Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Jersey 101.5

Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ

Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bear found napping in a tree in Carteret, NJ

CARTERET — A black bear was tranquilized and relocated to a state park on Wednesday, after strolling along a main roadway and taking a nap in a tree. "Never ever have we ever had a wild black bear visit the borough," Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said on Facebook. According...
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

Founder of the Jersey Shore’s iconic Circus Drive-In dies at 95

The “ringmaster” of the Circus Drive-In diner, a recently demolished Monmouth County landmark remembered for its 12-foot-tall clown sign, has died at the age of 95. Richard J. “Dick” Friedel, the founding owner of the circus-themed drive-in restaurant on Route 35 in Wall Township, died peacefully in his home on Oct. 27, according to his obituary.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Nov. 4-10)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “The Light from the Yellow Star,” Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies exhibit of works by 60 students inspired by Robert Fisch’s book, through Dec. 31. Raritan Valley Community College, Route 28 West and Lamington Road in North Branch. raritanval.edu, michelle.edgar@raritanval.edu.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Flips On Jersey Shore

There was a debris spill when a dump truck overturned on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The truck flipped at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 18 northbound — south of the Garden State Parkway — in Tinton Falls, according to the state Department of Transportation.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Find Missing Fisherman In Toms River

A fisherman went missing at Callus Island County Park in Toms River, but was quickly located, authorities said. The water search, which included fire department boats, began mid-afternoon on Wednesday, Nov. 2. "There was a brief search for a fisherman but he was quickly located safe," a police department spokeswoman...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

8 month project to upgrade aging water infrastructure begins this week in Toms River

Toms River, NJ- Veolia Water South Jersey has started a project to replace over two miles of aging water mains in the area of Water Street in downtown Toms River starting this week. According to the company, their work will run from Highland Parkway to Dock Street with crews working Monday through Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The project is scheduled to be completed by June of next year. The company says the total cost of the project represents a 3 million dollar investment into the long-term resiliency of the water infrastructure in downtown Toms River.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

