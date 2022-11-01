Read full article on original website
RSV cases see considerable rise in the Corpus Christi area, medical experts say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congestive illnesses are on the rise in the Coastal Bend, especially Respiratory Syncytial Virus -- which is seeing a considerable spike this time of year compared to last year's numbers. RSV cases at Driscoll Children's Hospital have more than tripled. Dr. Jaime Fergie, Director of...
Be free, turtles! Sea turtles to be released Saturday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grab the family and head out to the island this weekend!. The Amos Rehabilitation Keep at the UT Marine Science Institute is preparing to release several turtles into the ocean at 10 a.m. this Saturday. One of the key missions of the Amos Rehabilitation Keep...
Reverse Alert system informed residents about the Valero East fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several viewers called and messaged the newsroom Thursday morning saying they felt some sort of explosion near refinery row around 6 a.m. A Reverse Alert, sent around 7:10 a.m., said units are responding to a "localized fire at the Valero East Plant." The alert said...
Caregiver SOS program provides support to those who care for others
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a little known program that has been around for a number of years that will help to guide family members who are caring for a loved one with dementia or chronic illness. The Caregiver SOS program has been up and operating for years...
Be the Match bone marrow registry: Why a patient's ethnic background affects matching
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An eye opening statistic shows that minorities battling a blood cancer have a more difficult time finding a matching bone marrow donor. Corpus Christi mom Cindie Deleon was inside city council chambers Tuesday afternoon, hoping her son's story could help spearhead change. "In 2018 he...
Contaminated school lunch triggers food allergy in Baker student, mom says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A seventh grader at Baker Middle School was rushed home after having a severe allergic reaction to her cafeteria lunch. "She started eating her French fries and realized that they tasted a bit fishy," said Amber Lovejoy, mother of Baker Middle School student Freyja. Lovejoy...
Day of Giving: Family Counseling Services says their doors are always open
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another non-profit benefitting from your donation during this year's Coastal Bend Day of Giving is the Family Counseling Services. The non-profit offers counseling services for families in the Coastal Bend and Kingsville. Executive Director Kristi Philips told 3NEWS that money raised from this year's fundraiser...
'Last year was tough': Farmers hope recent rainfall will help area agriculture
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area farmers say that the recent rainfall will be the perfect setup for their 2023 crops. "This is the third year in a row to the best of my memory that planting conditions are extremely difficult," said area farmer Jon Gwynn. Gwynn is a Pioneer...
SNAP card holders need to be on alert when using their benefits
A warning from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services. EBT SNAP card holders need to be on alert.
Day of Giving: Aransas County Council on Aging expects to serve over 50k meals this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas County Council on Aging in Rockport seeks to provide meals to senior citizens to make sure they don't go without eating. The group's mission statement is to provide nutrition for seniors. The center goes beyond feeding senior citizens, offering different sorts of resources.
Nueces County HR director reassigned
On Wednesday, commissioners voted 3 in favor, to reassign Julie Guerra, Robert Hernandez voted nay and county judge Barbara Canales abstained from the vote.
More than 47,000 voters have cast their ballot in Nueces County with two days left of early voting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With two days left for early voting in the midterm elections, a little more than 22 percent of registered voters in Nueces County have already cast their ballot. On Wednesday, just over 4,000 people voted, bringing the total to 47,408 ballots cast so far this...
Beeville Vineyard provides beacon of hope for South Texas families down on their luck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas non-profit was organized in 1984 by local churches in Bee county after they saw the need that some residents faced situations beyond their control. They have continued this effort since that time. They rely entirely on donations from the community, churches and...
Drier and warmer for Wednesday
After record-breaking rainfall in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, tomorrow should bring drier and warmer weather. Until our next cold front, that is.
Day of Giving a chance to provide hope to at-risk youth through the ECF Community Center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — E.C.F.'s mission is to provide quality specialized tutoring that supports the at-risk elementary students of Corpus Christi while empowering each student to achieve academic success, regardless of zip code. The program is designed to demonstrate that the trend of poor student achievement can be reversed...
Walk for Memory: Here's how you can help those living with Alzheimer's
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can help those who are living with Alzheimer's and other related diseases by taking part in the 15th annual Walk for Memory this weekend. The hybrid virtual and in-person event will be this Saturday, Nov. 5 at Water's Edge Park at 402 South Shoreline.
Flooding forces Rockin' K Farms to close Fall Festival early
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday’s heavy rains meant the end of the season for one popular local attraction. Rockin’ K Farms Fall Festival out in Robstown is shutting down after being overrun with mud and standing water. The farm featured several fall activities including a pumpkin patch,...
Crews respond to localized fire at Valero Refinery, no community action needed
The City of Corpus Christi sent out a Reverse Alert just after 7:00 a.m. confirming a localized fire at the Valero East Plant.
Rethinking the way mental health crises are handled in the Coastal Bend area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local law enforcement joined quite a number of mental health service providers to discuss how to improve the way mental health crises are handled in our area. The discussion taking place on the campus of Del Mar College. Senior Corpus Christi Police Department officer Shawn...
Annual economic forum at TAMU-K discusses inflation impacts on Kleberg Co.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual economic forum put on by Texas A&M University-Kingsville took place Tuesday and attracted one of the top economic minds in the state. Robert Allen is the President and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation. Allen at one time served as the deputy chief of staff for Gov. Abbott before he was asked to serve as head of the Texas EDC.
