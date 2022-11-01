Read full article on original website
Will Muschamp's contract details as Georgia co-defensive coordinator revealed
Will Muschamp made headlines when he signed a three-year deal with Georgia as the team’s defensive coordinator. Now a part of a loaded staff, Mushcamp is integral to a team that wants a second straight national title. The former head coach’s contract details were revealed Thursday, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
Georgia football strength staff challenges fans to get loud for Tennessee game
With No. 3 Georgia set to play in its sixth conference game of the season, vs No. 1 Tennessee in Athens, the strength and conditioning coaches at Georgia are back for their weekly video series entitled "#throwdownthursday," in which the staff performs an exercise or workout that pushes them. In...
Georgia football: How to Watch UGA vs Tennessee, Radio, streaming rundown
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday in the sixth conference game of the year. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 5. TV: CBS.
Luke Bryan named College GameDay guest picker No. 3 Georgia game against No. 1 Tennessee
As ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Athens, the pregame show announced its guest picker ahead of the showdown between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. Country star Luke Bryan, with 27 No. 1 singles and over 75 million records sold, is set to be the guest picker. The five-time "Entertainer of the Year" and current American Idol judge may have graduated from Georgia Southern, but he considers himself a diehard Georgia fan. Bryan actually played in the first-ever concert in Sanford Stadium nine years ago. The Leesburg, Ga. native was actually the guest picker in the first week of the 2018 season in South Bend, correctly picking Notre Dame over Michigan and going 9-3 in his picks.
No. 1 prospect in '25 class excited for first Georgia visit
CHARLOTTE -- The No. 1 player in the class of 2025 will make his first visit to Georgia this weekend, and it is a doozy of a matchup. The third-ranked Bulldogs host No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday, and Providence Day offensive tackle David Sanders will be in attendance. Following Thursday's practice, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Sanders is excited to get his first in-person look at the program.
No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame: What to watch
After meeting only twice in Clemson's first 119 seasons of play, Clemson and Notre Dame will meet for the fifth time in eight seasons when the Tigers and Fighting Irish renew acquaintances on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. In its most...
LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia
No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
Georgia Football: Commitment Gabriel Harris senior highlights
Valdosta (Ga.) four-star edge defender Gabriel Harris is now at IMG Academy and the Georgia commitment is having an impressive senior season. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers back on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens. Watch his senior highlights above.
Know the Foe: Auburn
It’s been a wild week for both Mississippi State and Auburn as the Bulldogs lost Athletic Director John Cohen to the Tigers on Monday and Auburn also fired its coach. The two teams will converge on Scott Field to settle their differences this week. Who: Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC)...
247Sports
Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash
Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following Tuesday practice
After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
GoVols247 Podcast: Is this really gonna happen again?
Looking for a discussion on whether Tennessee can really go down to Sanford Stadium and beat the reigning national champions in their own house?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic...
247Sports
