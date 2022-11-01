JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WCYB) — The ETSU women will open up the season with an exhibition game against Mars Hill Thursday inside of Brooks Gym. It's the first game of the Brenda Mock Brown era for the Bucs. Coach Mock just took over the team in August so it has been a steep learning curve for her and her team. Coach Mock says she's excited to see what her team can do against another team, but also wishes she had more time before things get rolling.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO