ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | You should care about the Recall Cantrell campaign

Tulane University students have likely seen signs reading “Recall Cantrell” or “NOLAtoya” around New Orleans neighborhoods since returning to the city this fall. The visible emergence of the recent campaign to recall the mayor, LaToya Cantrell, may leave students wondering what sparked the public outrage and what the potential reelection means for them as Uptown residents.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Extra security in place ahead of Nov. 8 elections; more poll workers needed

NEW ORLEANS — With just over a week left until the mid-term elections, federal officials are monitoring threats to election workers and voting systems. "The threats that they are receiving are intimidation, some of the threats are real, 'we're going to hang you,' "I'm going to put a bullet in your head, it's unnerving," Kim Wyman, Senior Election Security Lead for the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known as "CISA" said.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Office of Inspector General issues report on Former JJIC director

The New Orleans Office of Inspector General released a scathing report on former Juvenile Justice Intervention Center Director Kyshun Webster. Webster was the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center until he resigned in April. He has been the center of several WDSU investigations. The OIG accused Webster in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Fishermen fight back on imported shrimp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Shrimp Industry struggles as more imports from foreign countries come in. A big part of Louisiana is the shrimp industry, but the Louisiana Shrimp Taskforce worries they will not survive due to the overwhelming amount of imports. “We are Louisiana, I don’t care how...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish school board candidates respond to 13 Points Education Plan

The Houma Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce (HTCC) announced the approval the 13 Points Education Plan. “”The 13 Points Education Plan was a product of our Community Development Committee. They felt that these points were the most important. The initiative is to have an open line of communication with the school board,” said HTCC CEO Nicol Blanchard. “These points have remained consistent since 2018. The original committee had very strong key players including Clyde Hamner, Kristine Strickland Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, Chad Hebert, Debi Benoit, Jason Bergeron, JJ Buquet, Travis Lavigne former Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, and Brenda Babin, among others. These members were instrumental in developing the 13 Points Education Plan.”
WWL

Clancy: City Council needs more time to vet the Mayor's budget

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell’s proposed budget for next year prioritizes public safety, blight, potholes and other quality of life issues. That sounds great, but the devil is always in the details — especially in a $1.5 billion budget. Next week, the City Council will begin holding budget hearings, but council members have to adopt a budget by Dec. 1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Garbage contracts in New Orleans a huge mess

NEW ORLEANS — Trash stinks and apparently so does the process of bringing new trash haulers on board in the city of New Orleans. Next Monday – IV Waste and Waste Pro are expected to take over collections in parts of the city, mostly north of I-10, where the garbage is now picked up by Metro Service Group.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission

New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Pastor who pleaded guilty to money laundering profited from federally subsidized affordable housing properties

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Shanyka Phillips moved into 912 Fourth St., an apartment building in the Irish Channel, in 2013. She had a support network nearby. The building was directly across the street from where her then-boyfriend’s mother lived, and his sister was in another one of the units. And, with a rent of $600 per month, the apartment was affordable.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy