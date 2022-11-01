Toms River, NJ- Veolia Water South Jersey has started a project to replace over two miles of aging water mains in the area of Water Street in downtown Toms River starting this week. According to the company, their work will run from Highland Parkway to Dock Street with crews working Monday through Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The project is scheduled to be completed by June of next year. The company says the total cost of the project represents a 3 million dollar investment into the long-term resiliency of the water infrastructure in downtown Toms River.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO