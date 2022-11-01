ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxillinois.com

Family and friends gather for Hunter Drew's visitation

GIRARD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Monday was the visitation for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed this month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, was charged in connection with his death. The visitation for Huner was from 4 p.m. to 7...
GIRARD, IL
WAND TV

Ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Oscar Mayer's 27-foot long rolling hotdog will be making multiple stops in Springfield next week. The Wiernermobile has been part of Oscar Mayer marketing since 1936 when the nephew of the company's founder pitched the idea of a 13-foot long hot dog car to drive around the streets of Chicago.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

North Mac High School placed on brief lockdown

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — North Mac High School was placed on lockdown around 9:50 a.m. this morning after the school found a note indicating an active shooter, reported the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. High school staff immediately contacted the Virden Police Department. A Virden officer arrived on scene within 3 to 4 minutes and […]
VIRDEN, IL
newschannel20.com

New Lincoln letter on display at ALPLM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A new display is coming to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Libray and Museum (ALPLM). Starting on Tuesday, the ALPLM will display a letter written by Lincoln in 1843, that no one has seen before. The letter is about his political frustration, he felt his support...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Dinosaurs stomp into Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dinosaur fans have a chance to see their favorite prehistoric animals starting Friday. This weekend only, November 4 through November 6, Jurassic Quest will have its herd of photorealistic dinosaurs at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

City of Springfield hosting annual Veterans Day parade

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs is inviting the Springfield community to celebrate and honor Illinois veterans at the 10th Annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on November 11, at 11th street, and go down Capitol Ave. to the Capitol...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Police: One dead in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. south of the interchange with I-74. Troopers said a box truck was driving northbound when it hit the back of a semi-truck driving in the same […]
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Classes relocated after odor at Lanphier High School

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday morning, construction crews were working in the 1937 uninhabited Lanphier main building. While they were working on a project a strong odor was released. District 186 says the non-toxic smell made its way into the commons and classrooms near the construction causing classes...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMOV

Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started inside a camper

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started in a camper in Caseyville. The fire took place this morning around 3 a.m. on New Bunkum Road in Caseyville, Illinois. The flames eventually spread to a structure nearby and there are no reports of any injuries.
CASEYVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield Fire Department recruiting next class of firefighters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Fire Department is showing off all it has to offer in order to bring more firefighters on board. In-person open houses will be hosted at local fire stations over the next few Saturdays. Those interested in a possible career with the department will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Jurassic Quest is stomping to Springfield

Springfield, IL — Springfield, IL — Jurassic Quest is heading to Springfield, IL and they want you to join the fun. Different friendly, live-looking, dinosaurs will be on display from November 4th until November 6th. You can get your tickets now. Click here to purchase your online tickets....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wgel.com

Helicopter Crash At Greenville Airport Wednesday Night

A helicopter crashed at the Greenville Airport last night. Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 7:49 PM. Greenville firefighters, Rural Med EMS, Air Evac Lifeteam personnel, Bond County Sheriff’s deputies, and Illinois State Police responded to the scene. State police report the helicopter, which was not medical,...
GREENVILLE, IL
WCIA

Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Crimo’s attorney requests more time; police investigating Halloween treats; Decatur to get hybrid busses

Lawyers for the man accused of killing seven people at the Highland Park Independence Day parade asked a judge Tuesday for more time to review the large amount of evidence presented to them. Robert Crimo’s lawyers said they have received 2,500 pages of evidence from prosecutors and expect to receive thousands more in the coming days. Crimo was indicted on 117 felony charges. Crimo is not due in court again until Jan. 31.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WCIA

New revitalization project in Decatur

Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy