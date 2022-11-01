Read full article on original website
WFISD address the academic performance of Kirby Middle School
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the past four years, Kirby Middle School has performed poorly in academic ratings earning a warning from the Texas Education Agency that improvements must be made and if they aren’t made then Kirby could be no more. It was a school that was once nationally recognized as a Texas Blue […]
Mount Pleasant Baptist support group completes Live Well Workshop
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church recently received certificates for completing a special 6-week workshop on living well. The “Live Well Workshops: Take Back Your Health” was developed by Standfield University and provided by Wichita Falls Health Department instructors...
WF artist commissoned by The Alliance to paint mural at Weeks Park
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls Public works department has partnered with the alliance to commission artist Aaron Soto of Wichita Falls to design and paint a four-sided mural on a building in weeks park. Soto says this is part of a beautification program that they’re...
What is the Official Sandwich of Wichita Falls for National Sandwich Day?
Today is National Sandwich Day and I was going to do a post on the best sandwich shops in town, but then I remembered. We have some super unique sandwiches in town. Every day is some stupid holiday and I tend to ignore 99% of them. However, a day where I am encouraged to enjoy a sandwich? Yeah, I'll sign the hell up for that. Let's give some of our local sandwich shops some love on this important of holidays.
Burkburnett Middle School opens new student-run cafe
Burkburnett Middle School students and faculty held an official grand opening for their B3 Cafe Thursday morning.
Scholarship set up to honor Danny and Susie Nix
A scholarship fund has been created to honor Burkburnett’s Danny and Susie Nix. The scholarship will help Burkburnett students continue their education in college or at a trade school. The Nixs provided a combined 69 years of service to students in Burkburnett. Checks to be sent to the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation at 2405 […]
Wichita Falls Transfer Station closed until further notice
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls announced that the Transfer Station would be closed until further notice on Facebook Wednesday morning. According to the city of Wichita Falls, the closure of the Transfer Station, located at 3200 Lawrence Road, began on November 2, 2022, due to an inoperable scale.+ The City said […]
Friday Severe Weather Chances
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm will move across the area on Friday morning with a chance for a few storms. An isolated storm may produce some gusty winds and perhaps a little severe weather. The greater chance for severe storms develops closer to I35 in the afternoon as a line develops and moves east. The system will be east of us on Saturday and Sunday with more great fall weather expected.
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: Newly released court documents are shedding light on the investigation into a shooting that claimed the life of a 45 year old Wichita Falls man. Officers arrested Sidney Donnell Garcia Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at a motel in the 1700 block...
NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone. “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society. It’s highly […]
TIMELINE: Homicides in Wichita Falls hit 17 for 2022, pass 2021 total
As of Thursday, October 27, there have been 17 homicides so far this year in Wichita Falls.
Wichita County lifts burn ban
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court lifted the current burn ban on Monday. The move comes after most of the area saw decent rainfall last week. The burn ban had gone into effect as of Oct. 1, 2022 before it was canceled.
Beloved Wichita Falls radio personality dies
A beloved radio personality and DJ for a longstanding Wichita Falls country music radio station has died.
Iowa Park VFD cut driver from rollover crash on FM 367
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover wreck near F.M. 367 and Horseshoe Lake Road. Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, several first responders got a report of a rollover. Several Wichita County deputies were on scene to control traffic. According to a Facebook post from Wichita […]
Springtown, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Springtown. The Wichita Falls High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. The Wichita Falls High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on November 03, 2022, 16:30:00.
Tornados possible during Friday morning storms
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday morning commute for some Texomans could be impacted due to predicted severe weather in the area. As we head into Friday morning, we will see chances for severe storms in the region. Starting at 6 a.m. and continuing until Noon, is when the northwestern and western counties will see their […]
One hospitalized after stabbing in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after multiple units responded to a stabbing. Around 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Wichita Falls police and AMR responded to the intersection of 900 block of Humphreys Street about reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators say a male was stabbed […]
Hirschi appeal over Graham football game ruling denied
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has released new information regarding the status of Hirschi High School’s Oct. 7 football game against Graham High School. The game was officially suspended in the final seconds of the third quarter after an incident between players on the field. Hirschi was originally awarded the win, but that decision was later overturned due to Hirschi reportedly fielding an ineligible player. The game was then ruled as a double forfeiture.
Kemp Center for the Arts opens retrospective art show, benefit sale
A new show by local artist Jane Spears is now on exhibit in the Northlight Gallery at the Kemp Center for the Arts.
3-year-old’s death being investigated by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child Thursday morning. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to an incident at 6:28 a.m. on November 3, 2022, in the 1400 block of North Rosewood. It was reported that CPR was being performed on a three-year-old. […]
