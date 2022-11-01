UTICA, N.Y. -- Now that Halloween has come and gone, many parents are looking around their homes thinking the same thing, "we need to get rid of all this candy!" If you want to get rid of that wanted yet unwanted candy without being wasteful there is a way to do that. The Utica Rescue Mission will take extra candy, still in wrappers, to pass out to their clients.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO