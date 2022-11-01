Sports Desk: Sebastian Forsling can’t wait to play with his UNM Lobo teammates again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A minor ankle sprain forced Sebastian Forsling to sit when the UNM Lobos hosted CSU Pueblo in an exhibition game this past Saturday. He participated in his own way. The seven-foot sophomore center was very vocal when encouraging his teammates.

Forsling can’t wait to join them on the floor. He suffered a knee injury while playing for his home country in the FIBA U20 Tournament this past summer but it wasn’t that injury that kept him out last Saturday. Forsling recovered from the knee. It was the ankle injury that had him sidelined.

“I’ve never experienced this,” said Forsling. “I’ve had an injury here and there but nothing consistent. I’ve just been trying to get back to normal and try to get on the court with my guys because I really miss them and just sitting out here just watching all of the time.”

When he’s ready, he will be a nice sight for UNM Head Coach Richard Pitino. “We’re better when he’s in there,” said Pitino. “He’s had a very, very choppy, clunky offseason and we need to get some practice time with him because he is very effective. He moves the ball well. He’s a very good defender and he’s big. So, hopefully, it won’t be too long.”

Forsling finished his freshman year at UNM last season with 13 starts. He was also second in offensive rebounds with 34. He expressed great excitement about competing for the Swedish junior national team for a fourth time during the summer. “After last year, I just wanted to get more and more experience, more and more comfortable with my game and, like, try to develop,” said Forsling. “It’s always a blessing to try and go home and represent your national team.”

Forsling is hoping to play in the Lobo season opener Monday against Southern Utah. The game will have a 7:00 p.m. start time.

In other sports news, the defending Mountain West Champion Lobo women’s soccer team will return to the pitch Wednesday. The Lobos are hosting the Mountain West Tournament and will meet San Jose State in the semifinals at 7:00 p.m.

The Spirit Stick for high school football is in week 12 and in the postseason. Volcano Vista, Atrisco Heritage, Rio Rancho, and Alamogordo are in the poll this week. Fans can vote online until noon Friday .

It’s fight week for Brian Mendoza. The New Mexico boxer who trains in Las Vegas, Nevada will face former champion Jeison Rosario in a 160-pound fight in Minnesota Saturday. Mendoza was a late add when Rosario’s original opponent suffered an injury.

“They think they’re getting me last minute, but I’ve been in full-blown training camp since April,” said Mendoza. “They can think what they want. They’re going to find out.”

UNM volleyball has six games remaining with four on the road. The Lobos are currently seventh in the Mountain West standings and will play at Air Force Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m.

Bad weather postponed game three of the World Series in Philadelphia Monday night. The game will be made up Tuesday with game four on Wednesday and game five on Thursday.

