State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Betting lines and information as Penn State football travels to Indiana

Week 10 of the college football season brings a new slate of spreads for Penn State, this time against Indiana. The visiting Nittany Lions open as 14-point favorites against the 3-5 Hoosiers, a spread that is even for both teams. According to DraftKings, the odds for Penn State to cover are currently listed at -110 to the Hoosiers’ -110 odds.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State halts 2-game skid with win against Maryland at Rec Hall

Penn State got back to its winning ways against Maryland. In a Wednesday night showdown with the Terrapins, the No. 15 Nittany Lions showed a balanced approach offensively, staying in rhythm to create offense in a variety of different ways. With the national leader in blocks, middle blocker Rainelle Jones,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey stays put in latest NFHCA rankings

With the new NFHCA poll, Penn State stands in the No. 3 spot after defeating Big Ten opponent Rutgers this week. North Carolina remains at No. 1 keeping its undefeated record, while 16-2 Maryland also stayed at No. 2. Five out of the top 10 teams are Big Ten schools...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

