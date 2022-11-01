Read full article on original website
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
The Jewish Press
Herzog Calms Biden Administration Fear Over Possible Netanyahu Election Win
Officials in the Biden Administration expressed concern this week over the possibility that next month’s Israeli election could see Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return to office. The officials were particularly concerned about the possibility that Religious Zionism chairperson and MK Bezalel Smotrich and his faction...
Benjamin Netanyahu may be back – but the true victory belongs to Israel’s far right | Lloyd Green
The election of Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Religious Zionism party could put enormous pressure on Israel’s international relationships, says US attorney Lloyd Green
maritime-executive.com
Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
Israel election: Netanyahu on ‘verge of big victory’ as ultra-nationalist party breaks through
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks poised for a dramatic return to power, according to the latest exit polls, as results also pointed to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right Religious Zionist party becoming the third largest in Israel’s parliament.With around 85 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party, with the help of right-wing allies including Mr Ben-Gvir looks set to secure a small majority in the 120-seat Knesset. “We are on the verge of a very big victory,” Netanyahu, 73, told supporters at a gathering in Jerusalem on Wednesday. “I will establish a nationalist government that will see...
Opinion: What a Netanyahu comeback means for Israel -- and the world
"Benjamin Netanyahu's victory wasn't just an 'all about me' headline. It reflects and consolidates trend lines that have been in evidence for quite some time," writes Aaron David Miller on Bibi's comeback to Israeli politics.
Five ways Netanyahu’s return could shake up Israel and the world
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to power after teaming up with far-right parties to win this week’s elections. Results from the election show that Netanyahu’s conservative coalition is expected to win as many as 65 seats in the 120-member Knesset. No political party has ever singlehandedly won a majority in Israel’s multiparty parliamentary system, so political parties must come together in a coalition to govern.
France 24
Netanyahu eyes return to power as Israel votes yet again
The longest-serving leader in Israeli history, the 73-year-old right-winger and security hawk is for the first time in years campaigning from the opposition. He is up against the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who last year manoeuvred a motley alliance of eight parties into a coalition that managed to oust Netanyahu from power.
CNBC
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu makes comeback as PM Lapid concedes defeat
TEL AVIV — Bibi is back. On Thursday with nearly all the votes counted, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid conceded defeat to Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "The State of Israel comes before any political consideration," Lapid said, according to a statement. "I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel."
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Israeli PM Lapid congratulates Netanyahu on election win
JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win as final results confirmed the former premier's triumphant comeback at the head of a solidly right-wing alliance. Netanyahu's victory is set to end an unprecedented stalemate in Israel after five elections...
Benjamin Netanyahu, on trial for corruption, poised to win Israeli election
With the help of Israel's far-right, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems poised for a comeback Wednesday with 85% of general election ballots counted. Netanyahu is still on trial for corruption.
Israel election 2022: Meet the far-right politician who could help bring back Benjamin Netanyahu
Tel Aviv — Israelis will vote on Tuesday for the fifth time in just four years to determine who should lead their country. The elections are to determine who will fill the 120 seats of Israel's parliament, called the Knesset. There are 13 different political parties fielding candidates. If one party were to win a simple majority of 61 seats, it could form a new government.
straightarrownews.com
North Korea missile launch; Netanyahu comeback; US election rulings
North Korea held a major missile launch, firing at least one in the direction of South Korea; Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be on the brink of returning to power in Israel; and two courts made rulings regarding the U.S. midterm elections. These stories highlight the Daily Rundown for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu on election victory
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on winning Israel's elections, the prime minister's office announced Thursday, just under 48 hours after polls closed.
BBC
No plans to move UK's Israel embassy to Jerusalem - No 10
Downing Street has said there are no plans to move the UK's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Liz Truss had ordered a review of the embassy's location when she was prime minister. The spokesperson of new PM Rishi Sunak said the idea "had been looked at" but...
kalkinemedia.com
Netanyahu faces balancing act after Israel election comeback
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Benjamin Netanyahu concluded his recent autobiography "Bibi: My Story" with a declaration that his time on the opposition benches, after an election loss in 2021, was a "hiatus" and that great tasks lay ahead. Published just before the fifth Israeli election in four years and on wide...
