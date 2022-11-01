Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga City Council Adopts Westside Community Transformation Plan
On Tuesday, The Chattanooga City Council adopted the Westside Evolves Plan, which provides a ten-year strategy for change in the city’s oldest public housing community. The plan was developed over a two-year period with more than 82 percent of the area’s 4500 residents participating in the process. In further support of the plan, City Council also voted to approve an interlocal agreement that will allow the City to provide $1 million from its affordable housing fund to support the renovation of the historic James A. Henry school.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Breaks Ground On New Affordable Housing Development
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise recently broke ground on a new affordable housing development at 621 E. Martin Luther King Blvd. The 24-unit multi-family building in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga will serve those earning between $30,000 and $40,000 per year. The property was acquired by River City Company in 2016 from...
chattanoogapulse.com
Open Call for Artists for EPB 10th Street Mural
EPB and their partners invite local artists to submit proposals for the third side of the EPB community mural project along 10th Street. This year’s central theme is “Traditions on MLK” and highlights family traditions throughout the years in Downtown Chattanooga’s Martin Luther King Boulevard area. The open call begins November 1, 2022, and ends January 10, 2023.
WDEF
The Chattanooga Choo-Choo Announces Restoration Project
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- We are learning more about the changes coming to the Chattanooga Choo Choo. A full scale renovation is underway at the Choo Choo Hotel and Gardens. The hotel will be increased to nearly 130 rooms, have a 150 person capacity ballroom with a courtyard, an outdoor pool, and new restaurants among other features.
mcnewstn.com
Highly anticipated JMS building project gets under way with ceremonial groundbreaking
Jasper, Tenn. – Depending on how you gauge the rhetoric, a process that has been in the works for seven years finally saw the dawn recently when many dignitaries were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Jasper Middle School (JMS). The current JMS building is notoriously plagued with several issues that ultimately made a new construction more feasible than a repair of the old building. The school district has come under fire for the condition of the old building, but has made changes to its maintenance department to stave off a repeat of this or any other of the 11 buildings under the district’s purview. The emotional spectrum from those on hand went from happiness to relief, depending on where they came into the process.
WDEF
Enterprise Center Recieves EPA Grant
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Environmental Protection Agency announced today that the Enterprise Center is receiving a federal grant to conduct some air quality research in Hamilton County. They are receiving nearly $500,000 in funding for the Community Air Pollution Monitoring Project. This funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and...
WDEF
Railroad Museum supports changes at Chattanooga Choo Choo
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum is supporting the ongoing changes at the Choo Choo. They say they have been involved in the repurposing of the old railcars. “TVRM has worked with the developers to make the necessary changes in the railcar locations so as to enhance...
WDEF
Commission overrides mayor’s veto on status of County Attorney
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The dispute between the Hamilton County Commission and new county mayor Weston WAMP reached new heights this morning, as the commission unanimously decided to override for vetoes issued by the mayor last Friday. All but one resolution focused on the current status and future...
WDEF
PIE Innovation Center held the official ‘Grand Opening’ Nov. 1st
Bradley County, TN (WDEF) – The PIE Innovation Center in Bradley County is now officially open. The facility is a planned regional educational facility that will prepare students for post-secondary careers and workforce opportunities. Officials say this center is the first of its kind in Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee...
chattanoogapulse.com
City Of Chattanooga, Reflection Riding And EPB To Give Away 1,000 Free Trees
Through a partnership between the City of Chattanooga, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and EPB, City of Chattanooga residents and EPB customers can receive up to two free trees per household while the supply of 1,000 trees lasts. The goal of the effort is to enhance the community’s tree...
WDEF
CPD Chief addresses panhandling, homelessness concerns
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Northern Chattanooga crime data from this past June to September was presented by Police Chief Celeste Murphy to members of the North Chattanooga Chamber Council. This soon brought attention to a key concern shared by many — panhandlers swindling residents and tourists, as well as threatening...
beckersspine.com
Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation
Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
WTVC
Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts goes remote due to absences from flu
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts (CCA) has switched to remote learning for the next two days due to a high number of flu related absences, according to Steve Doremus with Hamilton County Schools. Doremus says CCA reported approximately 25% absent on Monday, 33% on Tuesday,...
mymix1041.com
MainStreet Cleveland Christmas Parade Set for Dec. 3; Entry Forms Available
From the Chattanoogan: Entries are now being accepted for the MainStreet Cleveland Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The deadline for parade entries to be turned in to the MainStreet office is Friday, Nov. 18th at 4 p.m. After this date, a late fee will be applied. The final date to turn in applications is noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
chattanoogacw.com
PIE Innovation Center in Cleveland now open, aims to set high schoolers in right direction
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — New opportunities are becoming available to juniors and seniors in Bradley County. Tuesday morning, the PIE Innovation Center opened its doors to the community to help these high school students prepare for the next phase of life. PIE stands for "Partnerships in Industry & Education." The...
WDEF
New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro
KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
WTVCFOX
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A man hit two police cars and then led authorities on a police chase starting in Catoosa County and ending in Chattanooga Thursday. Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell says they pursued the man after he struck two of their police cars with his red S-10 pick up truck.
WDEF
Influenza cases rising in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dr. Stephen Miller of the Hamilton County Health Department says flu cases are rising much faster than anticipated this year. Miller says, this year, the flu has been particularly bad in the Southeastern part of the United States and one person has already passed away from it in North Carolina.
WTVC
Nature's beauty at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard is back with a furry friend on The Daily Refresh. She tells us about their year-end campaign, the Red Wolf photo exhibit, and how you can get two free trees!
clevelandtn.gov
Annual Mainstreet Cleveland Christmas Parade!
Mark your calendars! December 3rd, 2022. Beautiful floats and lights galore make the annual Mainstreet Cleveland Christmas Parade a can't miss holiday tradition!
