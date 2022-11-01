ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Annual economic forum at TAMU-K discusses inflation impacts on Kleberg Co.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual economic forum put on by Texas A&M University-Kingsville took place Tuesday and attracted one of the top economic minds in the state. Robert Allen is the President and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation. Allen at one time served as the deputy chief of staff for Gov. Abbott before he was asked to serve as head of the Texas EDC.
KINGSVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy