooga crime data from this past June to September was presented by Police Chief Celeste Murphy to members of the North Chattanooga Chamber Council. This soon brought attention to a key concern shared by many — panhandlers swindling residents and tourists, as well as threatening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
beckersspine.com

Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation

Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

MainStreet Cleveland Christmas Parade Set for Dec. 3; Entry Forms Available

From the Chattanoogan: Entries are now being accepted for the MainStreet Cleveland Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The deadline for parade entries to be turned in to the MainStreet office is Friday, Nov. 18th at 4 p.m. After this date, a late fee will be applied. The final date to turn in applications is noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro

KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
KIMBALL, TN
WDEF

Influenza cases rising in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dr. Stephen Miller of the Hamilton County Health Department says flu cases are rising much faster than anticipated this year. Miller says, this year, the flu has been particularly bad in the Southeastern part of the United States and one person has already passed away from it in North Carolina.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy