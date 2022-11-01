Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Washington Capitals for the first time this season on Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights are on a roll, but a five-game road trip will test how long this team can keep its hot streak going.

Vegas' trip begins with a matchup against the Washington Capitals, a team the Golden Knights will always be tied to after falling to the franchise in the 2017-18 Stanley Cup Final in Vegas' inaugural season.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Capital One Arena

Puck drop: 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Brett Howden sits for slashing.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Capitals forward Marcus Johansson puts Washington on the board with a power-play goal.

PENALTY: Minor against Washington defenseman Martin Fehervary for boarding, minor against Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault for roughing.

PENALTY: Capitals defenseman Erik Gustafsson for holding.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel ties the game with a power-play goal. Game is all even, 1-1.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is tied at a goal apiece.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #3: Capitals regain the lead with a goal from defenseman Trevor van Reimsdyk.

END OF THE SECOND PERIOD: Washington leads, 2-1.

START OF THIRD PERIOD:

PENALTY: Reimsdyk goes to the box for tripping.

PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo penalized for holding.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Golden Knights forward William Carrier sends one in to tie the game at two goals apiece.

END OF REGULATION: Game is tied, 2-2.

SCORING UPDATE #5/FINAL: Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore finds the net off the assist from Eichel to earn the overtime win, 3-2.

The Vegas Golden Knights earned their second-straight overtime win and fifth-straight overall win with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel was once again the story of the game, having finished with 2 points, including Vegas' first goal of the game.

Defenseman Shea Theodore was the hero, though, as he scored the overtime goal to extend Vegas' win streak.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson made 19 saves in the victory.