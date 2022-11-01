ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Mom Makes Quite a Meatloaf!

Mom, Meatloaf!! What is she doing back there? Well, now we know. Meatloaf has always been kind of a joke. I mean it is a very 70s or 80s esque kind of meal. Thanks to Wedding Crashers , it has also become a movie line that we quote. I suppose you have to thank Chaz for offering his mom to make one. Now a Michigan mom is going viral thanks to a very artistically done meatloaf. A mom from Mesick, Mi created a bit of meatloaf art in honor of her son Colin. Well done Melissa! Food art is impressive, but this is pretty darn funny too. Take a look here.
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776

The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
My Magic GR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November

It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
bridgemi.com

Wind wars: Wind turbines put green energy on the ballot in mid-Michigan

Wind and solar farms are expanding in Michigan to decrease reliance on carbon fuels. They are often sited on farms. Opponents fear wind turbines will lower property values or cause health problems. Michigan’s utility companies and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ambitious wind and solar energy goals. MONTCALM COUNTY —...
WILX-TV

Healthy sleep for Daylight Saving Time

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Daylight Saving Time ends this on Sunday morning at 2 a.m., and time will fall back to 1 a.m. You will get an extra hour to sleep on Sunday. However, every hour change in your sleep schedule can take a day or two for a person to adjust according to experts. Adjusting your sleep schedule ahead of Daylight Saving Time in 15 to 30-minute increments can help with the time change.
CBS Detroit

Gas prices on the rise across Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices on the rise in Michigan on Thursday. AAA puts the nation's average gas price at $3.78 per gallon. In Michigan, AAA said the average price per gallon is $4.13. That's 16 cents higher than just one day prior on Wednesday.  One year ago, Michigan's average price per gallon was $3.27.In Metro Detroit, AAA said the average price per gallon is $4.13, one cent higher than the state's average price per gallon and 19 cents higher than Wednesday's average price in the Motor City.  Meanwhile, Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said the prices in our state are expected to jump to $4.29 per gallon on Thursday. 
1470 WFNT

Seven Lucky Spots Where $1 Million PowerBall Tickets Have Been Sold in Michigan

You've probably already composed your letter of resignation (at least in your head), anticipating your big win in tonight $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. But where are the winning tickets being sold? There's actually one little party store in Comstock Park that has the reputation for being the luckiest little lottery store in Michigan. As of 2021, the retailer had sold eight tickets (in a 15-year period) that had netted customers big jackpots totaling about $62 million.
WILX-TV

State now accepting applications for Michigan Achievement Scholarship

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - Applying for help in Michigan is going to be a lot easier. The state launched a new website that aims to make it easier for students to apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship. It allows eligible students who are graduating in 2023 or later to receive thousands of dollars to help with school.
UPMATTERS

Michigan DNR: 10 things to know for deer season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The beginning of November means hunters around the U.P. have two weeks until they head to camp in hopes of bringing home their deer for the year. Ahead of the November 15 start of firearm season, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing advice to help avoid common violations and mistakes.
WILX-TV

East Lansing Film Festival celebrates 25 years at Studio C

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of East Lansing is celebrating the “Silver” anniversary of the second-oldest film festival in Michigan. It’s the 25th year for the East Lansing Film Festival, which brings independent filmmakers and producers to Michigan to showcase their work. Starting Thursday, Studio...
WILX-TV

Meridian Township Farmers Market to remain outdoors this winter

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The outdoor market in Meridian Township will remain outdoors at the Marketplace on the Green Pavilion for the winter season. Every Saturday, beginning Nov. 5 and continuing through December 17, you can visit the market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a...
