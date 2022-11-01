ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

PIX11

Blade found in candy bar on Long Island: police

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A blade was found inside a 3 Musketeers candy bar on Long Island Thursday, police said. A girl, 13, said she had been trading candy with other students at PJ Gelinas Junior High School in Setauket over the past few days and had also gone trick-or-treating on Halloween, according to […]
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
PIX11

Building collapse on Long Island injures multiple people: police

ST. JAMES, N.Y. (PIX11) — A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., the two-story facade of a storage building that was under renovation at 840 Middle Country Road near the border of […]
SMITHTOWN, NY
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
longisland.com

Rival Long Beach and Hempstead Gang Members Arrested After Nightclub Shootout

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of five individuals for a shooting that occurred on April 25, 2022 at 3:43 am in Westbury. According to the Gang Investigative Squad, an investigation was conducted into a shooting at the Park West Nightclub located at 741 Merrick Avenue. The shooting occurred in the parking lot between rival Long Beach and Hempstead gang members.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard

BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
BOHEMIA, NY
CBS New York

Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway

SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Taking Pictures Under Woman's Skirt On Train In Harrison

A Fairfield County man was indicted for taking photographs underneath a woman's skirt on a train in Westchester County. On Friday, Sept. 23, around 11:27 p.m., 67-year-old Majid Hedayati of Riverside allegedly used his cellphone to take pictures under a victim's skirt while sitting across from her on a Metro-North train that was traveling from Harrison to New York City, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 31.
HARRISON, NY

