Today is National Sandwich Day and I was going to do a post on the best sandwich shops in town, but then I remembered. We have some super unique sandwiches in town. Every day is some stupid holiday and I tend to ignore 99% of them. However, a day where I am encouraged to enjoy a sandwich? Yeah, I'll sign the hell up for that. Let's give some of our local sandwich shops some love on this important of holidays.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO