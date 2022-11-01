ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Shore News Network

Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island

MEDFORD, NY – The tiny hamlet of Medford was shocked on Tuesday when a man was accused of sexually abusing two boys weeks before in a Medford park earlier this month. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the two boys were at Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Wednesday when they saw a man who they alledge had sexually abused them several weeks prior. “The boys notified a family member who responded to the park and called police. This was the first time police were notified of the incident,” the Suffolk County Police Department said. At this time, the SCPD
MEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

2 Suffolk County Residents Among Suspects Charged In Nationwide Catalytic Converter Theft Ring

Two Long Island men are facing charges following the coordinated takedown of a national network of individuals who allegedly bought and resold stolen catalytic converters. Twenty-one defendants were charged for their roles in the conspiracy in two separate indictments that were unsealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the United States Department of Justice.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

6 Hurt in Long Island Building Collapse

A half-dozen people were taken to hospitals, two of them with serious injuries, after a partial building collapse at a construction site on Long Island Thursday, authorities say. Suffolk County police say a 911 call about the collapse on Middle Country Road in the St. James section of Smithtown around...
SMITHTOWN, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County begins cracking down on illegal license plates

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- There has been a surge in fake and stolen license plates and many of the cars evading detection are driven by criminals making fast getaways.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported, there are new efforts on Long Island to stop thieves in their tracks.Drivers moving along Merrick Avenue near Eisenhower Park found themselves part of a safety crackdown on Wednesday -- unexpected spot checks."We're going to continue to arrest and take the bad drivers off the road," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.Ryder said checkpoints will be a part of the holiday season."We are approaching the time...
TBR News Media

Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stole items from a Lake Grove store in September. A woman allegedly stole items from Macy’s located at the Smith Haven Mall on September 17.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard

BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
BOHEMIA, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Selden Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole four Ryobi chainsaws, valued at approximately $1475, from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza in Selden on September 15 at approximately 4:45 p.m.
SELDEN, NY
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
longisland.com

SCPD Warns Residents of Recent Check Washing Scam

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Chief of Detectives John Rowan have cautioned residents to be aware of a check washing scam that has bilked more than 40 residents out of thousands of dollars. According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, "check washing scams involve changing the...

