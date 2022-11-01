Read full article on original website
Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island
MEDFORD, NY – The tiny hamlet of Medford was shocked on Tuesday when a man was accused of sexually abusing two boys weeks before in a Medford park earlier this month. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the two boys were at Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Wednesday when they saw a man who they alledge had sexually abused them several weeks prior. “The boys notified a family member who responded to the park and called police. This was the first time police were notified of the incident,” the Suffolk County Police Department said. At this time, the SCPD
2 Suffolk County Residents Among Suspects Charged In Nationwide Catalytic Converter Theft Ring
Two Long Island men are facing charges following the coordinated takedown of a national network of individuals who allegedly bought and resold stolen catalytic converters. Twenty-one defendants were charged for their roles in the conspiracy in two separate indictments that were unsealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the United States Department of Justice.
Authorities: 2 Suffolk men arrested in federal bust of catalytic converter theft ring
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Officials: 2 Suffolk men arrested in nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than half a billion dollars.
6 Hurt in Long Island Building Collapse
A half-dozen people were taken to hospitals, two of them with serious injuries, after a partial building collapse at a construction site on Long Island Thursday, authorities say. Suffolk County police say a 911 call about the collapse on Middle Country Road in the St. James section of Smithtown around...
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Fishing Equipment From Middle Island Walmart
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing fishing equipment from a Long Island store. A man stole the merchandise from Walmart in Middle Island on Thursday, Sept. 8, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Authorities said the store is located...
Missing boater whose vessel washed up on Fire Island shore identified as LI man
A Long Island man has been identified as the missing boater whose vessel washed up on the shore of Fire Island Sunday, authorities said.
Nassau County begins cracking down on illegal license plates
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- There has been a surge in fake and stolen license plates and many of the cars evading detection are driven by criminals making fast getaways.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported, there are new efforts on Long Island to stop thieves in their tracks.Drivers moving along Merrick Avenue near Eisenhower Park found themselves part of a safety crackdown on Wednesday -- unexpected spot checks."We're going to continue to arrest and take the bad drivers off the road," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.Ryder said checkpoints will be a part of the holiday season."We are approaching the time...
Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stole items from a Lake Grove store in September. A woman allegedly stole items from Macy’s located at the Smith Haven Mall on September 17.
‘Check Washing’ Scheme Hits Huntington, Police Say
Suffolk County police warned residents Tuesday about a “checkwashing” fraud that has been going on in the Huntington area. Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said at a press conference in Yaphank that people have been stealing checks out of mailboxes, altering them and then cashing the Read More ...
Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard
BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
Woman's Car Stolen At Gunpoint On Residential Street In Williston Park, Police Seek Tips
Police are investigating after a woman's car was stolen at gunpoint on a Long Island residential street. The robbery happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Williston Park, Nassau County Police said. Investigators said the 50-year-old woman was getting out of her parked Ford Escape on Stratford...
Wanted for Selden Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole four Ryobi chainsaws, valued at approximately $1475, from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza in Selden on September 15 at approximately 4:45 p.m.
Suffolk DA: Virginia fugitive had guns, fentanyl pills inside Bay Shore home
Officers say they found more guns, a machine to make ghost guns and thousands of fentanyl pills inside the home he was in.
ID Released For 73-Year-Old Struck, Killed Crossing Farmingdale Street
Authorities have identified the 73-year-old man who died after being hit by a car while crossing a Long Island street. Daniel McCarthy, whose hometown was not given, was struck at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, on Hempstead Turnpike in Farmingdale, Nassau County Police said. Investigators said he was crossing...
2 men accused of selling THC gummies at North Bellmore smoke shop
Police arrested Varun Shah, of Westbury, and Pravinkumar Patel, of Queens, for selling THC gummies at "The Smoking Factory" store.
Bed Bath & Gone: Fleeing Thief Hits LI Cop With Car, Rams Vehicle Before Crashing, Police Say
A 29-year-old woman is facing a host of charges after allegedly striking a Long Island police officer with her car during an escape attempt before crashing into a second vehicle while speeding. Nassau County Police were called at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with reports of several personal property...
Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
SCPD Warns Residents of Recent Check Washing Scam
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Chief of Detectives John Rowan have cautioned residents to be aware of a check washing scam that has bilked more than 40 residents out of thousands of dollars. According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, "check washing scams involve changing the...
