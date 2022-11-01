Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Princeton man convicted of murdering elderly motel employee
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wesley Harper III has been found guilty of murdering an elderly employee of the Regency Inn, on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport. On Nov. 1, Wesley Harper III, 33, was found guilty of the murder of Robert Dehn, 75, on Oct. 15, 2019. The 12-person jury learned Harper entered the motel lobby a little after 2 a.m. in the morning and asked to rent a room. Dehn asked for I.D. and Harper walked out of the front door, as if to go retrieve his I.D., but when he returned he told his victim, “Don’t make a wrong move, I need everything you got.”
ktalnews.com
Bossier man convicted of beating elderly man to death
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish man was found guilty Tuesday of savagely beating an elderly motel employee to death. The Caddo District Court found Wesley Harper III, of Princeton, guilty of the murder of Robert Dehn. He attacked and robbed the elderly man in the Regency Inn on Monkhouse Dr. on Oct. 15, 2019.
ktalnews.com
Shooting suspect, girlfriend facing drug charges
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The suspect in a Texarkana shooting and his girlfriend are now facing drug charges after officials say they found narcotics in the couple’s home. Jason Niederstadt was arrested in Stephens County, Texas, last week in connection with a shooting the week before on the...
Shreveport Sees Two Afternoon Shootings in One Day
Shreveport Police are investigating 2 shootings that has left 2 people injured. This first call came into dispatch on Wednesday (11/2/22) around 3:58 p.m. from the 200 block of Mayfair Street, which is located in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
KTBS
Caddo agents arrest Shreveport man, $37k worth of drugs seized
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after they found guns and drugs in his home on Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release. Agents searched a house in the 1700 block of Peach Street in Shreveport and found a digital scale, packaging materials,...
ktalnews.com
Former jailer claims Taylor Parker victim of ‘vendetta’
Testimony wrapped up early Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County after jurors heard from a former corrections officer who befriended the convicted killer and claims she has been mistreated at the jail. Former jailer claims Taylor Parker victim of ‘vendetta’
ktalnews.com
Thousands of dollars of drugs seized by CPSO
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies found drugs and guns in his home Tuesday. According to CPSO, narcotics agents searched a home located at 1706 Peach Street in Shreveport and arrested 35-year-old Mack Marshall. The search turned up...
KEDM
Guilty plea entered involving illegal distribution of narcotics in Mansfield, Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Craig worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse Medical...
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police arrest man for forgery
26-year-old Darius Pleasant of Little Rock completed an online card application using the victim’s name on Saturday morning, prompting the victim’s bank to contact the dealership and inform them that the identity had been stolen. On Saturday afternoon, Pleasant arrived at the dealership to pick up the vehicle....
KSLA
Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted after reportedly of committing an obscene act at a business on Jewella Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department says back on June 20, officers were contacted about an obscenity that reportedly happened at the business on June 18 in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue. Employees told them a man was caught on camera performing obscene actions inside the store within public view.
Shreveport Police: Suspect Performed Obscene Act Inside Business
The Shreveport Police Department has released the images of a suspect in a crime against the public. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue on June 20th, 2022. Employees called them to the location because of a crime committed inside their store on June 18th. Reportedly a man had entered the store, and was captured on security camera performing an obscene action inside the business.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport sees two shootings within one hour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two shootings happened on opposite ends of Shreveport within one hour of each other on Wednesday afternoon. The first occurred at the Mamie Hicks Community Center in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. Officials say a suspect fired 17 rounds into the community center from a grey vehicle.
49-Year-Old Jessie Jackson Scott Killed In Fatal Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Shreveport. Officials confirmed that a 49-year-old man died due to the hit and run accident.
KTBS
DeSoto nurse pleads guilty; doctor pleads not guilty
SHREVEPORT, La. -- DeSoto Parish nurse Debra Ezernack Craig knew she was guilty before a federal grand jury indicted her last week. She had already signed a plea agreement with the government and testified before the grand jury. Craig, 66, of Converse, made that admission public Tuesday morning with a...
Arrest Made in Deadly October 29 Hit-and-Run Crash in Louisiana
Arrest Made in Deadly October 29 Hit-and-Run Crash in Louisiana. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said on October 31, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana woman had been arrested following the death of a cyclist over the weekend. Victoria Woodfork, 24, turned herself in to the Caddo Parish...
Arrest Made in Deadly Shreveport Hit-And-Run
A cyclist struck and killed by a car in Caddo Parish south of Shreveport late Saturday, October 29, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jessie Jackson Scott III, 49, homeless, was mortally injured on Mayo Road near Crow Road, where he was known to frequent, around 10:40 p.m. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 11:17 p.m.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man arrested, charged with second-degree murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting in mid-September. Police secured a second-degree murder warrant and arrested 33-year-old Tahiron King on October 19. According to police, the shooting happened on September 19th just after 7:30 p.m. in the...
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
Shreveport Police Searching for Mail Thief
On September 22nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who broken into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. This same suspect then entered a mail room and prying open mailboxes. During the investigation detectives obtained...
KTBS
DeSoto LPN to enter plea to federal indictment
SHREVEPORT, La. – A DeSoto Parish nurse indicted last week in federal court is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to prescription pill fraud charges, according to a court minute entry. The plea comes as Debra Craig, 65, of Converse, and Dr. Jeffrey Evans, 65, of Mansfield, the physician she...
Comments / 0