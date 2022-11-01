Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
Michigan Mom Makes Quite a Meatloaf!
Mom, Meatloaf!! What is she doing back there? Well, now we know. Meatloaf has always been kind of a joke. I mean it is a very 70s or 80s esque kind of meal. Thanks to Wedding Crashers , it has also become a movie line that we quote. I suppose you have to thank Chaz for offering his mom to make one. Now a Michigan mom is going viral thanks to a very artistically done meatloaf. A mom from Mesick, Mi created a bit of meatloaf art in honor of her son Colin. Well done Melissa! Food art is impressive, but this is pretty darn funny too. Take a look here.
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park claims to be the "luckiest store in Michigan." The party store has sold eight major jackpots of $100,000 or more. The last one was about 12 years ago at $57 million. With the Powerball drawing at the second-largest jackpot in...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November
It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
bridgemi.com
Wind wars: Wind turbines put green energy on the ballot in mid-Michigan
Wind and solar farms are expanding in Michigan to decrease reliance on carbon fuels. They are often sited on farms. Opponents fear wind turbines will lower property values or cause health problems. Michigan’s utility companies and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ambitious wind and solar energy goals. MONTCALM COUNTY —...
WILX-TV
Healthy sleep for Daylight Saving Time
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Daylight Saving Time ends this on Sunday morning at 2 a.m., and time will fall back to 1 a.m. You will get an extra hour to sleep on Sunday. However, every hour change in your sleep schedule can take a day or two for a person to adjust according to experts. Adjusting your sleep schedule ahead of Daylight Saving Time in 15 to 30-minute increments can help with the time change.
Gas prices on the rise across Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices on the rise in Michigan on Thursday. AAA puts the nation's average gas price at $3.78 per gallon. In Michigan, AAA said the average price per gallon is $4.13. That's 16 cents higher than just one day prior on Wednesday. One year ago, Michigan's average price per gallon was $3.27.In Metro Detroit, AAA said the average price per gallon is $4.13, one cent higher than the state's average price per gallon and 19 cents higher than Wednesday's average price in the Motor City. Meanwhile, Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said the prices in our state are expected to jump to $4.29 per gallon on Thursday.
Seven Lucky Spots Where $1 Million PowerBall Tickets Have Been Sold in Michigan
You've probably already composed your letter of resignation (at least in your head), anticipating your big win in tonight $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. But where are the winning tickets being sold? There's actually one little party store in Comstock Park that has the reputation for being the luckiest little lottery store in Michigan. As of 2021, the retailer had sold eight tickets (in a 15-year period) that had netted customers big jackpots totaling about $62 million.
WILX-TV
$2.1M EGLE brownfield funding to redevelop contaminated sites in Northern Michigan
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Redevelopment of contaminated properties in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula has been awarded $2.1 million in brownfield grants from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Providing $20.7 million in brownfield funding to 67 projects statewide in the year 2022. Redeveloping...
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
Michigan Shoppers Had Credit Cards Stolen by Young Thieves
This world we live in today is nothing like the world I remember back in the 70's and 80's. So many things have changed over the years and I don't mean for the better. There's so much hatred and violence going on in our country and nothing seems to be getting any better.
WILX-TV
State now accepting applications for Michigan Achievement Scholarship
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - Applying for help in Michigan is going to be a lot easier. The state launched a new website that aims to make it easier for students to apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship. It allows eligible students who are graduating in 2023 or later to receive thousands of dollars to help with school.
UPMATTERS
Michigan DNR: 10 things to know for deer season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The beginning of November means hunters around the U.P. have two weeks until they head to camp in hopes of bringing home their deer for the year. Ahead of the November 15 start of firearm season, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing advice to help avoid common violations and mistakes.
Michigan clears another $70M in pandemic unemployment overpayments
LANSING, MI – More people asked to repay their pandemic unemployment benefits are getting their bills cleared. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency issued waivers this week to claimants who submitted their gross pay instead of net pay when applying for jobless aid. The waivers erased about $70 million for...
fox2detroit.com
A tour through Michigan's thumb, from family-owned restaurants to historic lighthouses
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ready for a road trip?. Michigan is home to 14 billion trees that dazzle the state in the fall. The leafy colorful show transition is in full swing in the state. While most might turn their eyes north to the upper peninsula for special spots to gaze at, citizens can find the same amazing sights in the Michigan thumb.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Film Festival celebrates 25 years at Studio C
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of East Lansing is celebrating the “Silver” anniversary of the second-oldest film festival in Michigan. It’s the 25th year for the East Lansing Film Festival, which brings independent filmmakers and producers to Michigan to showcase their work. Starting Thursday, Studio...
Teens, older kids still in need of adoption across Michigan
In Michigan, there are approximately 10,300 kids or teens in the foster care system. If those youths aren’t able to be reunified with their birth family, the next step is adoption.
WILX-TV
Meridian Township Farmers Market to remain outdoors this winter
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The outdoor market in Meridian Township will remain outdoors at the Marketplace on the Green Pavilion for the winter season. Every Saturday, beginning Nov. 5 and continuing through December 17, you can visit the market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
