Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Most chain controls lifted at Lake Tahoe
Update: 2 p.m.: Most chain controls around Lake Tahoe have been lifted. According to NVRoads.com, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drives with snow tires from the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe on U.S. Highway 50 and over Luther Pass on California State Route 89. Chains...
2 hurt, car smashed in 6-truck pileup in first big Tahoe snow
The pileup closed the eastbound side of the highway for several hours.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Chain controls in effect on many Tahoe roads; More snow in forecast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Many roads at Lake Tahoe Wednesday morning have chain or snow tire requirements after an early season storm that is expected to impact the basin through the evening. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter weather advisory in effect through 8 p.m....
Watch: Playful cubs brawl in fresh South Lake Tahoe snow
Yes, bears can have snow days, too.
KCRA.com
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
GV Wire
California Storm Closes Yosemite’s Tioga Road, Other Mountain Passes
A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska pushed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted it would bring widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings went into effect in much...
KTLA.com
California ski resort opening dates
Fresh snow and ideal snowmaking conditions this week have allowed many California ski resorts to start building a base for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski areas in the Sierra Nevada and San Bernardino mountains have received several inches to more than a foot of snowfall and high temperatures have remained below freezing.
Winter Storm Warning: Traffic turned around on eastbound I-80 at Cisco Grove due to spinouts
CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain and snow bring hazardous travel conditions Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada until 8 p.m. Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until the same time for the eastern slope, including the Greater Lake Tahoe area.
Tow truck drivers aid stranded travelers along I-80 during snow storm
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Tow truck drivers have been working nonstop during the first winter storm of the season. One of them helped stranded travelers on Interstate 80. “It’s nice to have a job that you enjoy,” Mike Stager, tow truck driver with Araco Towing in Placer County, said.
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT reminds drivers of new 511 NV Travel Info System ahead of winter driving conditions
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting Tuesday, winter driving conditions are expected in our region and Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) officials want drivers to be safe. Earlier this month, the agency launched a new 511 Nevada Travel Information System. First made available in 2007, the free service allows users to get up-to-the-minute state highway conditions.
mynews4.com
Tahoe area schools delayed, closed Wednesday due to winter weather
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Some Tahoe area schools will either be delayed or closed on Wednesday due to winter weather and recent snowfall. All Incline Village schools will be on a two-hour delay on Nov. 2 while all Truckee Tahoe Unified schools will be closed for the day.
KOLO TV Reno
Police in South Lake Tahoe looking for robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall with a thin build. He was also described as wearing all black clothing, a black beanie, a hood over his head and a black face covering.
South Lake Tahoe officially declares COVID-19 emergency over
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe was hit hard with COVID-19 cases, and sharing a border with Nevada led to confusion about regulations and an increase in case count. With no major hospital, the area struggled to control the virus. However, this week, South Lake Tahoe finally declared its COVID-19 emergency over."The COVID-19 pandemic was a real shock," said South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook.The mayor explained that keeping case counts low wasn't easy."Being on a border between two states always brings confusion between differing state laws and regulations," he said.The tourist town worked to contain COVID, but it...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Prescribed burns may continue over next week at Lake Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Under the coordination of the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District may conduct prescribed fire operations Nov. 7 – 11, conditions and weather permitting. Smoke will be present. Prescribed fires are a tool used by land managers to...
KOLO TV Reno
Pyramid Way lane closures begin today
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures on Pyramid Way in Sparks are slated to begin today for the repaving of a section of roadway. Starting Nov. 1 and lasting through Nov. 11, daytime single lane closures will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way.
Significant snow expected in Tahoe with first major storm of the season
"We're calling it the first significant snow of the season."
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Logging Truck Accident Near Placerville Results in Injuries
Injury Reported in Logging Truck Accident on Winding Way. An overturned logging truck accident caused injuries in a rollover that occurred on November 1 at Grizzly Flats southeast of Placerville. The collision occurred on Winding Way at Capps Crossing around 12:24 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that Cal Fire emergency responders were called to the scene.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 1, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Tioga Pass closed 6 p.m. Monday and Sonora and Monitor passes will close before noon in preparation for a winter storm forecast to arrive today. A wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today as the storm rolls into Western Nevada. Gusts of up to 45 mph are expected this afternoon. The Weather Service indicates a 90 percent chance of rain mainly after 2 p.m. today.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mountain passes closed as storm hits Sierra
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
