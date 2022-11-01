Read full article on original website
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com
OPINION | You should care about the Recall Cantrell campaign
Tulane University students have likely seen signs reading “Recall Cantrell” or “NOLAtoya” around New Orleans neighborhoods since returning to the city this fall. The visible emergence of the recent campaign to recall the mayor, LaToya Cantrell, may leave students wondering what sparked the public outrage and what the potential reelection means for them as Uptown residents.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Judge Laurie White announces her retirement: 'Enough is enough.'
Judge Laurie White, who has served on the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench for more than 15 years, announced her retirement Wednesday. “I’m retiring,” White said in court, “because enough is enough.”. Her announcement cuts short her current six-year term by about four years. Her last...
Extra security in place ahead of Nov. 8 elections; more poll workers needed
NEW ORLEANS — With just over a week left until the mid-term elections, federal officials are monitoring threats to election workers and voting systems. "The threats that they are receiving are intimidation, some of the threats are real, 'we're going to hang you,' "I'm going to put a bullet in your head, it's unnerving," Kim Wyman, Senior Election Security Lead for the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known as "CISA" said.
NOLA.com
Louisiana AG's Office: Lakefront Authority members didn't violate law in private meeting
The Attorney General’s Office has weighed in on two disputes among members of the fractured Lakefront Management Authority board, finding that a faction critical of the agency's leadership didn't violate the law with a private meeting and that a board member's appointment was done properly. In a letter to...
NOLA.com
Four magistrate commissioners sworn in to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court
Four magistrate commissioners were sworn in Monday at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, where they will approve arrest warrants, set bail and perform other duties in magistrate court. Jonathan Friedman, Jay Daniels, Peter Hamilton and Joyce Sallah accepted the positions, which are offered in six-year terms, in a formal ceremony...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
WDSU
Office of Inspector General issues report on Former JJIC director
The New Orleans Office of Inspector General released a scathing report on former Juvenile Justice Intervention Center Director Kyshun Webster. Webster was the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center until he resigned in April. He has been the center of several WDSU investigations. The OIG accused Webster in...
Louisiana schools still desperately need teachers, substitutes amid pandemic
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — There are 2,500 teacher openings in Louisiana, the state's education leaders said a earlier this year. It's a problem that became critical during the pandemic, and schools are still struggling to fill teaching positions across the country. Sean Taylor is a new teacher at...
NOLA.com
City Council votes down funding New Orleans' new trash contracts; officials plan to push forward
New Orleans trash pickup was once again thrown into disarray on Thursday, with Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration now on the hook for overlapping garbage contracts — but with funding available only for the one it doesn’t want. That was the outcome of Cantrell’s gamble of signing two...
theadvocate.com
Nursing home owner Bob Dean loses legal control as judge weighs Ida evacuation settlement
A Jefferson Parish judge is scheduled to consider a proposed class-action settlement Wednesday over nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr.’s botched evacuation of 843 south Louisiana patients for Hurricane Ida. Dean likely won’t appear to testify, though he's received a subpoena. That's because a probate judge in Georgia last...
NOLA.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
Rock 'n' Bowl owner takes fire for social post; says attack on Pelosi 'despicable'
NEW ORLEANS — The owner of a couple of high-profile businesses in Mid-City is coming under fire on social media for a post that seemed to champion a patron wearing a Halloween costume making light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband just the day before.
Fishermen fight back on imported shrimp
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Shrimp Industry struggles as more imports from foreign countries come in. A big part of Louisiana is the shrimp industry, but the Louisiana Shrimp Taskforce worries they will not survive due to the overwhelming amount of imports. “We are Louisiana, I don’t care how...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish school board candidates respond to 13 Points Education Plan
The Houma Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce (HTCC) announced the approval the 13 Points Education Plan. “”The 13 Points Education Plan was a product of our Community Development Committee. They felt that these points were the most important. The initiative is to have an open line of communication with the school board,” said HTCC CEO Nicol Blanchard. “These points have remained consistent since 2018. The original committee had very strong key players including Clyde Hamner, Kristine Strickland Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, Chad Hebert, Debi Benoit, Jason Bergeron, JJ Buquet, Travis Lavigne former Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, and Brenda Babin, among others. These members were instrumental in developing the 13 Points Education Plan.”
Clancy: City Council needs more time to vet the Mayor's budget
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell’s proposed budget for next year prioritizes public safety, blight, potholes and other quality of life issues. That sounds great, but the devil is always in the details — especially in a $1.5 billion budget. Next week, the City Council will begin holding budget hearings, but council members have to adopt a budget by Dec. 1.
Garbage contracts in New Orleans a huge mess
NEW ORLEANS — Trash stinks and apparently so does the process of bringing new trash haulers on board in the city of New Orleans. Next Monday – IV Waste and Waste Pro are expected to take over collections in parts of the city, mostly north of I-10, where the garbage is now picked up by Metro Service Group.
NOLA.com
Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission
New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
fox8live.com
Pastor who pleaded guilty to money laundering profited from federally subsidized affordable housing properties
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Shanyka Phillips moved into 912 Fourth St., an apartment building in the Irish Channel, in 2013. She had a support network nearby. The building was directly across the street from where her then-boyfriend’s mother lived, and his sister was in another one of the units. And, with a rent of $600 per month, the apartment was affordable.
Past due on your Entergy bill? The city of N.O. wants to help, here is how
NEW ORLEANS — Renters in New Orleans who are at risk of having their power disconnected by Entergy due to a past-due bill may get some financial assistance from the City of New Orleans. The mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will host a community-based outreach event on...
