ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilhowie, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wcyb.com

ETSU women set to open the Coach Mock era on Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WCYB) — The ETSU women will open up the season with an exhibition game against Mars Hill Thursday inside of Brooks Gym. It's the first game of the Brenda Mock Brown era for the Bucs. Coach Mock just took over the team in August so it has been a steep learning curve for her and her team. Coach Mock says she's excited to see what her team can do against another team, but also wishes she had more time before things get rolling.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
thestokesnews.com

Tide’s defense shutdowns Wildcats

Daniel Stanley records one of his 19 tackles in the game against Galax. Dillon Stanley (7) had a long night with seven carries and no yards against Galax. The Wildcats’ Mason Cain runs for a 15-yard gain in the first quarter. Robert Money | The Stokes News. GALAX –...
KING, NC
wcyb.com

Wing Fling set for Thursday in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wing Fling is set for Thursday in Kingsport. The event will be at the Kingsport Farmers Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the chance sample wings from all vendors then get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”. The...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Healing Hands Health Center expanding in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Healing Hands Health Center is expanding thanks to a large donation. On Wednesday, a check for $400,000 was presented to the Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, Tennessee. Construction began Monday on the clinic's new expansion. The project will increase the number of dental operatories...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Food City named 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of the company's efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) awarded Food City. “We would like to thank...
ABINGDON, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Honaker, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Richlands High School basketball team will have a game with Honaker High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HONAKER, VA
wcyb.com

Inclusive gym for kids to open this weekend In Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — “Play with a Purpose!”: That’s the idea behind an innovative, inclusive sensory gym in Bristol, Tennessee. "We Rock the Spectrum" was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together. The gym has a mix...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina. On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce, 79, of Greene County. Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

1 killed in Harlan County, Kentucky plane crash, police say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCYB) — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, NBC affiliate WBIR reported. According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. Thursday regarding a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

ETSU Men will have lots of new faces this season

The ETSU Men's Basketball team will tip off year two of the Desmond Oliver era, with an exhibition game on Friday. And if you feel like you might need a roster to identify most of this years team. Don't worry. You are not alone. Tuesday, the Bucs held a media...
supertalk929.com

Church Hill man killed in Scott County crash

One person is dead and another was seriously injured during a crash that happened in Scott County on Friday evening. According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Route 713 just a mile West of Route 637. A vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, struck...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
getawaymavens.com

Wytheville VA: Lucky 7s In Southern Virginia

WHY GO: The number 7 figures prominently in Wytheville VA (pronounced with-vil) in Southwestern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. There are seven small town museums. Two downtown craft breweries start with 7. First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson, was the 7th of 11 children in her family. The most romantic B&B in town opened in 2007, and has seven fireplaces. Oh – and Wytheville just happens to sit at the intersection of Interstates 81 and, yep, 77.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

One dead, one injured in Scott County crash

YUMA — The Virginia State Police on Monday released details of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Scott County. According to VSP spokesperson Shelby Crouch, passenger Corey C. Haygood, 31, Church Hill, died at the scene of the Friday crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy