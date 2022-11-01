ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is a social media superstar and one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds

Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 64 results: Amanda Lemos stops Marina Rodriguez, calls for title shot

Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos squared off in a Strawweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both women found their range early with kicks and feints. About 90 seconds into the fight, the pair traded power shots while continuing the feeling out process. A big Lemos low kick spun Rodriguez around. Really, it was an uneventful, low output round from both women, but Lemos botched a takedown attempt in the closing 30 seconds and gave Rodriguez top position.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition

It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn

WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
MiddleEasy

Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Brutally TKO’s Rugby Legend Sonny Bill Williams In Retirement Fight (Highlights)

Mark Hunt stopped Sonny Bill Williams in four rounds. The MMA legend confirmed he is officially retired from fighting at any combat sport. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt put on a show in his final fighting bow at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney Saturday. Hunt faced Rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams in an action-packed boxing match that ended in a brutal TKO stoppage.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury

News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
MMAmania.com

Too soon? Marina Rodriguez questions stoppage loss to Amanda Lemos in UFC Vegas 64’s main event

Marina Rodriguez thinks her fight at UFC Vegas 64 last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, was stopped too soon. It didn’t take long for one-half of UFC Vegas 64’s main event to protest the stoppage on social media, as a few hours after the conclusion of the main event, Rodriguez claimed that referee Jason Herzog stopped her fight against Amanda Lemos too soon (watch highlights).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 64, The Morning After: Neil Magny, model of consistency

Neil Magny is not a flashy fighter. “The Haitian Sensation” has been on UFC’s roster since 2013, when he lost two of his first three fights. He’s stopped some opponents via strikes, but Magny doesn’t actually knockout opponents. He gets them tired, they stop defending, and his attritional damage results in the referee waving them off.
MMAmania.com

Video: UFC fighter chops off hair to make weight in dramatic scene at APEX

Several fighters missed weight for UFC Vegas 64. Veteran flyweight Shanna Young was not one of them, thanks to her long locks and a nearby pair of scissors. “The Shanimal” came in heavy on her first try, tipping the scale at 127 pounds, but a little extra work — followed by a little snip-snip — had Young at 126 even on her final attempt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 64 - New Blood: The ‘Tractor’ factor

In addition to losing its original main event, UFC Vegas 64 this weekend (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, features just one fresh face. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where I venerate any promotion that puts their content on YouTube, we check out a once-beaten, up-and-comer from Brazil.
LAS VEGAS, NV

