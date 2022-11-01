Read full article on original website
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is a social media superstar and one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds
Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
Stephen Thompson: 'I don't even understand why' Khamzat Chimaev is still a welterweight
Stephen Thompson thinks Khamzat Chimaev should move up to middleweight. Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds for his welterweight bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September. Due to the big miss, Chimaev ended up drawing Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout instead and ran through him in Round 1.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Bare Knuckle FC 32 turn into a brawl after fighter disqualified over headbutts
You never know what wild thing you’re going to see at a Bare Knuckle FC event. That point was underscored this weekend when a brawl broke out at BKFC 32 in Orlando, Florida after one fighter was disqualified for multiple headbutts. The fight was called at 1:50 of the...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 results: Amanda Lemos stops Marina Rodriguez, calls for title shot
Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos squared off in a Strawweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both women found their range early with kicks and feints. About 90 seconds into the fight, the pair traded power shots while continuing the feeling out process. A big Lemos low kick spun Rodriguez around. Really, it was an uneventful, low output round from both women, but Lemos botched a takedown attempt in the closing 30 seconds and gave Rodriguez top position.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition
It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn
WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Brutally TKO’s Rugby Legend Sonny Bill Williams In Retirement Fight (Highlights)
Mark Hunt stopped Sonny Bill Williams in four rounds. The MMA legend confirmed he is officially retired from fighting at any combat sport. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt put on a show in his final fighting bow at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney Saturday. Hunt faced Rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams in an action-packed boxing match that ended in a brutal TKO stoppage.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Mario Bautista slices through Benito Lopez for early submission | UFC Vegas 64
Mario Bautista spoiled the return of bantamweight fighter Benito Lopez earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, earning a dominant first-round submission (armbar). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 64 On ESPN+. PIVOTAL STRAWWEIGHT CONTENDER BOUT! Ultimate Fighting...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury
News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
MMAmania.com
Too soon? Marina Rodriguez questions stoppage loss to Amanda Lemos in UFC Vegas 64’s main event
Marina Rodriguez thinks her fight at UFC Vegas 64 last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, was stopped too soon. It didn’t take long for one-half of UFC Vegas 64’s main event to protest the stoppage on social media, as a few hours after the conclusion of the main event, Rodriguez claimed that referee Jason Herzog stopped her fight against Amanda Lemos too soon (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64, The Morning After: Neil Magny, model of consistency
Neil Magny is not a flashy fighter. “The Haitian Sensation” has been on UFC’s roster since 2013, when he lost two of his first three fights. He’s stopped some opponents via strikes, but Magny doesn’t actually knockout opponents. He gets them tired, they stop defending, and his attritional damage results in the referee waving them off.
MMAmania.com
Fail! Watch singer apologize to Tito Ortiz during truly awful national anthem rendition | Freedom Fight Night 3
Tito Ortiz and company tried to put on a great event last night (Fri., Nov. 4, 2022) at Freedom Fight Night 3 inside Arizona Financial Federal Theater in Phoenix, Ariz., but the mixed martial arts (MMA) card was doomed from the beginning. Like any other sporting event held in the...
MMAmania.com
Islam Makhachev casts doubt on Alexander Volkanovski fight in Australia: ‘Stop playing games’
After Islam Makhachev cut through Charles Oliveira with relative ease at UFC 280, it seemed like Alexander Volkanovski was next for the new lightweight champion. Probably in Australia, given the UFC was returning to Perth in February. But that may not be the case, according to Islam. Makhachev was probably...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64’s Grant Dawson explains Tony Ferguson post-fight call out: ‘I’ve been waiting my whole life’
Las Vegas, Nev. — Grant Dawson had a name locked and loaded for his next fight, Tony Ferguson, after “KGD” picked up his biggest win inside the Octagon last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64. Dawson wiped out former Olympic silver medal-winning wrestler, Mark O. Madsen, taking his undefeated record in the process.
MMAmania.com
Video: UFC fighter chops off hair to make weight in dramatic scene at APEX
Several fighters missed weight for UFC Vegas 64. Veteran flyweight Shanna Young was not one of them, thanks to her long locks and a nearby pair of scissors. “The Shanimal” came in heavy on her first try, tipping the scale at 127 pounds, but a little extra work — followed by a little snip-snip — had Young at 126 even on her final attempt.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Neil Magny submits Daniel Rodriguez for most wins in welterweight history | UFC Vegas 64
Neil Magny is now the all-time wins leader in the UFC’s welterweight division after stopping Daniel Rodriguez with a third-round submission (D’Arce choke) earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas...
MMAmania.com
Dustin Poirier ‘very impressed’ with Islam Makhachev’s UFC 280 title win: ‘That’s the highest level’
Dustin Poirier has finally chimed in on Islam Makhachev’s submission win over Charles Oliviera at UFC 280 to claim the undisputed UFC lightweight title and “Diamond” is beyond impressed. As one of the top lightweights on the UFC roster today Poirier keeps a close eye on the...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 - New Blood: The ‘Tractor’ factor
In addition to losing its original main event, UFC Vegas 64 this weekend (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, features just one fresh face. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where I venerate any promotion that puts their content on YouTube, we check out a once-beaten, up-and-comer from Brazil.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! New footage leaks of Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul camp scuffle, beer-soaked bodyguard
As is often the case, Team Nate Diaz instigated a bit of chaos at a public event last weekend. The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event was scene of the latest scuffle Diaz and his camp have started, and per usual, Diaz walked off claiming himself the victor. New...
