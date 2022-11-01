Will Levis Named to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has been named to the Davey O'Brien Quarterback Class of 2022.

The NFL prospect has thrown for 1,733 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games played this season. His second year as Wildcats' QB hasn't gone totally to plan, but his draft stock has done nothing but increase since the beginning of 2022.

Levis is now eligible to be voted one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. For the third straight year, fans can vote via @DaveyOBrien Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts. The top five vote getters on each of the three social media platforms will receive bonus committee votes which will be added to the ballots cast by the National Selection Committee.

To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O'Brien Award post highlighting their quarterback. The first round is open now until Friday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. ET. The 16 semifinalists will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Three finalists will be tabbed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, while the winner will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 8, on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

The Kentucky QB will look to get the Wildcats back on track in Columbia, taking on the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field on Nov. 5. Kick is set for noon EST, 11 a.m. local time and will air on the SEC Network.

Kentucky Football News

