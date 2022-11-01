Read full article on original website
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
A look at the players who won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar
BERLIN (AP) — Not every soccer star will be competing at the World Cup. Some big names will be missing from the tournament in Qatar because of injuries or because their countries didn’t qualify. ERLING HAALAND (Norway) The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first...
Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January
Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this,...
Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s win over Napoli: 'The reaction I wanted to see'
Jurgen Klopp was pleased by the way Liverpool bounced back from their latest Premier League setback by overcoming in-form Napoli in the Champions League.The Reds were beaten by a last-gasp goal against Leeds at the weekend but scored twice late on against their Italian opposition to finish their European group with a win.“[That was] the reaction I wanted to see,” Klopp said of his team’s performance.“I don’t think anybody doubts the quality, but that’s part of the problem as well, we don’t show it with consistency.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualificationLiverpool should not be written off after bad run, Jurgen Klopp insistsKlopp says Reds’ ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualification
Real Sociedad v Man Utd: Pick of the stats
Real Sociedad defeated Manchester United earlier in this season’s Europa League, earning their first victory against the Red Devils at the fifth attempt - also scoring their first goal in this fixture. Manchester United have lost their last two matches against Spanish opponents, against Atletico Madrid last season and...
Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos
Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester...
Exclusive: Manchester United and Leeds transfer target to have €45-50m asking price
Rennes striker Martin Terrier is attracting interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs at the moment, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the player’s asking price in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column. The Frenchman has been a prolific scorer in his time in Ligue 1, and it...
Alvarez has Aguero as City reference
Julian Alvarez couldn't have a better Manchester City guide than fellow Argentine Sergio Aguero. The pair spoke before Alvarez's move to Europe from South America, and while matching the achievements of City's record scorer might be a tough ask, Alvarez certainly has something to aim for. "We all...
Tuesday November 1st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Liam Rosenior: Hull City appoint former player as head coach
Hull City have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player between 2010 and 2015. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby County and replaces Shota Arveladze after the Georgian...
Ronnie Radford: Iconic FA Cup goalscorer dies aged 79
Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79. Radford powered home a 35-yard first-time shot on a muddy pitch to help non-league Hereford United upset top-flight Newcastle United in the third round in 1972. "Ronnie is not...
Man City predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Nottingham Forest host Brentford at the City Ground on Saturday as both teams aim to get back to winning ways. Forest were hammered 5-0 at Arsenal last time out as after their shock home win against Liverpool they were brought back down to earth with an almighty thud. Steve Cooper will want to see a response from his side and the home fans will whip up a boisterous atmosphere down by the banks of the River Trent.
Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend
An already-spicy encounter between Chelsea and Arsenal has been lent added piquancy by a promo clip recorded for BT Sport by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. “It’s nothing personal, Arsenal,” says the Chelsea striker, who is presumably eager to put one over on a club whose manager relieved him of the captaincy before shipping him off to Barcelona. “I’m back, I’m ready and I’m blue.” The striker’s harmless goading might carry more weight if he was currently firing on all cylinders but his return for Chelsea of three goals in 11 appearances – two of them off the bench – is hardly prolific. Aubameyang will be desperate to add to this tally on Sunday and should he do so, any celebration (or the lack thereof) will be scrutinised to within an inch of its life. On the day after Bonfire Night, here’s hoping for more fireworks at Stamford Bridge. Barry Glendenning.
Beard Report: “It’s Been A Tough Start To The Season, No Doubt About It”
There’s no other way to say it - Liverpool Women’s return to the FA WSL has been rough. A lot of the results haven’t gone how anyone has wanted, and there’s been injuries to vital positions that have hindered the squad. There is probably no one...
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
Guardiola: Walker and Phillips 'likely' ready for World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips should recover from their injuries in time to be available to England for the World Cup, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday. England coach Gareth Southgate will announce his squad next week and is unlikely to see Walker...
Marseille vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...
