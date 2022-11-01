State Rep. John Stefanski of Crowley raised roughly $250,000 for his attorney general campaign last week during a Lafayette fundraiser at the City Club. The fundraiser also resulted in a public endorsement of Stefanski’s campaign by Lafayette Sheriff Mark Garber, according to campaign spokesperson Lionel Rainey. Stefanski chairs the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. Another leading candidate in the 2023 race for attorney general, Solicitor General Liz Murrill, is making long-term professional plans for the campaign ahead. In the past, candidates working at the state Department of Justice have sometimes taken leave to run for office, but Murrill will more than likely take advantage of an exemption that was created by her boss, Attorney General Jeff Landry. “I’m going to stay as long as it’s manageable because we have a lot of important work I’m quarterbacking,” Murrill told.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO