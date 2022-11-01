Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Watch Tennessee take on Georgia Saturday at Founder's Park in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are looking for a place to watch the big game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend, we've got the answer. The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association, is hosting a Tennessee vs. Georgia watch party. The event...
wcyb.com
ETSU women set to open the Coach Mock era on Thursday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WCYB) — The ETSU women will open up the season with an exhibition game against Mars Hill Thursday inside of Brooks Gym. It's the first game of the Brenda Mock Brown era for the Bucs. Coach Mock just took over the team in August so it has been a steep learning curve for her and her team. Coach Mock says she's excited to see what her team can do against another team, but also wishes she had more time before things get rolling.
thestokesnews.com
Tide’s defense shutdowns Wildcats
Daniel Stanley records one of his 19 tackles in the game against Galax. Dillon Stanley (7) had a long night with seven carries and no yards against Galax. The Wildcats’ Mason Cain runs for a 15-yard gain in the first quarter. Robert Money | The Stokes News. GALAX –...
wcyb.com
The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band won big at recent invitational in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band announced Monday that they recently swept every category winning 1st place at the Battle Marching Invitational in Bristol, Virginia, in the class 4A Category. The Band won first place for drum major, color guard, percussion, marching and visual,...
wcyb.com
Wing Fling set for Thursday in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wing Fling is set for Thursday in Kingsport. The event will be at the Kingsport Farmers Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the chance sample wings from all vendors then get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”. The...
wcyb.com
Healing Hands Health Center expanding in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Healing Hands Health Center is expanding thanks to a large donation. On Wednesday, a check for $400,000 was presented to the Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, Tennessee. Construction began Monday on the clinic's new expansion. The project will increase the number of dental operatories...
wcyb.com
Food City named 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of the company's efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) awarded Food City. “We would like to thank...
Honaker, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Bristol Healing Hands Health Center expanding after $400K donation
A health center in Bristol, Tennessee is set for a dental expansion following a $400,000 donation.
wcyb.com
Inclusive gym for kids to open this weekend In Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — “Play with a Purpose!”: That’s the idea behind an innovative, inclusive sensory gym in Bristol, Tennessee. "We Rock the Spectrum" was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together. The gym has a mix...
Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina. On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce, 79, of Greene County. Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning. […]
wcyb.com
Resin and vinyl manufacturer to invest $13.5M in Tazewell County, create 29 jobs
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WCYB) — More jobs are coming to Southwest Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that Ronald Mark Associates, a custom resin and vinyl fabric company, is investing $13.5 million in Tazewell County. The company will move into a closed factory facility in Bluefield. Virginia beat out offers...
wcyb.com
Eric Church and Brooks & Dunn to headline Country Thunder Bristol next year
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Country music superstars Eric Church and Brooks & Dunn will headline Country Thunder Bristol next year, officials announced Tuesday. Church is a 7-time ACM Award winner, 4-time CMA Award winner, and a 10-time Grammy nominee. Brooks and Dunn has 20 No. 1 hits stretching back...
wcyb.com
Community led meeting to answer questions related to the Bristol landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Are you a Bristol resident and have questions about the landfill?. The Bristol Area Ministerial Alliance and HOPE for Bristol are hosting a community meeting Thursday night at the Bristol Train Station. News 5 was told the purpose of the meeting is for the public...
wcyb.com
1 killed in Harlan County, Kentucky plane crash, police say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCYB) — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, NBC affiliate WBIR reported. According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. Thursday regarding a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter.
wcyb.com
ETSU Men will have lots of new faces this season
The ETSU Men's Basketball team will tip off year two of the Desmond Oliver era, with an exhibition game on Friday. And if you feel like you might need a roster to identify most of this years team. Don't worry. You are not alone. Tuesday, the Bucs held a media...
supertalk929.com
Church Hill man killed in Scott County crash
One person is dead and another was seriously injured during a crash that happened in Scott County on Friday evening. According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Route 713 just a mile West of Route 637. A vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, struck...
getawaymavens.com
Wytheville VA: Lucky 7s In Southern Virginia
WHY GO: The number 7 figures prominently in Wytheville VA (pronounced with-vil) in Southwestern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. There are seven small town museums. Two downtown craft breweries start with 7. First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson, was the 7th of 11 children in her family. The most romantic B&B in town opened in 2007, and has seven fireplaces. Oh – and Wytheville just happens to sit at the intersection of Interstates 81 and, yep, 77.
Kingsport Times-News
One dead, one injured in Scott County crash
YUMA — The Virginia State Police on Monday released details of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Scott County. According to VSP spokesperson Shelby Crouch, passenger Corey C. Haygood, 31, Church Hill, died at the scene of the Friday crash.
Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
