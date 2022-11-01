ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

newschannel6now.com

Mount Pleasant Baptist support group completes Live Well Workshop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church recently received certificates for completing a special 6-week workshop on living well. The “Live Well Workshops: Take Back Your Health” was developed by Standfield University and provided by Wichita Falls Health Department instructors...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WF artist commissoned by The Alliance to paint mural at Weeks Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls Public works department has partnered with the alliance to commission artist Aaron Soto of Wichita Falls to design and paint a four-sided mural on a building in weeks park. Soto says this is part of a beautification program that they’re...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

What is the Official Sandwich of Wichita Falls for National Sandwich Day?

Today is National Sandwich Day and I was going to do a post on the best sandwich shops in town, but then I remembered. We have some super unique sandwiches in town. Every day is some stupid holiday and I tend to ignore 99% of them. However, a day where I am encouraged to enjoy a sandwich? Yeah, I'll sign the hell up for that. Let's give some of our local sandwich shops some love on this important of holidays.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Scholarship set up to honor Danny and Susie Nix

A scholarship fund has been created to honor Burkburnett’s Danny and Susie Nix. The scholarship will help Burkburnett students continue their education in college or at a trade school. The Nixs provided a combined 69 years of service to students in Burkburnett. Checks to be sent to the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation at 2405 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Friday Severe Weather Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm will move across the area on Friday morning with a chance for a few storms. An isolated storm may produce some gusty winds and perhaps a little severe weather. The greater chance for severe storms develops closer to I35 in the afternoon as a line develops and moves east. The system will be east of us on Saturday and Sunday with more great fall weather expected.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: Newly released court documents are shedding light on the investigation into a shooting that claimed the life of a 45 year old Wichita Falls man. Officers arrested Sidney Donnell Garcia Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at a motel in the 1700 block...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLST/KSAN

NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone.  “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society. It’s highly […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita County lifts burn ban

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court lifted the current burn ban on Monday. The move comes after most of the area saw decent rainfall last week. The burn ban had gone into effect as of Oct. 1, 2022 before it was canceled.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park VFD cut driver from rollover crash on FM 367

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover wreck near F.M. 367 and Horseshoe Lake Road. Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, several first responders got a report of a rollover. Several Wichita County deputies were on scene to control traffic. According to a Facebook post from Wichita […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Tornados possible during Friday morning storms

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday morning commute for some Texomans could be impacted due to predicted severe weather in the area. As we head into Friday morning, we will see chances for severe storms in the region. Starting at 6 a.m. and continuing until Noon, is when the northwestern and western counties will see their […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One hospitalized after stabbing in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after multiple units responded to a stabbing. Around 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Wichita Falls police and AMR responded to the intersection of 900 block of Humphreys Street about reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators say a male was stabbed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Hirschi appeal over Graham football game ruling denied

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has released new information regarding the status of Hirschi High School’s Oct. 7 football game against Graham High School. The game was officially suspended in the final seconds of the third quarter after an incident between players on the field. Hirschi was originally awarded the win, but that decision was later overturned due to Hirschi reportedly fielding an ineligible player. The game was then ruled as a double forfeiture.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

3-year-old’s death being investigated by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child Thursday morning. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to an incident at 6:28 a.m. on November 3, 2022, in the 1400 block of North Rosewood. It was reported that CPR was being performed on a three-year-old. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

