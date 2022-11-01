An already-spicy encounter between Chelsea and Arsenal has been lent added piquancy by a promo clip recorded for BT Sport by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. “It’s nothing personal, Arsenal,” says the Chelsea striker, who is presumably eager to put one over on a club whose manager relieved him of the captaincy before shipping him off to Barcelona. “I’m back, I’m ready and I’m blue.” The striker’s harmless goading might carry more weight if he was currently firing on all cylinders but his return for Chelsea of three goals in 11 appearances – two of them off the bench – is hardly prolific. Aubameyang will be desperate to add to this tally on Sunday and should he do so, any celebration (or the lack thereof) will be scrutinised to within an inch of its life. On the day after Bonfire Night, here’s hoping for more fireworks at Stamford Bridge. Barry Glendenning.

5 HOURS AGO