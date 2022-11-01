ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November ballot question to mandate minimum police funding

By Leila Mitchell
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Voters next week will decide on the future police funding in Missouri.

Voters will see four Constitutional amendments on the ballot.

"It is also very difficult to change, so we want to make sure whatever we are changing in the (Missouri) Constitution, it is a good change," Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said.

Amendment 4 would allow the Missouri General Assembly to increase the minimum funding for a police force established by the state board of police commissioners.

If voters approve the amendment, it would require Kansas City to spend more money on police services, Ashcroft said.

The only police force this is expected to impact is the Kansas City Police Department, as Kansas City does not have local jurisdiction over its department.

Supporters say the amendment would benefit the police departments, while opponents are concerned it could be considered government overreach.

State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) introduced the amendment. He said in a press release, that it would stop the city entities from possibly lowering the amount it spends on KCPD.

ABC 17 News news spoke to Gwen Grant, of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, in October who said she stands against Amendment 4. She said she believes in small government and claimed every Missouri city could be impacted by the vote.

The amendment was passed by the Missouri House of Representatives by a 103-44 vote. In the Missouri State Senate, 22 Republicans and one Democrat supported the measure, while nine Democrats and one Republican opposed it.

The post November ballot question to mandate minimum police funding appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

