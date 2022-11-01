The Houma Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce (HTCC) announced the approval the 13 Points Education Plan. “”The 13 Points Education Plan was a product of our Community Development Committee. They felt that these points were the most important. The initiative is to have an open line of communication with the school board,” said HTCC CEO Nicol Blanchard. “These points have remained consistent since 2018. The original committee had very strong key players including Clyde Hamner, Kristine Strickland Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, Chad Hebert, Debi Benoit, Jason Bergeron, JJ Buquet, Travis Lavigne former Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, and Brenda Babin, among others. These members were instrumental in developing the 13 Points Education Plan.”

2 DAYS AGO