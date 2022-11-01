ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

College football bowl projections: New Year’s Six matchups based on first CFP rankings

Here is what the New Year’s Six bowl game matchups would look like if the first College Football Playoff rankings stay the same. The very first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and of course, there were some shocking developments. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan is listed at No. 5 behind the Clemson Tigers, and undefeated TCU watching the one-loss Alabama Crimson Tide being ranked in front of them.
The Spun

Heather Dinich Ranks Her Top 4 College Football Teams

The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, but Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum offered their predictions on the top four this morning. Dinich unveiled her foursome first: Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan in that order. Those are the top four teams in the AP poll, though Georgia is ranked No. 1.
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25

The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
The Spun

ESPN Computer Reveals College Football's Real Top 25 Rankings

On Tuesday night, the initial College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled. Tennessee is currently the No. 1 ranked team in the country. ESPN's Football Power Index looks completely different compared to the College Football Playoff rankings. According to ESPN, the FPI measures a team's strength on "net points scale; expected...
