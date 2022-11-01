Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Iowa voters to decide on new gun rights amendment on Election Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Next week, when voters in Iowa head to the polls, they will vote on a new amendment to the state constitution. The very last item on Iowa ballots will be Amendment 1, or the “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” Amendment. That question reads as follows:
Iowa voters to decide whether to keep judges
DES MOINES, Iowa — Races for U.S. Senate and governor may draw the headlines but Iowa voters will also decide whether to retain judges ranging from the district court to the state Supreme Court. Judges in Iowa are appointed by the governor who picks from a list compiled by a judicial nominating commission. After their […]
Gov. Kim Reynolds ad: "Iowans still know boys from girls"
"Here in Iowa, we still know right from wrong, boys from girls and liberty from tyranny."Gov. Kim Reynolds in her newest ad.Driving the news: In her final push before the Nov. 8 general election, Reynolds dropped $900,000 on a new ad that is catching attention for its mention of transgender rights.In the beginning of the one-minute ad, Reynolds highlights her "values," saying that Iowans know the difference of "boys from girls."Flashback: Reynolds signed legislation this year banning transgender girls from playing in school sports that align with their gender identity.What they're saying: "I think that's shameful. I'm very disappointed to see the governor use her final ad to target trans folks in that way," Keenan Crow, a spokesperson for One Iowa, told KCCI.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowans deserve better than "school choice"
Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
bleedingheartland.com
Carbon pipelines on the ballot in Iowa
Emma Schmit is senior Iowa organizer with Food & Water Action. The hazardous carbon pipeline proposals rocking Iowa are on the ballot this year. Next year’s legislative session will be key to stopping these dangerous pipelines. Iowans need to elect leaders who will stand up for their constituents, not scheming carbon pipeline corporations.
KCCI.com
Republican Kim Reynolds running for another four years as Iowa governor
Republican Kim Reynolds is running for a second full term as governor. She made history in 2017, becoming Iowa's first female governor. She was then re-elected in 2018, narrowly defeating Democrat Fred Hubbell. This time around, Reynolds faces two challengers, Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart. "I think the...
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
Corydon Times-Republican
More Republicans registered in Iowa ahead of election, new data shows
Voting booths at Friendship Baptist Church in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Kate Kealey/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 90,000 active voter registrations in Iowa, according to an Iowa Secretary of State report released Tuesday, but there are more registered Democrats in three of the state’s four congressional districts.
Daily Iowan
Iowa’s secretary of state will require two hand counted audits following election
All 99 counties in Iowa will audit two of the races following the 2022 midterms, Iowa’s Secretary of State office announced on Tuesday. Previously all counties across the state were required to audit only one of the races following the election. “This is being done to ensure Iowans of...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds appeals court decision on masks in schools
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that she has appealed a court ruling issued on Tuesday that would allow school districts to impose universal mask mandates. “As I’ve said all along, whether a child wears a mask to school is up to the parents, not...
wpr.org
Voters everywhere are talking about the same issues. Here's why that matters
West of Des Moines, at a recent rally for Republican House candidate Zach Nunn, Jack Wharton rattled off a list of his top voting issues. "Just like everybody else, inflation is right up there" — he held a flat hand up next to his head. "Abortion is way down here, nonexistent" — he dropped his hand toward his hip — "I don't care about that."
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
KCRG.com
Iowa realtor warns of scam
Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. 2022 High School State Volleyball Tournament. Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren. Updated: 5...
bleedingheartland.com
Ferentz fields questions, but governor rarely does
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. It is safe to assume Kirk Ferentz has not enjoyed the glorious autumn in Iowa the way he would prefer. He has feverishly worked his Bubble Yum during the Hawkeyes’ games this season. He has been worked over during his post-game press conferences and again at his weekly meetings with the media on Tuesdays.
bleedingheartland.com
Senior GOP lawmaker misled elderly Iowan on early voting options
State Representative John Wills bragged in a recent Facebook post that he had reassured an elderly housebound voter, who was worried about getting an absentee ballot. The third-ranking Iowa House Republican told the story to show the "mantra that Republicans are trying to prevent people who don't think like us from voting is false."
