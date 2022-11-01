ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Darren Bridges, killer of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, imprisoned for life

The happiest days are the hardest for the daughters of slain New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, his widow told a court Wednesday. “Those days end in tears, because they miss their daddy. On those days, nothing is enough to ease the pain,” Brittiny McNeil said. “They deserved a life with their father, and Marcus deserved to grow old with his children.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

‘Gutted’ or a ‘step forward’? New Orleans City Council approves rental registry law

New Orleans landlords must register all apartments with City Hall, and tenants gained new protections against retaliation, under an ordinance that the City Council approved Thursday. But what was supposed to be a moment of celebration for tenant advocates turned bittersweet when the measure’s sponsor, council member JP Morrell, dropped...
NOLA.com

Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire

I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Houston Chronicle

Missing Alvin ISD Teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans

Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

