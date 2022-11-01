Read full article on original website
Lisa Smith
2d ago
They need to stop mailing in ballots period and make everyone go to the polls and vote. The only mail in ballot needs to be for military that are in active war.
Harris County voters spending more time casting ballot at new voting machines
Prepare to spend extra time at the polls. Harris County has the longest ballot in the country, the administrator's office says.
Houston Press
Texas Civil Rights Project Urges Galveston to Increase Polling Locations
This week the Texas Civil Rights Project sent a letter to the Galveston County clerk’s office, requesting an increase in the number of polling locations open in the county. There are only 28 polling locations in operation, which stands below the legal requirement of having 41 polling locations. According to Sarah Chen, an attorney and legal fellow with the Civil Rights Project, if Galveston wants to comply with the 50 percent rule of having one polling location for every two precincts, they will need to find the resources to increase the number of polling locations even higher than the legal requirement to 49 active sites.
Houston Press
Just a Few Days Left For Early Voting and Still No Federal Monitors
This Monday, voters made their way through canvassers crowding the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on Gray, to join a line that wrapped around the building. There was no sign of the federal monitors that officials in Houston and Harris County had been asked to be present. According to Roxanne Werner, the...
iheart.com
Liberal Pct. 6 Constable Attacks Mattress Mac For Supporting Crime Victims
Harris County Pct. 6 Constable Silvia Trevino is supporting Lina Hidalgo & is a far-left hack so she is attacking Mattress Mac for giving a voice to crime victim. Of course she’s also playing the race card. Here’s what Trevino posted on social media:. April Aguirre, the aunt...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County courts moving to new jury reporting system
Responding to a county court at law jury summons just got a little easier thanks to the Liberty County Clerk’s Office and new Odyssey software through Tyler Technology. “When we got the Tyler Technology software, one component was Odyssey jury software for people who receive a jury summons. People are summoned to jury duty through a letter sent to them by mail. In this is a card that they must bring with them on the day of court. Once they arrive for court, we then have to get them signed in, which is very time consuming and requires a County Clerk employee to enter their information into the system,” said Liberty County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers. “Now everyone can fill out the information online by using the bar code on their summons and logging in through a website using their cell phones.”
KHOU
Texas governor candidates work to get out the vote in Houston, Harris County amid lower-than-expected voter turnout
We’re inching closer to 4 million votes cast in early voting in Texas, but for both governor candidates, they’re concerned about the lower-than-expected turnout. That turnout is why there’s an effort from both sides to get out the vote in Houston and Harris County. From knocking on...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County Democratic officials decry ‘racist’ election mailers
Democratic elected officials across Houston and Harris County on Tuesday criticized election mailers they called racist. Two Harris County residents said they received election-related mail with the words "Important Election Information” printed on the front containing a bumper sticker that says, “Latinos are voting republican and blacks are voting democrat” and "Los latinos están votando Republicano y los negros están votando demócrata.” It’s unclear who’s behind the mailers.
Fort Bend ISD needs voters' help to hire more police, increase teacher pay
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend residents have something unusual to ponder as Election Day approaches. The Fort Bend Independent School District wants to hire more police officers and increase teacher pay, but to do this more funds must be raised through the district's Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Tax Rate, which is one of two tax rates Fort Bend residents pay. The M&O tax rate is used to fund teacher pay, staff compensation and other district operational needs.
'They will not divide us': Harris County Democrats say racist election mailers sent to Latino voters
HOUSTON — As politics continue to heat up a week away from Election Day, Harris County Democrats say racist mailers are being sent to Latino voters to inappropriately influence the election. Latino voters in Harris County are receiving mail that's labeled "important election information." The envelopes contain bumper stickers...
New Texas Election poll watchers: Enhanced protections concern some of possible voter intimidation
When casting your vote, you may notice poll watchers. But why are they there?
Former Houston Health Department administrator pleads guilty to bribery
HOUSTON — A former Houston Health Department administrator faces up to a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to bribery. Barry Barnes, 62, was part of a kickback scheme from March 2019 to March 2021, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said Thursday. He accepted bribes from three businesses applying for health department contracts, according to the feds.
Click2Houston.com
GUILTY: Houston Health Department official Barry Barnes admits taking bribes in federal court, US Attorney says
HOUSTON – Barry Barnes, a former administrative and community outreach coordinator at the Houston Health Department pleaded guilty in federal court to bribery. The case is the result of an FBI raid in February at the Houston Health Department’s headquarters. Barnes accepted bribes from three businesses in order...
POLL: Harris Co Precinct 4 commissioner’s race a dead heat
The margin between the current Republican commissioner and the Democratic challenger amounts to a tie.
Deadline Eminent for First Half Payment! Cheryl E. Johnson, Galveston County Tax Assessor-Collector
Galveston County property owners wishing to take advantage of the half-payment option have until. November 30th to make the first payment, with the second half due (without penalty and interest) on June 30, 2023.
KHOU
Harris County is already expecting late election results for the November midterms
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Election Day could turn into a long night in Harris County, as officials there are already warning about late results. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum says his office has been running scenarios and situations trying to calculate how long the vote count could take.
Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend
GALVESTON, Texas — The annual Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend with the four-day motorcycle event kicking off on Thursday. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday in historic downtown Galveston and along Seawall Boulevard, including concerts, exhibits, and vendors. More than 500,000 people are expected to...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Mayor Turner announce new plans for historic Riverside General Hospital site
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Qatar Harvey Fund (QHF) officials and health experts provided updates on the multimillion-dollar renovation project at the historic Riverside General Hospital, which will reportedly house Harris Public Health and other vital health-related services. According to a news release,...
fox26houston.com
The Harris County budget- not what Judge Hidalgo had hoped for in the next fiscal year
Commissioners Cagle and Ramsey both boycotted Commissioners Court meetings to prevent a quorum and allow the Democratic majority to push through a new tax rate and a higher county budget. Judge Lina Hidalgo maintains the extra dollars are needed in order for the County to continue basic services.
Daily Cougar Online
Hobby School Poll Finds Texas Republicans Are Gaining Ground
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 13 percentage points in the final days leading up to the 2022 election, an election driven by voter concerns about crime and public safety, inflation and the reliability of the state’s electric grid. A poll released Tuesday...
FOX 28 Spokane
Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that has promoted election conspiracy theories and provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election have been jailed. A federal judge found they failed to provide information in a defamation lawsuit filed against the group. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips run True the Vote. They were detained by U.S. Marshals following a Monday order by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt. Engelbrecht and Phillips and their Houston-based organization are being sued by Konnech Inc., a Michigan-based company that provides election software used to recruit and train poll workers. Konnech accuses True the Vote of making false claims that the company is involved in a Chinese-related conspiracy.
