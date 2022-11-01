ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan’s Gemon Green decides if he’ll press charges for Michigan State tunnel attack, report says

The Michigan-Michigan State game is over, but the legal drama between the schools is just beginning, thanks to the post-game tunnel attack. Michigan player Germon Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night.
Michigan State Announces 4 More Players Have Been Suspended

Four additional Michigan State football players have been suspended following the disturbing locker room tunnel conflict at Michigan Stadium this past weekend. Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright are suspended effective immediately, the school announced with an official joint statement from AD Alan Haller and head coach Mel Tucker on Tuesday.
Steelers pick up Commanders cornerback for draft picks

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million...
Steelers’ Chase Claypool traded to the Chicago Bears: sources

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
