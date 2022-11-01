Read full article on original website
Man who killed fiancee on Metairie street in 2013 must be freed, La. Supreme Court ‘reluctantly’ rules
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mentally disturbed man who chased down and fatally shot his fiancee on a Metairie street nine years ago no longer can be subject to involuntary hospitalization, a reluctant Louisiana Supreme Court said. In a decision issued Tuesday (Nov. 1), the justices of the state’s highest...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man calls 911 to report girlfriend's suicide. Police book him with murder.
A New Orleans man who called 911 to report his girlfriend shot and killed herself has been booked with second-degree murder in her death. Police suspect Zachary Cheek, 26, shot Sarah Horrigan, 25, with a semi-automatic rifle in a bathroom at their 7th Ward residence, then staged her body to make the fatal wound appear self-inflicted.
NOLA.com
Darren Bridges, killer of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, imprisoned for life
The happiest days are the hardest for the daughters of slain New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, his widow told a court Wednesday. “Those days end in tears, because they miss their daddy. On those days, nothing is enough to ease the pain,” Brittiny McNeil said. “They deserved a life with their father, and Marcus deserved to grow old with his children.”
Property manager wounded in eviction dispute may be charged
The property manager of a New Orleans East apartment who was wounded in a shooting last month may be facing criminal charges in the incident, WWL-TV reports.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Judge Laurie White announces her retirement: 'Enough is enough.'
Judge Laurie White, who has served on the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench for more than 15 years, announced her retirement Wednesday. “I’m retiring,” White said in court, “because enough is enough.”. Her announcement cuts short her current six-year term by about four years. Her last...
wbrz.com
Commissioner who oversees discipline at State Police resigns amid investigation into alleged corruption
BATON ROUGE - A member of the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline at the agency and whose members are appointed by the governor, has resigned months after she fell under the microscope of a corruption investigation. Sabrina Richardson submitted her resignation letter Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards' office...
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man convicted of murdering girlfriend in Prichard during 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It took a jury a little more than an hour Wednesday to convict a New Orleans man of murder in the death of his girlfriend in 2019. Jurors determined that Terrance Martin, 33, shot Latoya Marsha Jones in her home in Prichard in September 2019. “That’s...
fox8live.com
Darren Bridges sentenced to life in prison for murder of NOPD officer Marcus McNeil
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Darren Bridges, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2017 fatal shooting of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, was handed down a mandatory life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole by Judge Angel Harris on Wed., Nov. 2. District Attorney...
NOLA.com
‘Gutted’ or a ‘step forward’? New Orleans City Council approves rental registry law
New Orleans landlords must register all apartments with City Hall, and tenants gained new protections against retaliation, under an ordinance that the City Council approved Thursday. But what was supposed to be a moment of celebration for tenant advocates turned bittersweet when the measure’s sponsor, council member JP Morrell, dropped...
WDSU
Darren Bridges sentenced to life in prison for killing New Orleans police officer
The man convicted of killing a New Orleans police officer has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of a police officer. Darren Bridges was convicted back in September of killing New Orleans Police Department officer Marcus McNeil. He was sentenced Wednesday morning. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson...
NOLA.com
Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire
I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
WDSU
New Orleans mother pushes for harsher punishment after shooting left her son paralyzed
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans mother wants a harsher punishment on the table for the person she says shot her son and left him paralyzed. The reported armed robbery happened back in August on Paris Avenue in Lake Terrace. The 24-year-old victim, Noah, was on a walk when...
NOLA.com
3 people robbed Gentilly business, emptied cash registers, New Orleans police say
Three people with weapons robbed a Gentilly business and emptied the cash registers before leaving, New Orleans police said Thursday. The robbery was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). The three people entered the business, stole the money and then fled, according to...
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
Houston Chronicle
Missing Alvin ISD Teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans
Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating homicide in West Lake Forest
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in West Lake Forest. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard. According to NOPD, the man was declared dead at the scene around 2:01 p.m. This is a...
WDSU
New Orleans residents attend utility assistance event for help with power bills
The City of New Orleans is offering utility assistance to people at risk of an Entergy shutoff. Entergy announced last week that it would resume shutoffs starting Tuesday. The city's utility assistance event will be Wednesday and Thursday at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center. The events will be held...
NOLA.com
Before the addiction, the abuse and the 'suicide by cops,' family remembers a loving dad
The Hammond man who police say strapped an explosive device to himself and fired a gun, causing officers to fatally shoot him, told his family that he wanted to commit "suicide by cops" and would "have some fun with the police with his AR-15" if law enforcement was contacted to respond to reported domestic abuse, court documents say.
NOLA.com
Former Holiday Inn high rise, long a blight in New Orleans East, gets new life as apartments
The former Holiday Inn at Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 10 was shuttered and abandoned following Hurricane Katrina, and for 15 years collected graffiti and weeds as it became a high-profile symbol of blight on the New Orleans East landscape. Things have changed. After a two-year renovation, the building once...
NOLA.com
Four magistrate commissioners sworn in to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court
Four magistrate commissioners were sworn in Monday at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, where they will approve arrest warrants, set bail and perform other duties in magistrate court. Jonathan Friedman, Jay Daniels, Peter Hamilton and Joyce Sallah accepted the positions, which are offered in six-year terms, in a formal ceremony...
