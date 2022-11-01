ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Update: Most chain controls lifted at Lake Tahoe

Update: 2 p.m.: Most chain controls around Lake Tahoe have been lifted. According to NVRoads.com, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drives with snow tires from the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe on U.S. Highway 50 and over Luther Pass on California State Route 89. Chains...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Chain controls in effect on many Tahoe roads; More snow in forecast

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Many roads at Lake Tahoe Wednesday morning have chain or snow tire requirements after an early season storm that is expected to impact the basin through the evening. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter weather advisory in effect through 8 p.m....
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

California Storm Closes Yosemite’s Tioga Road, Other Mountain Passes

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska pushed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted it would bring widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings went into effect in much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

California ski resort opening dates

Fresh snow and ideal snowmaking conditions this week have allowed many California ski resorts to start building a base for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski areas in the Sierra Nevada and San Bernardino mountains have received several inches to more than a foot of snowfall and high temperatures have remained below freezing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

NDOT reminds drivers of new 511 NV Travel Info System ahead of winter driving conditions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting Tuesday, winter driving conditions are expected in our region and Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) officials want drivers to be safe. Earlier this month, the agency launched a new 511 Nevada Travel Information System. First made available in 2007, the free service allows users to get up-to-the-minute state highway conditions.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Police in South Lake Tahoe looking for robbery suspect

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall with a thin build. He was also described as wearing all black clothing, a black beanie, a hood over his head and a black face covering.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe officially declares COVID-19 emergency over

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe was hit hard with COVID-19 cases, and sharing a border with Nevada led to confusion about regulations and an increase in case count. With no major hospital, the area struggled to control the virus. However, this week, South Lake Tahoe finally declared its COVID-19 emergency over."The COVID-19 pandemic was a real shock," said South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook.The mayor explained that keeping case counts low wasn't easy."Being on a border between two states always brings confusion between differing state laws and regulations," he said.The tourist town worked to contain COVID, but it...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Prescribed burns may continue over next week at Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Under the coordination of the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District may conduct prescribed fire operations Nov. 7 – 11, conditions and weather permitting. Smoke will be present. Prescribed fires are a tool used by land managers to...
KOLO TV Reno

Pyramid Way lane closures begin today

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures on Pyramid Way in Sparks are slated to begin today for the repaving of a section of roadway. Starting Nov. 1 and lasting through Nov. 11, daytime single lane closures will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Logging Truck Accident Near Placerville Results in Injuries

Injury Reported in Logging Truck Accident on Winding Way. An overturned logging truck accident caused injuries in a rollover that occurred on November 1 at Grizzly Flats southeast of Placerville. The collision occurred on Winding Way at Capps Crossing around 12:24 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that Cal Fire emergency responders were called to the scene.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Record-Courier

The Nov. 1, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Tioga Pass closed 6 p.m. Monday and Sonora and Monitor passes will close before noon in preparation for a winter storm forecast to arrive today. A wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today as the storm rolls into Western Nevada. Gusts of up to 45 mph are expected this afternoon. The Weather Service indicates a 90 percent chance of rain mainly after 2 p.m. today.
GENOA, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Mountain passes closed as storm hits Sierra

Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...

