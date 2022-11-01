Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
2022 Election: Profiling the race for Illinois’ 46th State Senate seat
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Three hot button topics encapsulate the election cycle this fall: economy, crime, and abortion rights. These are three topics we’re diving into with our State Senate candidates for Illinois’ 46th District. First is incumbent State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). Sen. Koehler has been...
Central Illinois Proud
Biden and Harris expected in Chicago, help with midterm elections
CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area.
Central Illinois Proud
Darren Bailey, JB Pritzker to accept election results win or lose
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — After years of election denial regarding the 2020 presidential election, a challenge has been raised here in Illinois. It’s primetime in this year’s midterm elections. Candidates are making their final push to get elected, and campaigns are digging up any dirt they can on their opponents.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Happy’ and ‘mad’: 2 visions in Colorado governor’s race
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Seeking a second term as Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis refers to himself with a simple phrase as he tries to fend off a barrage of attacks from a challenger trying to become the state’s first Republican governor since 2007: “Happy dad.”
Central Illinois Proud
Chicago man charged with threatening Darren Bailey
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been charged with threatening Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey. 21-year-old Scott Lennox of Chicago is accused of leaving a voicemail with violent threats to Bailey last month. Lennox is facing three felony charges: one charge each of Threatening a Public Official,...
Central Illinois Proud
Carle Health to take over UnityPoint Health Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health has signed a strategic affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois and UnityPoint Health to replace UnityPoint Health as the parent organization of the Central Illinois hospital systems. UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, affiliated clinics,...
Central Illinois Proud
Cold front to bring rain, storms and wind to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – As a large scale trough is bringing rain and snow to many areas west of the Rockies while mild and dry weather is in place to the east. Central Illinois will continue to see temperatures in the lower 70s with breezy conditions until the storm system arrives Friday and Saturday.
