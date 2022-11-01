Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Astros’ Justin Verlander meets Phillies fan who flipped him the bird: ‘He had a great sense of humor’
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird after getting it shown to him by a Phillies fan as the team’s bus entered Citizens Bank Park prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the game pushed to Tuesday night due to inclement...
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Sporting News
Urinals at Citizens Bank Park used to disrespect Astros before World Series Game 4 vs. Phillies
The Phillies are hoping to douse the Astros' World Series chances. Their fans are taking that perhaps a bit too literally. Prior to Game 4 on Wednesday, trading cards of Astros players were found sitting at the bottom of urinals at Citizens Bank Park, making them a prime target for, well, you know.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Tie World Series Record for Home Runs in Dominant Game 3 Win Over Astros
Phillies power their way to Game 3 win in front of another electric South Philly crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Citizens Bank Park was a volcano waiting to erupt when Ranger Suarez took the mound just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The eruption came quickly and never stopped...
Anthony Rizzo opting out is worse news for Yankees than you think
Not that it’s a surprise, but this week, a report from The Athletic revealed New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is expected to opt out of his contract for the 2023 season. He holds a $16 million player option but is looking for one more shot at a multi-year payday.
Twitter reacts to John Smoltz’s incredible Bryce Harper prediction
The Internet may be asking John Smoltz for tomorrow’s Powerball numbers. The retired former Cy Young winner Smoltz, who is now an announcer for FOX, went viral for his unbelievable prediction during Game 3 of the World Series. Smoltz perfectly called Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run off Lance McCullers Jr. moments before it happened (see the video here).
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Astros score: World Series Game 4 live updates as Houston breaks through with five-run inning
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue the 2022 World Series with Game 4 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, bludgeoning the Astros with five home runs in a 7-0 win. Teams who have won Game 3 in a tied best-of-seven series have historically won the series more than 69 percent of the time. Here's how to watch Game 4.
ESPN
Astros-Phillies World Series Game 5 highlights and takeaways
The Houston Astros earned a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-2 win in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. History is on the Astros' side as the series heads back to Houston. Per ESPN Stats & Information research, seven of the last nine teams that went home with a 3-2 series lead went on to win the series.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to new Chicago White Sox manager
The Chicago White Sox did not have quite the season they envisioned this year as the team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with just an 81-81 overall record, missing the playoffs. As a result of the team’s struggles, manager Tony La Russa resigned, also citing health issues that kept him away from the team for the last portion of the season. Now, it looks like the White Sox have their new skipper.
Astros-Phillies Game 4 World Series Odds, Lines, Props and Bets
The Phillies aim to take a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday when Aaron Nola opposes Cristian Javier.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros, Phillies tied; Game 5 live updates
The Houston Astros are facing the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The series is even at 2-2 after Houston made history with a Game 4 no-hitter against Philly on Wednesday. Justin Verlander is making his...
Astros make history with second-ever World Series no-hitter
A day after the Phillies made history with their bats, the Astros did it with their arms. Driving the news: Houston's Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the Phillies in Wednesday's 5-0 victory, tying the World Series at two games apiece. Why it matters:...
True Blue LA
MLB playoff schedule: Phillies head into World Series Game 4 after decisive win
The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history. On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award...
Angels News: MLB's Rob Manfred Doesn't Know if Halos Will be Sold by Opening Day
He thinks the completion of the sale could be a long process.
NBC Sports
Phillies in a world of trouble after second straight World Series loss
The Phillies have reached a place previously unfamiliar to them in this postseason. They trail for the first time in a series. On the final night of baseball at Citizens Bank Park for 2022, the Phils suffered a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: November 3rd
1928 - Voters in Massachusetts approve Sunday baseball in Boston, provided that Braves Field is more than 1,000 feet from a church. This leaves Pennsylvania as the only state with no Sunday baseball in the major leagues. 1960 - Warren Spahn finishes second in Cy Young voting to Vern Law,...
True Blue LA
World Series Game 5: One more game in Philadelphia
I’m not sure how you follow a combined no-hitter in a World Series, but the Astros and Phillies will sure try. Wednesday’s result ensured the Fall Classic will end this weekend in Houston, but up first is one more game in Philadelphia — Thursday night’s Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park.
Yardbarker
MLB making World Series history this fall
MLB fans always enjoy when the World Series stretches into November. The first time it took place was in 2001, when Derek Jeter hit his famous “Mr. November” home run. But usually, it’s something incredibly rare to see. More often than not, the World Series either doesn’t...
