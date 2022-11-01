ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It

Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
The Jewish Press

Herzog Calms Biden Administration Fear Over Possible Netanyahu Election Win

Officials in the Biden Administration expressed concern this week over the possibility that next month’s Israeli election could see Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return to office. The officials were particularly concerned about the possibility that Religious Zionism chairperson and MK Bezalel Smotrich and his faction...
maritime-executive.com

Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
The Independent

Israel election: Netanyahu on ‘verge of big victory’ as ultra-nationalist party breaks through

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks poised for a dramatic return to power, according to the latest exit polls, as results also pointed to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right Religious Zionist party becoming the third largest in Israel’s parliament.With around 85 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party, with the help of right-wing allies including Mr Ben-Gvir looks set to secure a small majority in the 120-seat Knesset. “We are on the verge of a very big victory,” Netanyahu, 73, told supporters at a gathering in Jerusalem on Wednesday. “I will establish a nationalist government that will see...
The Hill

Five ways Netanyahu’s return could shake up Israel and the world

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to power after teaming up with far-right parties to win this week’s elections. Results from the election show that Netanyahu’s conservative coalition is expected to win as many as 65 seats in the 120-member Knesset. No political party has ever singlehandedly won a majority in Israel’s multiparty parliamentary system, so political parties must come together in a coalition to govern.
France 24

Netanyahu eyes return to power as Israel votes yet again

The longest-serving leader in Israeli history, the 73-year-old right-winger and security hawk is for the first time in years campaigning from the opposition. He is up against the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who last year manoeuvred a motley alliance of eight parties into a coalition that managed to oust Netanyahu from power.
CNBC

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu makes comeback as PM Lapid concedes defeat

TEL AVIV — Bibi is back. On Thursday with nearly all the votes counted, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid conceded defeat to Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "The State of Israel comes before any political consideration," Lapid said, according to a statement. "I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel."
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 3-Israeli PM Lapid congratulates Netanyahu on election win

JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win as final results confirmed the former premier's triumphant comeback at the head of a solidly right-wing alliance. Netanyahu's victory is set to end an unprecedented stalemate in Israel after five elections...
straightarrownews.com

North Korea missile launch; Netanyahu comeback; US election rulings

North Korea held a major missile launch, firing at least one in the direction of South Korea; Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be on the brink of returning to power in Israel; and two courts made rulings regarding the U.S. midterm elections. These stories highlight the Daily Rundown for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
BBC

No plans to move UK's Israel embassy to Jerusalem - No 10

Downing Street has said there are no plans to move the UK's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Liz Truss had ordered a review of the embassy's location when she was prime minister. The spokesperson of new PM Rishi Sunak said the idea "had been looked at" but...
kalkinemedia.com

Netanyahu faces balancing act after Israel election comeback

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Benjamin Netanyahu concluded his recent autobiography "Bibi: My Story" with a declaration that his time on the opposition benches, after an election loss in 2021, was a "hiatus" and that great tasks lay ahead. Published just before the fifth Israeli election in four years and on wide...
Post Register

Ethiopia asserts government got '100%' in Tigray peace deal

