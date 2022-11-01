ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 6

Lisa Smith
2d ago

They need to stop mailing in ballots period and make everyone go to the polls and vote. The only mail in ballot needs to be for military that are in active war.

Reply(4)
2
Related
Houston Press

Texas Civil Rights Project Urges Galveston to Increase Polling Locations

This week the Texas Civil Rights Project sent a letter to the Galveston County clerk’s office, requesting an increase in the number of polling locations open in the county. There are only 28 polling locations in operation, which stands below the legal requirement of having 41 polling locations. According to Sarah Chen, an attorney and legal fellow with the Civil Rights Project, if Galveston wants to comply with the 50 percent rule of having one polling location for every two precincts, they will need to find the resources to increase the number of polling locations even higher than the legal requirement to 49 active sites.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Houston Press

Just a Few Days Left For Early Voting and Still No Federal Monitors

This Monday, voters made their way through canvassers crowding the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on Gray, to join a line that wrapped around the building. There was no sign of the federal monitors that officials in Houston and Harris County had been asked to be present. According to Roxanne Werner, the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County courts moving to new jury reporting system

Responding to a county court at law jury summons just got a little easier thanks to the Liberty County Clerk’s Office and new Odyssey software through Tyler Technology. “When we got the Tyler Technology software, one component was Odyssey jury software for people who receive a jury summons. People are summoned to jury duty through a letter sent to them by mail. In this is a card that they must bring with them on the day of court. Once they arrive for court, we then have to get them signed in, which is very time consuming and requires a County Clerk employee to enter their information into the system,” said Liberty County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers. “Now everyone can fill out the information online by using the bar code on their summons and logging in through a website using their cell phones.”
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County Democratic officials decry ‘racist’ election mailers

Democratic elected officials across Houston and Harris County on Tuesday criticized election mailers they called racist. Two Harris County residents said they received election-related mail with the words "Important Election Information” printed on the front containing a bumper sticker that says, “Latinos are voting republican and blacks are voting democrat” and "Los latinos están votando Republicano y los negros están votando demócrata.” It’s unclear who’s behind the mailers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Fort Bend ISD needs voters' help to hire more police, increase teacher pay

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend residents have something unusual to ponder as Election Day approaches. The Fort Bend Independent School District wants to hire more police officers and increase teacher pay, but to do this more funds must be raised through the district's Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Tax Rate, which is one of two tax rates Fort Bend residents pay. The M&O tax rate is used to fund teacher pay, staff compensation and other district operational needs.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Former Houston Health Department administrator pleads guilty to bribery

HOUSTON — A former Houston Health Department administrator faces up to a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to bribery. Barry Barnes, 62, was part of a kickback scheme from March 2019 to March 2021, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said Thursday. He accepted bribes from three businesses applying for health department contracts, according to the feds.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas — The annual Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend with the four-day motorcycle event kicking off on Thursday. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday in historic downtown Galveston and along Seawall Boulevard, including concerts, exhibits, and vendors. More than 500,000 people are expected to...
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Mayor Turner announce new plans for historic Riverside General Hospital site

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Qatar Harvey Fund (QHF) officials and health experts provided updates on the multimillion-dollar renovation project at the historic Riverside General Hospital, which will reportedly house Harris Public Health and other vital health-related services. According to a news release,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Daily Cougar Online

Hobby School Poll Finds Texas Republicans Are Gaining Ground

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 13 percentage points in the final days leading up to the 2022 election, an election driven by voter concerns about crime and public safety, inflation and the reliability of the state’s electric grid. A poll released Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 28 Spokane

Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that has promoted election conspiracy theories and provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election have been jailed. A federal judge found they failed to provide information in a defamation lawsuit filed against the group. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips run True the Vote. They were detained by U.S. Marshals following a Monday order by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt. Engelbrecht and Phillips and their Houston-based organization are being sued by Konnech Inc., a Michigan-based company that provides election software used to recruit and train poll workers. Konnech accuses True the Vote of making false claims that the company is involved in a Chinese-related conspiracy.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy