Read full article on original website
Related
Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
Update: North Texas Schools Closed On Election Day Amid Safety Concerns
Schools across North Texas being used as polling locations will be closed on Election Day due to safety concerns. This will also allow educators and school staff to vote during the day. According to Axios, the decision to close schools in Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Grand Prairie and several others was...
KXII.com
Stitt declares state of emergency in 4 OK counties following tornados
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - 14 tornados touched down in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas on Friday evening during a severe weather system, according to the National Weather Service. The Oklahoma Mesonet sensor in Idabel recorded a wind gust of 108 miles per hour. Heavy damage and injuries were reported after a...
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
KTEN.com
Sherman police official hangs up his badge
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman Police Department Assistant Chief Bruce Dawsey retired on Friday. "Now he's going to be stepping into the new role, serving as our County Judge for Grayson County," said Assistant Chief Wes Trisler. "Bruce, I've been blessed to be able to have called you 'friend.'"
KXII.com
Early dismissal planned at Caddo Schools in preparation of severe weather
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Students at Caddo Public Schools will be dismissed early due to a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon. Superintendent Lee Northcutt said students will be dismissed from school at 1:30 p.m., but parents can pick up students now if they choose to. According to the school...
KXII.com
Case of rabies reported in Cooke County
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Officials in Cooke County are warning residents to take special care with their pets after a puppy died of rabies. The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office said a puppy was bitten by a skunk within the city limits of Gainesville on October 9. Sheriffs said...
KXAN
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
KXII.com
Texas tornado survivor: “It was really scary.”
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - In Lamar County, there was a substantial of homes destroyed by the tornado from Friday night. Since early Saturday morning people came out and helped out those affected by the storms. One family said they have never experienced anything like this. “Honestly we hear stuff...
KTEN.com
Grayson County recognizes the need for adoption
(KTEN) — Grayson County's foster care system is now handling 126 children; 55 of them are ready to be adopted to a forever family, according to the Grayson County Child Welfare Board. "They're six. They're seven. They're 10. They're 16. They need homes, and that's what we're experiencing here...
KTEN.com
Denison merchant gets $25K expansion incentive
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison Development Alliance recently approved a $25,000 incentive for Bi-Lo Wholesale to build a new warehouse and distribution center. "The cost to add water and sewer to extend to their building is the piece that we said we could help with," said DDA president Tony Kaai.
At Least 3 Hopkins County Homes Destroyed By Tornado
Couple Was In Their Truck When Trees Fell On It, Trapping Them Inside, But Sustained Only Minor Injuries. At least three homes were destroyed by the tornado which swept through Hopkins County Friday night. One couple had to be cut out of their vehicle after trees fell on it at their residence, which was decimated, but were reported to have sustained minor scratches. No other injuries were reported in Hopkins County, Assistant Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said late Saturday morning.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
KXII.com
10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Ten people were injured and approximately 50 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon. The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service...
KXII.com
Whitesboro Girls Cross Country wins Texas 3A State Title
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) The Whitesboro Girls Cross Country have made school history, as they bring home their programs first state title victory this season. The Lady Cat Cross Country team consists of Rory Hake, Aubrey Beam, Zalenka Brannan, Haley Phelps, Reagan Downs, Madison Luton and Karley Randall.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies came across a Dallas woman and a Sulphur Springs man, both 28, at the boat ramp on FM 2285 at Lake Sulphur Springs. They arrested her on a Dallas County narcotics charge, and Upshur County wanted the man on a warranty for marijuana. Mugshots not available. State...
KXII.com
Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy. A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,. Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996. The Locust Community...
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
ONCOR reports more than 11,000 customers affected by power outages
The rain is causing some problems across north Texas Friday afternoon. ONCOR is reporting about 11,000 customers are without power because of the storms.
Comments / 2