New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
30 Swans Dead Of Bird Flu At Jersey Shore Lake: Report
Approximately 30 swans, a duck and a goose died of bird flu at a lake on the Jersey Shore, NJ Advance Media reports. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra confirmed the cases of bird flu at Lake of the Lilies, telling the outlet that "the risk of human transmission is low."
Stretch of scenic N.J. highway will reopen, officials announce
A section of scenic road that hugs the waterfront of the Round Valley reservoir will be reopened to traffic on Nov. 15 and New Jersey Water Authority officials said they will no longer seek to permanently close that portion of Route 629. County commissioners had asked the authority in September...
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
Bear found napping in a tree in Carteret, NJ
CARTERET — A black bear was tranquilized and relocated to a state park on Wednesday, after strolling along a main roadway and taking a nap in a tree. "Never ever have we ever had a wild black bear visit the borough," Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said on Facebook. According...
One Of The Worst Roads In Toms River, NJ Is Getting A Desperate Upgrade
Everyone has that one road they absolutely hate right?. Most of us drive every single day, to and from work or out to the store or to meet up with friends and family. And when you drive down a road that just treats your car like garbage it gets frustrating.
Shocking Closure of This Popular Beach Store in New Jersey
This was definitely a shock when I saw the sign. It’s one of those stores that you always find yourself wandering into when you’re at the beach. Even if you do not need anything. You’ll at least stop in once or twice. It has everything. It’s the...
Young boy trick-or-treating saves Halloween by refilling empty candy bowl in Toms River, NJ
One New Jersey woman found a heartwarming treat when looking at video from her doorbell camera - a young boy with a big heart and some extra candy.
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; big winners in NJ, Philadelphia
Powerball Winners: While nobody won the jackpot, there were big winners in Philadelphia and New Jersey.
Founder of the Jersey Shore’s iconic Circus Drive-In dies at 95
The “ringmaster” of the Circus Drive-In diner, a recently demolished Monmouth County landmark remembered for its 12-foot-tall clown sign, has died at the age of 95. Richard J. “Dick” Friedel, the founding owner of the circus-themed drive-in restaurant on Route 35 in Wall Township, died peacefully in his home on Oct. 27, according to his obituary.
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Nov. 4-10)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “The Light from the Yellow Star,” Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies exhibit of works by 60 students inspired by Robert Fisch’s book, through Dec. 31. Raritan Valley Community College, Route 28 West and Lamington Road in North Branch. raritanval.edu, michelle.edgar@raritanval.edu.
Dump Truck Flips On Jersey Shore
There was a debris spill when a dump truck overturned on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The truck flipped at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 18 northbound — south of the Garden State Parkway — in Tinton Falls, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Police Find Missing Fisherman In Toms River
A fisherman went missing at Callus Island County Park in Toms River, but was quickly located, authorities said. The water search, which included fire department boats, began mid-afternoon on Wednesday, Nov. 2. "There was a brief search for a fisherman but he was quickly located safe," a police department spokeswoman...
The Best Places to Live in the U.S., Did Ocean County Make the List
We love New Jersey and we know we live in the "best" place in the world. (Some might be smirking at that.) Personally, I love New Jersey and Ocean County, it's a little piece of heaven. According to this list, no...But we disagree. Money.com put out a list 50 best...
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
8 month project to upgrade aging water infrastructure begins this week in Toms River
Toms River, NJ- Veolia Water South Jersey has started a project to replace over two miles of aging water mains in the area of Water Street in downtown Toms River starting this week. According to the company, their work will run from Highland Parkway to Dock Street with crews working Monday through Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The project is scheduled to be completed by June of next year. The company says the total cost of the project represents a 3 million dollar investment into the long-term resiliency of the water infrastructure in downtown Toms River.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
Delish! The Best Egg Rolls in Ocean County, New Jersey
Whenever I have Asian cuisine I love to have a few things. I want chop-sticks to eat with, I'd like a pot of freshly brewed tea, and I want an egg roll. If I have those items, plus my entre', I'm a happy guy. According to YELP, here are the...
