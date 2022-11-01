Read full article on original website
Profile Falls on the Smith River in Bristol
PHOTO: Profile Falls, Smith River in Bristol. Charlie admires the loud cascading water near the big pool at its base. Franklin.org has a nice walking trail map that includes Profile Falls, item 10. We looked but we didn’t see a Profile. Does anyone know why it is called Profile Falls?
This Maine Food Truck Offers People (& Their Pets!) a One-of-a-Kind Food Experience
If you are looking for a good spot to stop at to fill up your munchie craving, you have to try Mow's Munchies. Mow's Munchies is a mobile food trailer that provides fresh, made to order food for not only humans.. Kate Dargie is part owner with her business partner...
Bridgton Twin Drive-in Wraps up the Season This Weekend With Two Christmas Classics
We've barely gotten past Halloween but many Mainers are already thinking Christmas coming. Hallmark Channel has already begun showing their Christmas movies, all thirty-one of them. Christmas fanatics can't wait for radio stations to go all Christmas music to get into the spirit. Not to be left out, the Bridgton...
The Toad Hill Off-Grid Camping Experience: A Must-Do Camping Retreat in New Hampshire
While looking for a place to camp, it is easy to choose a regular campground. Truthfully, it is what I do most of the time. Why? Well, it is the most obvious choice. They are easy to book and get to, and sort of the norm. Well, I recently went...
Want a Beer That’s Been Brewed Inside the Second Largest Pumpkin Ever in Maine?
Now this is what I call true pumpkin beer. Why yes, that is beer brewing is a very large pumpkin. Actually, it's a very special and award-winning pumpkin. This big pumpkin was grown by weatherman and pumpkin-growing aficionado Charlie Lopresti. He grew the gargantuan gourd this year and was top in the state. This pumpkin tipped the scale at 2080 lbs. It was also good enough to be the second largest ever on record.
WCVB
Massachusetts boy honored for saving girl from drowning at campground pool in New Hampshire
BEVERLY, Mass. — A Massachusetts boy is being recognized for his actions over Labor Day weekend, which helped save the life of an 8-year-old girl in New Hampshire. Dennis Dantas, a 12-year-old from Beverly, was at the Adventure Bound Camping Resort in New Hampton on Sept. 3 when he noticed the girl underwater in the pool.
laconiadailysun.com
Jason Benoit, 42
MEREDITH — Jason R. A. Benoit, 42, of Red Gate Village, Meredith, passed away October 18, 2022, in Laconia, from natural causes related to advanced heart disease. Jason was born in Dover on April 30,1980. He began his school years in Somersworth, and later moved to the Lakes Region in New Hampshire and resided in Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes Regional High School where he graduated with his classmates in 1999.
WMUR.com
Another Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire
OSSIPEE, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but another Granite Stater woke up a lot wealthier on Tuesday. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Big Apple on White Mountain Highway in Ossipee, lottery officials said. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39...
This New A-Frame House for Sale in Norway is Pure Maine Inside and Out
I grew up in the semi-rural area of Oxford Hills. Back when I was younger, the biggest attractions in town were McDonald's and Oxford Plains Speedway. Today, the Norway/South Paris area has done a lot of growing in the downtown areas, but there are still plenty of places to make yourself feel a little like you're in the middle of nowhere.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man charged in New Hampshire crash that killed 2 girls
LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton in early December. A 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl from Milton, Vermont, were thrown from the truck and died.
