Iconic Tiny's Grill for sale
UTICA, N.Y. -- After 32 years, Utica staple, Tiny's Grill is for sale for $380,000. The iconic State Street restaurant has been listed by Coldwell Banker as turn-key and ready to grow, with the new Nexus Center and Hospital close by. The building also has three apartments located above it.
Rome residents recognized for Halloween spirit in city's first decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome announced the winners of its inaugural Halloween Decorating Contest Thursday morning. Spookiest: 408 W. Bloomfield St. Most Creative: 7795 Turin St. Overall Favorite: 802 Elm St. There was also an honorable mention for 102 Oxford Court. Earlier this week, the community chose...
Utica Proud app promotes shopping locally
In an effort to help local business recuperate from the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Utica is launching a smartphone app called Utica Proud. City of Utica ayor Robert Palmieri kicked off the app with a formal announcement at Utica City Hall. "Our local businesses are...
Local businesses can take part in display and decoration contest
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A display and decoration contest will be taking place for local businesses in the New Hartford Chamber. The public can vote for their favorite display and watch on social media for a list of participating businesses. There will be different categories to vote for including, "most festive" and "most creative."
Friends of the Oneonta Theatre announce revitalization project
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The Friends of the Oneonta Theatre (FOTOT) announced Thursday, the beginning of the theatre's revitalization project. "As we celebrate this historic event, we raise a glass to FOTOT Board Members. We are thankful for their hard work and dedication," a statement from the FOTOT said. The theatre...
Utica Proud app offers rewards for shopping at local small businesses
UTICA, N.Y. – Patrons of small businesses in Utica can soon earn rewards through a new app called Utica Proud. The free app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play starting Thursday, Nov. 3, will reward local purchases with “Halfmoons," which are points that can be redeemed as cash credits toward future purchases.
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
Mayor of Little Falls suggests partnership with City of Utica at common council meeting
UTICA, N.Y. -- At the Utica Common Council meeting on Wednesday, the mayor of Little Falls, Mark Blask, had the chance to speak and discuss how his city could collaborate in the future with Utica. Blask says there are a lot of municipalities in Upstate New York that have similar...
Griffo honors local leaders with New York State Senate Commendation Awards
UTICA, N.Y. – Several members of the community were recognized Thursday with New York State Senate Commendation Awards for their work to benefit the people of the Mohawk Valley. Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, presented the annual awards during a ceremony at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute. “It is a great pleasure...
Annual award banquet honoring horses, owners and breeders set for Nov. 13
Vernon, N.Y. -- The annual awards banquet honoring horses, their owners and breeders, will take place on Nov. 13 at Vernon Downs Casino Hotel. A cocktail reception is being hosted by USTA District 8 and will begin at 5 p.m. with the banquet right after at 6 p.m. Tickets are...
MVAR raises $750 for Evelyn's House
Utica, NY - On Sept. 22 the Mohawk Valley Association of REALTORS (MVAR) held its annual REALTOR Safety event at the Fort Schuyler Club. Including matched funds from the Association, $750 was raised by MVAR members. On Oct. 27 the money was donated to Evelyn’s House. Evelyn's House is...
Volunteers sought to help seniors with shoveling this winter
With winter around the corner, the Oneida County Office for the Aging and 50 Forward Mohawk Valley are partnering again to connect seniors with volunteers willing to shovel the entrances and walkways around their homes when it snows. "There is a great need for this service and we had some...
"Christmas and Crafts" at Turning Stone back this year
VERONA, N.Y. -- Christmas & Crafts at Turning Stone Resort Casino will be held this November at the Casino's Event Center. The event will offer a mix of vendors, including jewelry, treats, New York State wineries, spirits and distilleries, crocheted items, wreaths, pet apparel and more. Dates & Times are:
Rescue Mission of Utica taking candy donations following Halloween holiday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Now that Halloween has come and gone, many parents are looking around their homes thinking the same thing, "we need to get rid of all this candy!" If you want to get rid of that wanted yet unwanted candy without being wasteful there is a way to do that. The Utica Rescue Mission will take extra candy, still in wrappers, to pass out to their clients.
Re-striping of Genesee Street topic at Utica Common Council Meeting
UTICA, N.Y. -- The subject of re-striping Genesee Street in Utica was a hot topic of interest during the Utica Common Council meeting, Wednesday. Quite a few people spoke to the council and most that did, were in favor of the trial, but some were not. Earlier in the week,...
Local schools receive piano donations from Rick Zuccaro
UTICA, N.Y. -- Some local schools have been on the receiving end of Rick Zuccaro's, Digital Piano Donation Program. Holland Patent, New York Mills Elementary, Conkling Elementary, Whitesboro Middle School, Clinton Elementary and Sauquoit Elementary are just some of the local schools that have received a piano. "There is a...
Nexus Center on track to open in time for first scheduled tournament
UTICA, N.Y. – As the completion of the Nexus Center in downtown Utica nears, more than 20 teams are lined up to play a hockey tournament on Nov. 11. While parts might still resemble a construction site, contractors on Monday told Center officials they don't foresee having to reschedule the tournament, but there will be a flurry of activity this week. One of the three multi-purpose playing surfaces has been filled with ice and another is being completed Tuesday with dasher boards.
Drive-thru pet food giveaway in Utica this Friday
UTICA, N.Y. – Inflation has affected the cost of almost everything - including pet food. So, 4PetSake Food Pantry is holding a drive-thru giveaway to help struggling pet owners feed their cats and dogs. On Friday, Nov. 4, people can pick up canned cat food, canned dog food or...
Pastor Ballman hosts community meeting regarding tent city
UTICA, N.Y. -- Pastor Mike Ballman hosted a meeting at his church Wednesday, to discuss the Tent City, shut down by the Oneida County Health Department. City residents attended the meeting where Ballman called it a rally to be a voice for people who do not have a place to stay.
MVCC holds ribbon cutting for new aviation maintenance classroom
ROME, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC) unveiled its new aviation maintenance classroom Wednesday. A ribbon cutting at the MVCC Aviation Training Center, along the flight line of Griffiss International Airport was held and sponsored by CommuteAir, a United Express airlines. Thanks to the six-year partnership, MVCC graduates can...
