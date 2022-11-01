Read full article on original website
Man held at knifepoint, punched during Long Island group robbery: police
ROSLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was held at knifepoint during a group robbery on Long Island Friday, according to police. The victim, 38, was walking to his car parked near Old Northern Boulevard and Remsen Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. when one of three men pulled out a knife, shoved him to the ground, […]
Blade found in candy bar on Long Island: police
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A blade was found inside a 3 Musketeers candy bar on Long Island Thursday, police said. A girl, 13, said she had been trading candy with other students at PJ Gelinas Junior High School in Setauket over the past few days and had also gone trick-or-treating on Halloween, according to […]
Woman, 42, fatally struck by pickup truck on Long Island
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night on Long Island.
Suffolk police warn of increase in 'check washing' scams
Police say there have been over 40 cases of this since August in Huntington, Dix Hills and Melville.
Building collapse on Long Island injures multiple people: police
ST. JAMES, N.Y. (PIX11) — A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., the two-story facade of a storage building that was under renovation at 840 Middle Country Road near the border of […]
Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
Rival Long Beach and Hempstead Gang Members Arrested After Nightclub Shootout
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of five individuals for a shooting that occurred on April 25, 2022 at 3:43 am in Westbury. According to the Gang Investigative Squad, an investigation was conducted into a shooting at the Park West Nightclub located at 741 Merrick Avenue. The shooting occurred in the parking lot between rival Long Beach and Hempstead gang members.
Authorities: 2 Suffolk men arrested in federal bust of catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than $500 million.
Check-washing fraud on Long Island
Authorities in Suffolk County are warning residents about a scam known as check-washing. Thieves steal a paper check, change the amount and the payee, and then cash it in.
2 men accused of selling THC gummies at North Bellmore smoke shop
Police arrested Varun Shah, of Westbury, and Pravinkumar Patel, of Queens, for selling THC gummies at "The Smoking Factory" store.
Missing Long Island Boater Identified, Online Fundraiser Held for Family
Police have idenified the missing boater whose pilotless vessel washed up on shore at Smith Point on Sunday as Todd Mauro, 52, of Ronkonkoma. Mauro left from the South Shore Boat Yard, at 57 Patchogue Street in Patchogue, according to police. He was last seen October 30 at approximately 11:30am.
Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard
BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
Man gunned down while smoking cigarette in his LI backyard: police
A man was shot and killed early Wednesday while smoking a cigarette outside his Suffolk County home near an elementary school.
Seen Her? Woman Wanted For Stealing Merchandise From Medford Target
Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is wanted for stealing merchandise from a Long Island store. A woman stole alcoholic beverages and beauty products from Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road in Medford, at about noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Oct. 31.
Police: 2 arrested for armed robbery on the Sagtikos State Parkway
State police say three vehicles were involved in a minor collision on Oct. 7 around 11:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the parkway near Exit 3.
Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway
SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
Police: Man arrested for shooting woman to death in Coram
Detectives say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban shot and killed Martina Thompson, of East Patchogue, early Saturday morning.
Police: 3 men arrested in connection to fatal overdose in Massapequa
According to police, the men were arrested at 12:40 a.m. Monday on Melrose Avenue.
Man Charged With Taking Pictures Under Woman's Skirt On Train In Harrison
A Fairfield County man was indicted for taking photographs underneath a woman's skirt on a train in Westchester County. On Friday, Sept. 23, around 11:27 p.m., 67-year-old Majid Hedayati of Riverside allegedly used his cellphone to take pictures under a victim's skirt while sitting across from her on a Metro-North train that was traveling from Harrison to New York City, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 31.
Man arrested in connection with shooting outside Lee Zeldin’s LI home
MASTIC, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a man allegedly found with a gun used in the shooting of two teens outside the Suffolk County home of Rep. Lee Zeldin, officials said Tuesday Noah Green, 18, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. Bail was set at $750,000 cash, […]
