Read full article on original website
Christopher Cottrell
2d ago
hahahahaha misleading click bait .... they closed the highways BEFORE any snowfall or weather
Reply(1)
4
Related
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
Rain and snowfall hit Southern California
Wintry weather has officially hit Southern California with a much-needed storm drenching the southland overnight. The second wave of the storm is expected to stick around this week, bringing snowfall across the mountains. Heavy fog blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains while city streets were covered with rain and wind. The Cajon Pass along I-5 could […]
KTLA.com
California ski resort opening dates
Fresh snow and ideal snowmaking conditions this week have allowed many California ski resorts to start building a base for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski areas in the Sierra Nevada and San Bernardino mountains have received several inches to more than a foot of snowfall and high temperatures have remained below freezing.
KTVU FOX 2
More Bay Area rain and Sierra snow on the way
OAKLAND, Calif. - While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra. Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend. The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as...
NBC Los Angeles
November Storm Brings Snow to SoCal Mountains With Cooler Temperatures Ahead
A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday morning for Southern California's mountains, where some residents are waking up to snow and chilly temperatures. The region is on the southern edge of a low pressure system that's producing rain, wind and snow during the first week of November. Temperatures will again run below normal Thursday, when more snow is expected in the mountains.
actiontourguide.com
Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?
The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
Temps to stay cool on Thursday as winter weather advisory remains in effect for parts of SoCal
The state's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of California on Wednesday, but the region will definitely feel cooler on Thursday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Death in the family.’ California tribe anguished as water, sacred fish vanish from rivers
Carrying a pair of 20-foot wooden poles with a net strung between them, Ron Reed shimmied above the Klamath River across wooden boards perched between slippery boulders. He paused and stared into the white foam. With a lunge, Reed, a 60-year-old fisherman who belongs to the Karuk Tribe, thrust his dip net into the Klamath’s swirling current.
activenorcal.com
BREAKING: Snowstorm Has Arrived in Mount Shasta and it’s Coming Down HARD
Remember, remember the first of November. Those will hopefully be our words in a few months when we see a record start to the winter, beginning on November 1, 2022, in Siskiyou County. The early-season snowstorm arrived this morning and is starting with a fury near Mount Shasta. The Siskiyou...
California cities among the best winter destinations for warm weather
As the winter season rapidly approaches, some people will head for the ski slopes, while others would rather seek out warmer weather. Several California cities are considered the “best” places to visit for people who want more sun than snow, a study from WalletHub found. WalletHub looked at 37 factors, including weather, travel costs and […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mountain passes closed as storm hits Sierra
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the […]
No tsunami warning after magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific
MONTEREY, Calif. — A magnitude 6 earthquake struck west of California in the northern Pacific Ocean overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. According to the agency, the quake, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Wednesday, was centered about 743 miles west-southwest of Monterey. It had a depth of about 6.2 miles.
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
5 oceanfront rentals you should book for a magical getaway to the California coast
Including a Sea Ranch home perched on a bluff overlooking the ocean.
Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California
A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level. A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
mymotherlode.com
New Power Outage Impacts Part Of Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA — When the storm system passed through the region yesterday, thousands in the Mother Lode lost power. They impacted areas like parts of downtown Sonora, Columbia, Tuolumne, Chinese Camp, Railroad Flat, Wilseyville and West Point. Those outages from yesterday have been restored, according to PG&E. However, there is one new outage this morning in the Rancho Calaveras area. It is impacting 712 customers. It started at around 5:20 this morning. It is unknown when there will be full restoration.
mymotherlode.com
Emergency Tree Work Will Close Roadways In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA – Travelers can expect detours on two roadways in Twain Harte and one in Sonora due to tree work. Tuolumne County Public Works officials report that PG&E subcontractors will be conducting emergency tree removal in both communities at the end of this week and the beginning of next week. County officials detailed, “Detours will be in place, and flaggers will be posted around the work areas to guide pedestrians and assist residents in and out of driveways.”
Comments / 3