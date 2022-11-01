Read full article on original website
Hardly Here
2d ago
It’s kind of messed up that there is an entire committee designated to compromise on what a woman can and cannot do with her own body. Welcome to Gilead.
Reply(2)
10
Related
WYFF4.com
McMaster, Cunningham face off in South Carolina governor's race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster faces challenger Joe Cunningham in the race for governor of South Carolina. McMaster has a long history in public service. In 1981, he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to be U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. He's been attorney general...
wpln.org
Amendment 4 asks Tennessee voters to strike the ban on ministers serving in the legislature, but not the ban on atheists
A violation of the Tennessee Constitution is pretty easy to spot at Nashville’s Lee Chapel AME any given Sunday. “God has opened some doors for folks in here. God has made a way out of no way for some folks in here,” Pastor Harold Love Jr. tells congregants during a recent service. “God has healed some folks in here.”
WYFF4.com
South Carolina ballot amendments explained
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
South Carolina: What to expect on election night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Republicans in South Carolina have steadily increased their hold on elected offices, occupying all statewide elected seats and all but one spot in the state’s seven-member U.S. House delegation. There have been some localized red-to-blue flips in recent years, but in many cases the state’s primaries, rather than general balloting, are the more contentious elections.
WYFF4.com
Candidates for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina to debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The candidates for theSouth Carolina Superintendent of Education will debate Wednesday night in Columbia. (Watch a profile of both candidates above) The debate will air live on SCETV at 7 p.m. You will find a full recap of the debate on this page after it ends.
Do endorsements really matter during an election?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace is adding another endorsement to her list just days before the November 8 election. Miami Mayor Frances Suarez announced Wednesday his endorsement of Rep. Mace in the First Congressional District race during an event held at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant. Mayor Suarez is yet another name […]
South Carolina shatters single-day early voting record
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 430,000 people have voted early in the 2022 South Carolina midterm election, state officials announced Thursday. Wednesday, Nov. 2, saw another single-day record for advance voting with almost 50,000 ballots being cast statewide. By the end of the day Wednesday, over 383,000 people had cast a ballot at early voting locations in South Carolina.
South Carolina reports record numbers for early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s election leaders say they have seen record numbers when it comes to early voting for the November 8 midterms. “The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers yesterday,” said officials with the South Carolina Election […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for U.S. 4th Congressional District
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Upstate of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman William Timmons is the only candidate on the ballot after his Democratic opponent dropped out of the race in August. However, Independent write-in...
Weaver, Ellis meet for the only time in SC Education Superintendent debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two of the candidates running to be the next South Carolina superintendent of education met for their first and only debate Tuesday night. Democrat Lisa Ellis and Republican Ellen Weaver appeared at the event hosted by SCETV and the Charleston Post and Courier. The event moderator explained that the Green Party candidate, Patricia Mickel, did not meet their qualifications to be included.
live5news.com
South Carolina breaks early voting record, again
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Election Commission says the state broke another single-day early voting record Wednesday. SEC spokesman John Catalano says nearly 50,000 ballots were cast on Wednesday. Catalano says more than 383,000 people have early voted as of Wednesday night. Another approximately 48,000 absentee ballots have...
What questions will appear on the ballot this November?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the November 8 general election will see state and local measures. Those casting their vote in Dorchester County will decide whether they want to continue the current one percent sales tax that goes toward road projects. More than 20 projects […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 9
ANDERSON, S.C. — Voters in the Anderson and Williamston region are heading to the polls to decide House District 9. Republican Rep. Anne Thayer is being challenged by Democratic candidate Judith Polson. Polson says she was a high school English teacher for 29 years and is now a volunteer...
FOX Carolina
Ballot questions posed to SC voters about amending state constitution — here’s why
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - During the Great Recession in 2008, South Carolina emptied out its reserves, and lawmakers had to make midyear budget cuts to keep the state running. If that happen again, members of the legislature say they want South Carolina to be better equipped to stave off those hits, and they are now asking voters to give them the ability to do that.
thecentersquare.com
Report shows impact of South Carolina's certificate of need laws on neonatal care
(The Center Square) – South Carolina lawmakers discussed ending or limiting the state’s certificate of need laws, to no avail, earlier this year. Another report from Americans for Prosperity, however, continues to show the impact of the laws, which limit new medical facilities and services from opening in a state.
South Carolina governor seeks disaster declaration for Ian cleanup
SOUTH CAROLINA — Gov. Henry McMaster has asked President Joe Biden to authorize a disaster declaration to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in South Carolina, his office said Tuesday. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency found that 17 homes were destroyed, 232...
Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 14