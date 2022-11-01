Newton man found guilty of child sex crimes, sentenced to prison

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba County jury convicted a 35-year-old Newton man of multiple sexual offenses on Tuesday ending a trial that lasted seven days.

Jonathan Ray Lail was found guilty of statutory rape of a child by an adult, statutory rape of a child younger than 15, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, incest with a child under the age of 13 and incest with a child 13 years of age.

The victim told investigators that the sexual abuse started when she was 9 years old and living in Texas.

The abuse continued when she moved to Conover and Newton until she was 13 years old.

The crimes occurred between late 2016 and 2020.

A medical examination and interview when she was 13 years old corroborated the allegations against Lail.

The victim took the stand to testify during the trial.

“You didn’t break me,” said the now 16-year-old victim prior to Lail’s sentencing. “You pushed me. You pushed me and pushed me again, but you didn’t break me.”

Lail was given an active prison sentence of 66 to 95 years.

