Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball finds way to win through offense despite shaky moments
Coming off of back-to-back Big Ten losses last week, Penn State was hungry to bounce back against Maryland. That’s exactly what the Nittany Lions did — it just wasn't in the prettiest fashion. The first two sets of the match showed spurts of the blue and white’s outstanding...
Digital Collegian
Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award names Penn State football's Abdul Carter as semifinalist
Add another Penn State player to the midseason semifinalist list. Linebacker Abdul Carter was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Carter has shot out of a rocket in his first season with the Nittany Lions, currently ranking third on the team with 2.5 sacks and 35 tackles, and second with 4.5 tackles for loss.
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information as Penn State football travels to Indiana
Week 10 of the college football season brings a new slate of spreads for Penn State, this time against Indiana. The visiting Nittany Lions open as 14-point favorites against the 3-5 Hoosiers, a spread that is even for both teams. According to DraftKings, the odds for Penn State to cover are currently listed at -110 to the Hoosiers’ -110 odds.
Digital Collegian
Red-hot start propels Penn State women’s soccer to semifinal Big Ten Tournament win over Northwestern
With the winner of Thursday’s matchup advancing to the Big Ten Tournament final, Penn State left no doubt as to which team wanted it more when facing off with Northwestern. The Nittany Lions punched their ticket to the championship with a 2-0 win over purple and white. The match...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer heading into Big Ten Tournament with expectations from last season
Penn State has officially finished its regular-season schedule, ending with a record of 6-5-4 overall and 3-2-3 in conference play. The team is now headed into the Big Ten Tournament, where it came out as a champion last year, winning every match in shutout fashion. In 2021, the Nittany Lions...
Digital Collegian
Co-Big Ten Champion No. 3 Penn State field hockey set for Big Ten Tournament
It’s been a historic season for Penn State, but the year is far from over. The third-ranked blue and white clinched a share of the Big Ten and now will await its opponent in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has been a staple at...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin looking for best chance to be '1-0' with Penn State football's quarterback situation
After a loss to Ohio State, Penn State now has two losses on the season, which theoretically knocks it out of College Football Playoff contention. The best thing the Nittany Lions can work toward now is a New Year’s Six bowl game or start to prepare for the future.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | Turnovers, missed tackles and poor coverage led to late Ohio State collapse
Penn State was battling with Ohio State through the first three quarters of play, and it looked like the Nittany Lions could pull off the upset. However, with 9:26 left in the game, Penn State crumbled for a couple of reasons. The first was quarterback Sean Clifford’s ball-security issues, throwing...
Digital Collegian
No. 1 Michigan faces undefeated No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey in Pegula Ice Arena
Penn State has the ball rolling this season, as it hopes to keep its undefeated record alive. Coming into the week after sweeping its two-game series against Wisconsin in the Kohl Center last weekend, plenty of players got valuable ice time. The last meeting between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions...
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast and information for No. 15 Penn State football's road trip to Indiana
Penn State is going to have a nice day for its first road game since early October. The Nittany Lions’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Indiana in Bloomington will have a high of 76 degrees and will be partly cloudy, according to Accuweather. There’s just a 2% chance of precipitation.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football may not be elite, but at least it’s not a shipwreck like Auburn | Opinion
It’s a lot harder to win a championship than it is to sink a ship in college football. Just look at Auburn, a program stuck just under the contender threshold for eight years under former head coach Guz Malzahn before firing him in hopes that his successor would lead the Tigers out from the shadows of mediocrity.
Digital Collegian
Athletic training helps Penn State women's volleyball find success on the court
Matches are just a sprint, but the marathon takes place every day at practice. A lot goes on behind the scenes before Penn State is ready to face its rivals on game day. The games are a glimpse at the work the Nittany Lions put in at practice, but there is a day-to-day hustle no one outside the program gets to see.
Digital Collegian
New assistant coach Maggie Lucas ‘knows what it takes to win’ with Penn State women’s basketball
Record-holder. Winner. Legend. All of these words can be used to describe one of Penn State’s new assistant coaches and former all-time great point guard Maggie Lucas. You can find the former Big Ten Player of the Year in almost every program record book, with her name cemented in school history.
Digital Collegian
Around the Big Ten | In 1st week of conference matchups, Penn State men’s hockey remains unconquered
After the first week of conference play throughout the Big Ten, just one team remains undefeated — Penn State. Six of the seven Big Ten teams played one another this past weekend, with No. 1 Michigan being the lone team with a nonconference series. With at least one Big...
Digital Collegian
Often-overlooked Xander Lamppa finding consistency, making an impact for No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey
Throughout its 8-0 start, Penn State has seen a fair share of surprises. Not everyone would’ve penciled the Nittany Lions in for such roaring success early on, and few would have predicted how productive they would be scoring the puck. Along with the team success has come a number...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball announces captains for 2022-23 campaign
Penn State has named its leaders for the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions’ captains are guards Jalen Picket, Myles Dread and Andrew Funk, and forward Seth Lundy. Pickett is in his second year at Penn State and led the team in scoring last year with 13.3 points per game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State halts 2-game skid with win against Maryland at Rec Hall
Penn State got back to its winning ways against Maryland. In a Wednesday night showdown with the Terrapins, the No. 15 Nittany Lions showed a balanced approach offensively, staying in rhythm to create offense in a variety of different ways. With the national leader in blocks, middle blocker Rainelle Jones,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey stays put in latest NFHCA rankings
With the new NFHCA poll, Penn State stands in the No. 3 spot after defeating Big Ten opponent Rutgers this week. North Carolina remains at No. 1 keeping its undefeated record, while 16-2 Maryland also stayed at No. 2. Five out of the top 10 teams are Big Ten schools...
Digital Collegian
Junior goaltender Liam Souliere earns 1st career Big Ten weekly honor for Penn State men's hockey
Slowly building himself as a brick wall in net, junior goaltender Liam Souliere was recognized by the Big Ten on Tuesday. The conference awarded Penn State's starting goalie with the Big Ten Second Star of the Week after a stout performance in between the pipes against Wisconsin. In Penn State's...
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women's hockey looks to continue momentum going into home series against Mercyhurst
No. 11 Penn State will look to keep the ball rolling in its second week of conference play. In their last four games, the Nittany Lions have outscored opponents 21-4 while recording wins in each. The team will look to continue that dominance against the next challenging opponent on its schedule.
