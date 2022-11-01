Read full article on original website
‘La Politics’: AG candidates making moves
State Rep. John Stefanski of Crowley raised roughly $250,000 for his attorney general campaign last week during a Lafayette fundraiser at the City Club. The fundraiser also resulted in a public endorsement of Stefanski’s campaign by Lafayette Sheriff Mark Garber, according to campaign spokesperson Lionel Rainey. Stefanski chairs the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. Another leading candidate in the 2023 race for attorney general, Solicitor General Liz Murrill, is making long-term professional plans for the campaign ahead. In the past, candidates working at the state Department of Justice have sometimes taken leave to run for office, but Murrill will more than likely take advantage of an exemption that was created by her boss, Attorney General Jeff Landry. “I’m going to stay as long as it’s manageable because we have a lot of important work I’m quarterbacking,” Murrill told.
McCollister: Our children deserve better
It’s an outrage to read that 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson died after an overdose of fentanyl, writes Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister in his new opinion piece. This after the toddler was twice hospitalized previously with a similar overdose in the months leading up to his death and DCFS had received three alarming reports about him.
Lawmakers get briefing on state taxes prior to considering more changes
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Legislative Fiscal Office broke down the state’s income tax structure for lawmakers on Wednesday in the latest meeting focused on revamping the tax system, The Center Square reports. Lawmakers on the Louisiana House Ways and Means’ State Tax Structure Subcommittee held...
Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits is teaming up with LSUS, sponsored by Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits
For the 2022 conference, Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits will team up with LSUS to celebrate the growing nonprofit sector. The conference takes place Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at L’Auberge, and will educate, engage, and empower nonprofit leaders, funders, consultants and other leaders around Louisiana. Attendees can expect to learn strategies for facing today’s challenges from national experts like Jada Monica Drew, Kristina Carlson, Sevetri Wilson, Denise White, and a panel featuring Dr. Heather Carpenter of LSUS Institute for Nonprofit Administration & Research. Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder will speak and a networking reception will be held. Click here for more information.
Louisiana’s construction unemployment rate declines
Louisiana's estimated construction unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% in September from 5.1% the previous month, according to a recent report from the Associated Builders and Contractors. That w…
Capital Region has highest rate of underwater mortgages in the nation
Capital Region homeowners are significantly more likely to be underwater on their mortgages than homeowners nationwide and less likely to have significant equity, according to a review of third-quarter data. About 10.7% of the mortgages in the Baton Rouge metro were “seriously underwater” during the third quarter of this year,...
