wrestlinginc.com
GCW Owner Jokes That Stephanie McMahon Is 'Gang Affiliated'
Stephanie McMahon may be the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, but GCW owner Brett Lauderdale says she's down with Nick Gage and MDK. Lauderdale has referred to McMahon as a close personal friend, and there have been rumblings of a possible business relationship between GCW and WWE, which Lauderdale addressed during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman.
411mania.com
WWE Had Reportedly Planned to Have Randy Orton Turn on Matt Riddle
– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes revealed that WWE had originally planned for Randy Orton to “immediately turn on Matt Riddle” when he was ready to get back into the ring. However, Orton’s recent injury put him on the shelf longer than originally anticipated, so those plans to split up RK-Bro fell by the wayside.
PWMania
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW to Another Level
In order to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio show earlier today. Renee Paquette has reportedly improved the flow of the show at AEW, allowing things more room to breathe as a result, according to Tommy Dreamer.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
411mania.com
Samu Anoa’i Believes WWE Will ‘Do Whatever It Takes’ to Make The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Happen
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu, aka Lance Anoai, the cousin of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, discussed a potential dream match at WrestleMania 39 between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Reigns. Samu stated on the dream Rock vs. Roman Reigns...
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise AEW Debut
A WWE Hall of Famer just made a surprise debut on All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite.'
411mania.com
MLW News: Shun Skywalker Return Plans, Injury Notes
PWInsider reports some additional details coming out of Fightland ’22:. – MLW already has plans underway for Shun Skywalker of Dragon’s Gate to put in a return appearance. – There were no reported injuries resulting from the Fightland tapings.
411mania.com
FITE+ Announced As New Streaming Home for GCW
– FITE has announced a streaming partnership for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) that will now see GCW available exclusively on FITE’s subscription service, FITE+. Under the new partnership, live GCW and over 200 past events will be available on FITE+ for $4.99 a month. FITE COO Michael Weber and...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
411mania.com
Impact News: Opening Match For This Week’s Show, Tasha Steelz On Impact in 60
– The opening match has been revealed for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will kick off Thursday’s episode, which airs on AXS TV. – The site also notes that Tasha Steelz will be the featured star for this...
411mania.com
WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent at Defy Wrestling, Imperium on Return to Germany, Raw Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent over the weekend for WWE at the Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington. – WWE released a video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser discussing their return to Germany for the WWE European tour:. – WWE released the following...
ewrestlingnews.com
It’s Official – Jeff Jarrett Signs With AEW, New Role Revealed
It’s official – Jeff Jarrett is All Elite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter following Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite to announce that Jarrett will be serving as the company’s Director of Business Development. Khan wrote,. “Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of...
411mania.com
Nick Aldis Reveals Bret Hart Pitched His Match With Davey Boy Smith Jr.
Nick Aldis picked up a win over Davey Boy Smith Jr. in Dungeon Wrestling for the Stu Hart Heritage Championship, and Aldis has revealed Bret Hart pitched the match. Aldis defeated Smith for the title this past weekend at WrestleWeen 2, and he spoke with ComicBook.com ahead of NWA Hard Times 3 about the match. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 14 Results: United Empire Battles LIJ
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night fourteen of their Battle Autumn tour at Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Yuto Nakashima def. Kosei Fujita. * Taichi def. Ryohei Oiwa. * Ren Narita & David Finlay def. Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe.
411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, August 2009 Episodes Added to Impact! Plus
– The main event has been revealed for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open will close tonight’s show, which airs on AXS TV. – The site also reports that Impact! Plus has added all August 2009 episodes of...
411mania.com
Sloane Jacobs Comments On Release From WWE NXT
As previously reported, Sloane Jacobs was one of several names released from the WWE NXT brand, along with Bodhi Hayward and more. In a post on Instagram, Jacobs commented on her firing. She wrote: “bend, don’t break. no matter what, wrestling will always be my home, from when...
411mania.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Set For January
AEW Battle Of The Belts V will take place in January, as announced on this week’s Dynamite. It was announced that the show will take place in Portland, Oregon on January 6th in the promotion’s Oregon debut. The show will also be a taping for AEW Rampage. Tickets...
411mania.com
AIW Signs Streaming Deal With FITE+
AIW is the latest company to sign a streaming deal with FITE+. AIW announced on Thursday that they have signed on with the streaming platform and will be part of their subscription service, joining GCW, Black Label Pro, and Wrestling Revolver. You can see the full announcement below:. All future...
411mania.com
Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
411mania.com
FITE Co-Founder Michael Weber On FITE+’s Relationship With GCW, Move to Streaming
FITE+ is making big moves by signing deals to stream GCW and several other promotions, and co-founded Michael Weber recently discussed the company’s move into streaming. GCW, Black Label Pro, and Wrestling Revolver have signed deals to be on FITE+’s subscription service for $4.99, and Weber spoke with Josh Nason on Punch Out about the company’s plans going forward. You can check out the highlights below:
