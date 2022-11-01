ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Twitter reacts to John Smoltz’s incredible Bryce Harper prediction

The Internet may be asking John Smoltz for tomorrow’s Powerball numbers. The retired former Cy Young winner Smoltz, who is now an announcer for FOX, went viral for his unbelievable prediction during Game 3 of the World Series. Smoltz perfectly called Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run off Lance McCullers Jr. moments before it happened (see the video here).
CBS Sports

Phillies vs. Astros score: World Series Game 4 live updates as Houston breaks through with five-run inning

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue the 2022 World Series with Game 4 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, bludgeoning the Astros with five home runs in a 7-0 win. Teams who have won Game 3 in a tied best-of-seven series have historically won the series more than 69 percent of the time. Here's how to watch Game 4.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Astros-Phillies World Series Game 5 highlights and takeaways

The Houston Astros earned a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-2 win in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. History is on the Astros' side as the series heads back to Houston. Per ESPN Stats & Information research, seven of the last nine teams that went home with a 3-2 series lead went on to win the series.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to new Chicago White Sox manager

The Chicago White Sox did not have quite the season they envisioned this year as the team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with just an 81-81 overall record, missing the playoffs. As a result of the team’s struggles, manager Tony La Russa resigned, also citing health issues that kept him away from the team for the last portion of the season. Now, it looks like the White Sox have their new skipper.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Astros make history with second-ever World Series no-hitter

A day after the Phillies made history with their bats, the Astros did it with their arms. Driving the news: Houston's Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the Phillies in Wednesday's 5-0 victory, tying the World Series at two games apiece. Why it matters:...
HOUSTON, TX
True Blue LA

MLB playoff schedule: Phillies head into World Series Game 4 after decisive win

The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News

The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history. On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Phillies in a world of trouble after second straight World Series loss

The Phillies have reached a place previously unfamiliar to them in this postseason. They trail for the first time in a series. On the final night of baseball at Citizens Bank Park for 2022, the Phils suffered a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday.
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: November 3rd

1928 - Voters in Massachusetts approve Sunday baseball in Boston, provided that Braves Field is more than 1,000 feet from a church. This leaves Pennsylvania as the only state with no Sunday baseball in the major leagues. 1960 - Warren Spahn finishes second in Cy Young voting to Vern Law,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
True Blue LA

World Series Game 5: One more game in Philadelphia

I’m not sure how you follow a combined no-hitter in a World Series, but the Astros and Phillies will sure try. Wednesday’s result ensured the Fall Classic will end this weekend in Houston, but up first is one more game in Philadelphia — Thursday night’s Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

MLB making World Series history this fall

MLB fans always enjoy when the World Series stretches into November. The first time it took place was in 2001, when Derek Jeter hit his famous “Mr. November” home run. But usually, it’s something incredibly rare to see. More often than not, the World Series either doesn’t...

