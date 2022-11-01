Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Family and friends gather for Hunter Drew's visitation
GIRARD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Monday was the visitation for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed this month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, was charged in connection with his death. The visitation for Huner was from 4 p.m. to 7...
WAND TV
Ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Oscar Mayer's 27-foot long rolling hotdog will be making multiple stops in Springfield next week. The Wiernermobile has been part of Oscar Mayer marketing since 1936 when the nephew of the company's founder pitched the idea of a 13-foot long hot dog car to drive around the streets of Chicago.
WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
North Mac High School placed on brief lockdown
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — North Mac High School was placed on lockdown around 9:50 a.m. this morning after the school found a note indicating an active shooter, reported the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. High school staff immediately contacted the Virden Police Department. A Virden officer arrived on scene within 3 to 4 minutes and […]
newschannel20.com
New Lincoln letter on display at ALPLM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A new display is coming to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Libray and Museum (ALPLM). Starting on Tuesday, the ALPLM will display a letter written by Lincoln in 1843, that no one has seen before. The letter is about his political frustration, he felt his support...
newschannel20.com
Dinosaurs stomp into Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dinosaur fans have a chance to see their favorite prehistoric animals starting Friday. This weekend only, November 4 through November 6, Jurassic Quest will have its herd of photorealistic dinosaurs at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences...
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Location Remains Open: Annie's Frozen Custard To Close Edwardsville Business
EDWARDSVILLE - Annie's Frozen Custard officials have announced they have made what they describe as "the extremely difficult decision to permanently close the 245 South Buchanan Street location in Edwardsville because of the labor shortage." Article continues after sponsor message. However, Annie's management also said: "Please rest assured that our...
newschannel20.com
City of Springfield hosting annual Veterans Day parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs is inviting the Springfield community to celebrate and honor Illinois veterans at the 10th Annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on November 11, at 11th street, and go down Capitol Ave. to the Capitol...
State Police: One dead in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. south of the interchange with I-74. Troopers said a box truck was driving northbound when it hit the back of a semi-truck driving in the same […]
newschannel20.com
Classes relocated after odor at Lanphier High School
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday morning, construction crews were working in the 1937 uninhabited Lanphier main building. While they were working on a project a strong odor was released. District 186 says the non-toxic smell made its way into the commons and classrooms near the construction causing classes...
KMOV
Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started inside a camper
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started in a camper in Caseyville. The fire took place this morning around 3 a.m. on New Bunkum Road in Caseyville, Illinois. The flames eventually spread to a structure nearby and there are no reports of any injuries.
newschannel20.com
Springfield Fire Department recruiting next class of firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Fire Department is showing off all it has to offer in order to bring more firefighters on board. In-person open houses will be hosted at local fire stations over the next few Saturdays. Those interested in a possible career with the department will...
Shooting leads to standoff in south St. Louis
Police are involved in an hours-long standoff with a man accused of shooting a woman Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
newschannel20.com
Jurassic Quest is stomping to Springfield
Springfield, IL — Springfield, IL — Jurassic Quest is heading to Springfield, IL and they want you to join the fun. Different friendly, live-looking, dinosaurs will be on display from November 4th until November 6th. You can get your tickets now. Click here to purchase your online tickets....
newschannel20.com
Taylorville Police accepting applications for Kids, Cops and Christmas program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Benevolent and Protection Association is now accepting applications for families to participate in the annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas Program. The event is open to children under 13, living in Christian County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. To sign up for the event,...
wgel.com
Helicopter Crash At Greenville Airport Wednesday Night
A helicopter crashed at the Greenville Airport last night. Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 7:49 PM. Greenville firefighters, Rural Med EMS, Air Evac Lifeteam personnel, Bond County Sheriff’s deputies, and Illinois State Police responded to the scene. State police report the helicopter, which was not medical,...
Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Crimo’s attorney requests more time; police investigating Halloween treats; Decatur to get hybrid busses
Lawyers for the man accused of killing seven people at the Highland Park Independence Day parade asked a judge Tuesday for more time to review the large amount of evidence presented to them. Robert Crimo’s lawyers said they have received 2,500 pages of evidence from prosecutors and expect to receive thousands more in the coming days. Crimo was indicted on 117 felony charges. Crimo is not due in court again until Jan. 31.
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
edglentoday.com
Former Edwardsville Resident/Area Building Contractor Pleads Guilty To Bankruptcy Fraud
EAST ST. LOUIS - A former resident of Edwardsville pled guilty on Friday, October 28, 2022, to making a series of false statements during his 2018 bankruptcy case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Illinois. According to court documents, Kevin Kahrig, 49, a former building contractor...
Comments / 1