Jefferson, NH

Profile Falls on the Smith River in Bristol

PHOTO: Profile Falls, Smith River in Bristol. Charlie admires the loud cascading water near the big pool at its base. Franklin.org has a nice walking trail map that includes Profile Falls, item 10. We looked but we didn’t see a Profile. Does anyone know why it is called Profile Falls?
BRISTOL, NH
Want a Beer That’s Been Brewed Inside the Second Largest Pumpkin Ever in Maine?

Now this is what I call true pumpkin beer. Why yes, that is beer brewing is a very large pumpkin. Actually, it's a very special and award-winning pumpkin. This big pumpkin was grown by weatherman and pumpkin-growing aficionado Charlie Lopresti. He grew the gargantuan gourd this year and was top in the state. This pumpkin tipped the scale at 2080 lbs. It was also good enough to be the second largest ever on record.
MAINE STATE
Jason Benoit, 42

MEREDITH — Jason R. A. Benoit, 42, of Red Gate Village, Meredith, passed away October 18, 2022, in Laconia, from natural causes related to advanced heart disease. Jason was born in Dover on April 30,1980. He began his school years in Somersworth, and later moved to the Lakes Region in New Hampshire and resided in Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes Regional High School where he graduated with his classmates in 1999.
MEREDITH, NH
Another Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire

OSSIPEE, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but another Granite Stater woke up a lot wealthier on Tuesday. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Big Apple on White Mountain Highway in Ossipee, lottery officials said. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39...
OSSIPEE, NH
This New A-Frame House for Sale in Norway is Pure Maine Inside and Out

I grew up in the semi-rural area of Oxford Hills. Back when I was younger, the biggest attractions in town were McDonald's and Oxford Plains Speedway. Today, the Norway/South Paris area has done a lot of growing in the downtown areas, but there are still plenty of places to make yourself feel a little like you're in the middle of nowhere.
NORWAY, ME
Vermont man charged in New Hampshire crash that killed 2 girls

LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton in early December. A 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl from Milton, Vermont, were thrown from the truck and died.
LITTLETON, NH
