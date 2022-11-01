Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Michigan’s Gemon Green decides if he’ll press charges for Michigan State tunnel attack, report says
The Michigan-Michigan State game is over, but the legal drama between the schools is just beginning, thanks to the post-game tunnel attack. Michigan player Germon Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night.
Michigan State Announces 4 More Players Have Been Suspended
Four additional Michigan State football players have been suspended following the disturbing locker room tunnel conflict at Michigan Stadium this past weekend. Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright are suspended effective immediately, the school announced with an official joint statement from AD Alan Haller and head coach Mel Tucker on Tuesday.
Michigan St. suspends 4 more football players after tunnel melee with Michigan
Michigan State suspended top defender Jacoby Windmon and three more football players days after the school barred four other players for their roles in a stadium tunnel altercation after a loss to Michigan.
Steelers pick up Commanders cornerback for draft picks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million...
College football unveils first of six playoff rankings: See where Penn State stands
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in...
Picks for Tennessee-Georgia, and the playoff rankings that mattered most: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah dive right into a discussion of the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. What made Shehan and Doug the most angry?. Where was the committee right?. What mattered the most...
Watch: Livingston, Thiero, Ware Speak Following 111-53 Exhibition Win Over Kentucky State
Kentucky guard Adou Thiero and forwards Chris Livingston and Lance Ware spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 111-53 win over Kentucky State on Thursday night inside Rupp Arena. Livingston spoke on his progression from the Big Blue Bahamas tour to now, the intangibles that make him a ...
Steelers’ Chase Claypool traded to the Chicago Bears: sources
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
Pa. among top 5 states with most NBA All-Stars: study
There’s a lot going on in the Pennsylvania sports world these days. To add on to the pile, a recent study revealed how the Keystone State is among the top five in the U.S. with the most NBA All-Stars. SIMILAR STORIES: 76ers stripped of second-round picks next 2 years...
PennLive’s Prop Bet Showdown challenges your knowledge on Penn State vs. Indiana: Here’s how you can win
Penn State’s hopes of a spot in the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten Championship may be all but gone. But by winning out and securing a 10-2 record on the season could mean a New Years Six bowl. Saturday’s game against Indiana is Step 1 to get...
When building No. 2-ranked XC team in the country, BYU didn’t have to go far
All seven of the top Cougar runners on coach Ed Eyestone’s team grew up less than 30 miles away from BYU’s Provo campus
Penn State’s new president led a Kentucky university through crises. This is the story of her high-wire act
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Neeli Bendapudi was two months into...
