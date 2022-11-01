Read full article on original website
You Will Not Believe the Size of This Kid at 9 Months Old
Babies come in all shapes and sizes. Right from the beginning. Big, small, round, long...and they grow up into a wide variety of adults. Genetics play a role, but it's confusing; you can get siblings of all sizes, and it doesn't always seem to be determined by the size of the parents, either, which anyone who's ever seen a petite mom with a giant baby strapped to her chest can attest. Is it something moms eat during pregnancy?
iheart.com
Oprah Drops Favorite Things 2022 - Check It Out
It's HERE! Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 and this year the focus is on local, woman owned, small business and much more!. Honestly this is the first year that I've seen a lot of affordable gifts for everyone on the list. Clearly there are a few pricey items like a $900 espresso machine and a $700 pizza stone, but most of the pricey items are understandably under the kitchen gadget section.
Barbra Streisand: ‘It’s the funniest thing to me that people still can’t get my name right’
On the night of 9 September 1960, an 18-year-old Barbra Streisand made her way through Greenwich Village to a tiny club called the Bon Soir to perform the first paid solo show of her career. “I remember walking to the club wearing an antique vest from the thrift shop and antique shoes from the 1920s that I still have in my closet today,” she recalled to the Guardian earlier this month. “On the way, I remember thinking, ‘this could be the beginning of a big change in my life.’”
CNET
A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: See If Yours Is on the List
We all love our dogs. They're the cutest, most cuddly friend we could ever ask for, unless of course, you're more of a cat person. Just because you think your dog is the best, though, doesn't mean they actually are. Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
intheknow.com
Parents use bubble wand to prevent toddler from wandering off in crowded places
These TikTok parents’ clever bubble wand hack is a genius way to keep toddlers occupied and prevent them from wandering off when visiting crowded places. A fun trip to the amusement park, or any crowded place, can be tricky with toddlers in tow. Fortunately, sometimes a simple bubble wand is all you need to keep little ones entertained and prevent them from wandering off, as shown in this amusing video from TikTok parents Kimmy and Steven Houghton (@houghton.family), which features an interesting take on the proverbial carrot on a stick.
pethelpful.com
Video of Baby Shetland Pony Waking Up for the Day Is Total Cuteness Overload
Ready for your daily dose of cute? This little Shetland Pony may need to hit snooze before showing off his sweet face, but that's A-OK with us. The way his owner and mom woke him up for the day is just the sweetest thing!. TikToker and rancher @Madeline_seth2015 shared the...
Remembering the time Primus performed a slap-bass version of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in the 90s and sent everyone into a funk-metal frenzy
Primus frontman Les Claypool once slapped out Master Of Puppets on his bass at a 1994 show - and it ruled
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Delish
Christmas Brie
Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
Woman finds hilarious note previous owner left under her wallpaper in the 90s
A woman ended up going viral after making a surprise discovery underneath her wallpaper, having found a ‘very British response’ waiting for her. Homes are often filled with signs of former life, whether it’s pencil marks on a doorframe denoting the growing heights of children or a mouldy, old forgotten carrot that you discover in the fridge on the day you move in.
modernfarmer.com
The Story of a Family In 100 Recipes
To speak with the Leung family is to find yourself dropped directly into the middle of a conversation that has spanned decades. Speaking over each other, laughing at each other’s jokes and making references to long-time family legacies, the Leungs are boisterous and funny, comfortable and happy to be together. It’s exactly the vibe you want when you sit down at a kitchen table.
suggest.com
Brooke Shields’ Advice For Parents Of Adult Children Is Spot-On
Brooke Shields frequently gives advice and helpful tips on her Instagram account for Beginning is Now, an organization she founded for women over 40. In a recent video, Shields shares her biggest takeaway about parenting young adult children, and it’s something everyone could benefit from hearing. Shields Said She...
Neil Patrick Harris and Family Dress Up as Fast Food Icons for Halloween
Just like any other year, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and their two kids, Gideon and Harper Burtka-Harris, totally took over Halloween with their extravagant costumes. This time, they decided to embody various fast food icons, with Harris as a worn-down Ronald McDonald, Burtka as a sleepy Burger King, Gideon as a tiny Colonel Sanders, and Harper as a cheeky Wendy.
The Brachel Is a Dreamy ‘Brigitte Bardot Meets Rachel Green’ Haircut
This summer we told you about The Sachel, the “shag meets Rachel Green” mash-up hair trend. But now that fall and winter are here, make room for The Brachel. It’s another deliriously dreamy hair hybrid that, frankly, we need ASAP. One person who definitely understands the assignment...
thedigitalfix.com
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story review (2022): outrageous and intelligent
If we’re all afraid to say it, then I will. I’m sick of drama movie biopics about musicians. That’s not to say that Rocketman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Elvis were in any way bad, but in the last few years, this particular genre has become a little oversaturated. This is why Weird: The Al Yankovic Story couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.
John Lennon Said The Beatles Were ‘More Intellectual’ Than the Bee Gees
John Lennon compared The Beatles and the Bee Gees before saying "the middle classes" only started listening to the Fab Four after the publication of a certain article.
NC Man Takes Home From Abandoned to Dream Cottage and the Results are Jaw-Dropping
Talk about a house flip!
pethelpful.com
Grandma's Reaction to Being Suprised With a Puppy After Dog's Passing Is So Moving
TikTok user @maryemmadavidson and her family decided to do something special for their grandmother because well, their grandmother has had a really difficult year and a half. First, her lifelong partner passed, and then just a few weeks ago, her dog crossed the rainbow bridge. Ugh, we can't imagine what she's going through.
Kevin Bacon's Family Are Halloween Pros With A "Horror Tradition"
Some actors seem to get typecast, constantly playing the tough guy, the bad guy, or the hopeless romantic, so much so that it’s hard to imagine them playing any other character. Others show a mountain of range. Then there’s Kevin Bacon — and his family, wife Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon — who seem to be able to characters from every type of movie, from Footloose to Animal House. When it comes to scary movies, however, Kevin Bacon is a little bit of an underrated scream king. And his whole family really is part of a horror dynasty, as well.
