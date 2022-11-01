Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland area doctor says Ohio's strict abortion ban led to chaos, suffering, and worse health care while in effect
CLEVELAND — By June 24, David Burkons had spent as much time as a doctor could in the post-Roe world. The Cleveland native graduated the University of Michigan Medical School in 1973, the same year the landmark decision ensuring the right to an abortion was handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
WKYC
An Ohio family is breaking stereotypes about adopting teens
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — More than 3,000 kids in Ohio are in foster care waiting to be adopted. Nearly half of them are teenagers. According to the U.S, Department of Human Services, only 5% of kids between the ages of 15 and 18 were adopted last year. November is...
WCPO
Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill introduced by a republican lawmaker in Ohio would prohibit schools from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, one that does not currently exist and legally wouldn't be able to take place in public institutions anyway. The pandemic divided Ohioans and exacerbated an already growing movement...
Why more Ohio teens are putting off driver’s license
In Ohio, 15-and-a-half is the magic number when you can start inching toward independence by learning how to drive. Yet, some teens who spoke with Fox 8 said they've waited nearly two additional years.
WKYC
NASA: Fireball seen across NorCal Friday did not touch ground
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the four fireballs, seen by thousands, were members of the Taurid meteor shower. He described the fireballs as relatively...
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
wksu.org
Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why
Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
roadtirement.com
An emotional Ohio memorial
Driving through northern Ohio we stopped at a small store for a travel break, Maj spotted not only an antique road grader but a tall monument topped with a proud eagle. This is the inscription on one of the four panels below the obelisk:. IN GRATEFUL MEMORY OF THE. VOLUNTEERS...
WKYC
Races to watch in Ohio: NBC's Chuck Todd breaks down why the midterm elections could have long-term impacts on Ohio
CLEVELAND — With the election just days away, 3News is keeping a close eye on races to watch across the country and here in Ohio. To put it all in perspective, NBC's Political Director and "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd shared some insights on a few races, in particular, that stands out in the Buckeye State.
$500 million now available in new state program
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
WKYC
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $121M in traffic safety projects, including several roundabouts in Northeast Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced details of a $121 million program of traffic safety projects across the state. A key part of the investment is the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous...
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases on rising trend ahead of holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping the case count above 10,000 week-over-week into November. While the new data maintains a rise in infections ahead of the holiday season, it has also consistently seen smaller case rates. Ohio reached a case rate going […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DeWine announces 50 new traffic safety projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks today announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. “A top priority of my...
FBI seeking information on 1994 Ohio cold case homicides
The Bureau is looking for information on the death of Sarah Rae Boehm, who was 14 when she disappeared July 14, 1994, from her home in Beaver County.
COVID again: Some counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Police: Ohio 12-year-old made ‘swatting’ calls in OH, PA, TX
Police believe the boy is responsible for recent hoaxes in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to a news release from the department.
Ohio SUPCO rules on child custody issue
The case surrounds a 2018 case out of Butler County where Children Services took temporary custody of three children due to the home being unsafe.
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
