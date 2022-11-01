ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WCPO

Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill introduced by a republican lawmaker in Ohio would prohibit schools from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, one that does not currently exist and legally wouldn't be able to take place in public institutions anyway. The pandemic divided Ohioans and exacerbated an already growing movement...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

NASA: Fireball seen across NorCal Friday did not touch ground

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the four fireballs, seen by thousands, were members of the Taurid meteor shower. He described the fireballs as relatively...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
wksu.org

Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why

Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
AKRON, OH
roadtirement.com

An emotional Ohio memorial

Driving through northern Ohio we stopped at a small store for a travel break, Maj spotted not only an antique road grader but a tall monument topped with a proud eagle. This is the inscription on one of the four panels below the obelisk:. IN GRATEFUL MEMORY OF THE. VOLUNTEERS...
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

$500 million now available in new state program

hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases on rising trend ahead of holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping the case count above 10,000 week-over-week into November. While the new data maintains a rise in infections ahead of the holiday season, it has also consistently seen smaller case rates. Ohio reached a case rate going […]
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DeWine announces 50 new traffic safety projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks today announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. “A top priority of my...
OHIO STATE

