These TikTok parents’ clever bubble wand hack is a genius way to keep toddlers occupied and prevent them from wandering off when visiting crowded places. A fun trip to the amusement park, or any crowded place, can be tricky with toddlers in tow. Fortunately, sometimes a simple bubble wand is all you need to keep little ones entertained and prevent them from wandering off, as shown in this amusing video from TikTok parents Kimmy and Steven Houghton (@houghton.family), which features an interesting take on the proverbial carrot on a stick.

1 DAY AGO