ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Teenage suspect in McLain High School deadly shooting pleads not guilty

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqSAB_0iv3ENnn00

TULSA, Okla. — The 16-year-old suspect in September’s deadly shooting at McLain High School pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Niavien Golden has been charged with three counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of first-degree murder.

Golden is accused of shooting 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough to death at McLain High School’s homecoming game Friday, Sept. 30.

According to court documents, Golden will remain in custody until his next court date on Nov. 16.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police identify victim in downtown Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a man who was found shot to death in downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police identified the victim as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found dead near Interstate 244 and North Boston Avenue. Police said he was shot in the head. Police said Jaheim...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Creek County deputies arrest 71-year-old alleged home intruder

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to a home invasion in Kiefer. The intruder allegedly broke through the front door, grabbed the homeowner, and asked for a ride. Deputies say the homeowner was able to free herself when she told...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Injured In Overnight Shooting, Police Search For Suspect

An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting sent one person to the hospital. Deputies say they were called to a house between Sand Springs City limits and Tulsa City limits at around 11 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
78K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy